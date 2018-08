Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — June 29, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 6/29/18

ACCURATE CONTROLS INC BUILDINGS 66,522.34

ADAM UHL*** SAFETY 210.00

AMY LUTGEN TRANSCRIPTS 13.00

ARTHUR GALLAGHER RISK MANAGEMENT LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 55,955.25

ASSOCIATES FOR PSYCHIATRIC SERVICES *MHI ATTONERY FEES 1,540.00

ATHENA LADEAS*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 114.45

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX SANITARY & DISPOSAL SERV. 92.52

AUTRY REPORTING *TRANSCRIPTS 223.20

B & B CLEANING SPECIALIST CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,450.00

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 225.75

BERNIE’S LAWN & GARDEN CTR SHOP TOOLS 49.85

BOMGAARS *PARTS 164.74

BRANDON DEEDS CONSTRUCTION *BUILDINGS 83,410.30

C W SUTER & SON INC. *HVAC SYSTEMS 1,475.30

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CENTURYLINK *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 348.96

CHESTERMAN CO *OFFICE SUPPLIES 67.80

CHRISTIAN HOME ASSN DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 2,892.30

CLARINDA YOUTH CORP DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 1,446.15

COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY *HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 4,451.59

CORY BROWN*** SAFETY 17.40

COUNSEL (COLUMBUS, OH) EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 30.80

CREATIVE LIVING CENTER *PSYCHOTHERAPEUTIC-OUTPATI 1,633.70

CRITTENTON CENTER DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 13,995.00

DAKOTA TRAFFIC SERVICES LLC (T-SD) BUILDINGS 950.00

DAVID DAWSON EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 114.45

DAVID THOMSON INTERPRETING FEES 157.50

DEAN & ASSOCIATES DAIG. EVALS. REL. TO COMM 285.00

DEJONG LAW FIRM PC LEGAL REPRESENTATION 1,002.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 4,187.47

DIANE MURPHY SMITH*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 189.17

DIXON CONSTR. CO. *BOX CULVERTS 93,161.66

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) BUILDINGS 115.00

EPS LAWNWORKS BUILDINGS 600.00

EQUIPMENT BLADES INC BLADES 237.91

FAYE E. HILL*** MILEAGE 191.84

FEDEX POSTAGE & MAILING 8.15

FOREST RIDGE YOUTH SERVICES DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 513.15

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 129.95

GEO-COMM CORPORATION INC. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 20,942.00

GERALD YAREMKO*** SAFETY 188.61

GRAHAM TIRE CO. (SC) TIRES & TUBES 44.00

GRAVES CONSTR. CO. BRIDGES 16,902.25

HOME DEPOT *BUILDINGS 250.50

HOPE HAVEN (RV-IA) *HOURLY SCL 26,096.01

INLAND TRUCK PARTS CO. *PARTS 3,300.09

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS INC. *HVAC SYSTEMS 764.00

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 7,055.01

IOWA STATE ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 420.00

IOWA STATE CNTY TREAS ASSC (WA-IA) DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 250.00

ISAAC MARTINDALE*** SAFETY 210.00

ISAC IOWA STATE ASSN OF *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 630.00

JACKLYN FOX*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 234.47

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 76.90

JAMI L. JOHNSON TRANSCRIPTS 84.00

JEREMY TAYLOR*** *CELL PHONE EXPENSE 135.38

JOE KOPAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 120.00

KNEIFL ELECTRIC TOWER LIGHTS 76.48

L G EVERIST INC. BUILDINGS 292.22

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY *BUILDINGS 18.20

LEXIS NEXIS MATTHEW BENDER MAGAZINES & BOOKS 121.43

LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP *LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS 16,254.42

MAILHOUSE *POSTAGE & MAILING 1,365.88

MARX DISTRIBUTION INC. *BUILDINGS 10,496.00

MATTHEW A. UNG CELL PHONE EXPENSE 92.08

MATTHEW VERZANI*** *MEAL EXPENSES 177.92

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 39.39

METAL CULVERTS INC. (JC-MO) *PIPE CULVERTS 11,762.52

MICHELLE VENABLE-RIDLEY*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 174.17

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 5,031.77

MIDWESTERN MECHANICAL INC (SF) BUILDINGS 10,190.65

MOORE, HEFFERNAN, MOELLER, JOHNSON LEGAL REPRESENTATION 248.00

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. (FT. DODGE) *AGRICULT & HORTICULTURAL 501.82

NEW PERSPECTIVES INC. COMMUNITY SUPPORT PROGRAM 2,127.37

NEW SIOUX CITY IRON CO. *SHOP TOOLS 185.84

O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL *PARTS 6,894.18

O’BRIEN CNTY SHERIFF SHERIFF TRANSPORTATION 66.50

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 14,294.47

OTO, CITY OF *WATER/GARBAGE 132.70

PAGE CNTY SHERIFF *SHERIFF TRANSPORTATION 300.56

PALS CENTER COMMUNITY SUPPORT PROGRAM 1,687.30

PATRICK JENNINGS*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 153.08

PICTOMETRY INTERNATIONAL CORP PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 43,284.00

PINNACLE PERFORMANCE LLC *TIRES & TUBES 90.00

POLLY, TROY SAFETY 210.00

POSTMASTER (ANTHON) POSTAGE & MAILING 200.00

RANDY S HISEY LEGAL REPRESENTATION 66.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES BUILDINGS 70,017.00

RECORD PRINTING & COPY CTR LLC TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 1,047.49

RHEANNE HAWS *ATTORNEY FEES – JUVENILE 425.50

ROLLINGS HILLS COMM SVCS REGION MENTAL HEALTH ADVOCATES 137.39

SAPP BROS PETROLEUM INC. GAS/OILS 387.93

SARA TELLO MHI INTERPRETING FEES 102.00

SCHNEIDER CORPORATION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,350.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK MISCELLANEOUS RENTALS 176.95

SERGEANT BLUFF ADVOCATE MAGAZINES & BOOKS 30.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS BUILDINGS 68.62

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 140,659.88

SIOUX CNTY SHERIFF *SHERIFF TRANSPORTATION 205.91

SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH CTR. CRISIS STABILIZATION RES. 8,316.99

SPIRAL COMMUNICATIONS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 154.93

STAR CONTROL BUILDINGS 35,682.00

TERRY C. GANZEL*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 114.45

THERMO KING CHRISTENSEN DIESEL 640.00

THOMAS TOLBERT*** *MEAL EXPENSES 260.09

THRIFTY WHITE PHARMACY PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION 2,874.08

TREIBER AUTO PARTS AND REPAIR EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 136.94

TRI TECH SALES PLUMBING 222.89

UHL FEED STORE INC. CHEMICALS & GASES-HERBICI 38.10

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 25.10

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE COMPANY MEDICAL FEES 850.00

UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S DAIG. EVALS. REL. TO COMM. 285.00

US BANK (STL-MO) *WATER/GARBAGE 1,678.81

USS SIOUX CITY LCS 11 COMMISSION CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 15,000.00

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, PC *MHI ATTONERY FEES 420.00

VANGUARD APPRAISALS INC. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 5,400.00

VERIZON WIRELESS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 7,493.96

VILLAGE NORTHWEST UNLIMITED VOCATIONAL SERVICES 541.52

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 75,024.90

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. WATER/GARBAGE 120.00

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 2,975.55

WIGMAN CO. PLUMBING 42.08

WILLIGES LLC MOTOR VEHICLE EQUIPMENT 1,080.00

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER *UNSPECIFIED 7,177.69

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER *OFFICE SUPPLIES 700.00

ZACHARY HINDMAN *MHI ATTONERY FEES 618.00

ZIEGLER INC *PARTS 3,555.86

GRAND TOTAL – 928,704.50

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 19, 2018