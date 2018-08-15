Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — July 10, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JULY 10, 2018

TWENTY-SEVENTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Taylor, Pottebaum, and Radig. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the agenda for July 10, 2018. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the June 26, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve minutes of the July 2, 2018 special meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $893,906.05. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continued tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes through the redemption process.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,773

RESOLUTION APPROVING

PETITION FOR SUSPENSION

OF TAXES THROUGH THE

REDEMPTION PROCESS

WHEREAS, Catherine Haig and as joint titleholder of property located at 1606 Military Road. Sioux City, Iowa, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 8947 20 157 005

PENDLETON HILL LOT 2 BLK 10

WHEREAS, Catherine Haig, as joint titleholder of the aforementioned property has petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code Section 447.9(3) and,

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby directs the County Auditor to redeem this property Parcel #894720157005 owned by the petitioner from the holder of a certificate of purchase of the amount necessary to redeem under section 447.9, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this parcel.

SO RESOLVED this 10th day of July, 2018.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the reappointments of the Civil Service Commission, Library Board of Trustees, and the Veteran Affairs Commission. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution Notice of Property Lease Amendment.

RESOLUTION #12,774

NOTICE OF PROPERTY

LEASE AMENDMENT

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa is the deed holder to certain radio communications tower sites on the Siouxland Tri-State Radio Communications System (hereinafter referred to as “STARCOMM”); and

WHEREAS Senet, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as “Senet”) desires to enter a 1st Amendment to the lease with Woodbury County, Iowa and Starcomm to use the Starcomm radio tower located at 2028 Jasper Avenue, Moville Iowa.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the July 24th, 2018 at 4:45 pm in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to the 1st Amendment of a current lease space on the Starcomm system to Senet to extend this Lease for four (4) additional “Renewal Terms” of Five (5) years, including automatically renewal terms.

3. That said Board proposes to lease the real estate at a rate to increase $26.00 per month bringing the total monthly rate to $291.00 per month for the remaining second renewal term with the amount of the rent increasing by 10% in each of the renewal terms.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Lease Amendment” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 07-10-18.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive the County Auditor’s Quarterly Report for April 1, 2018 through June 30, 2018. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Terry Svendsen, Maintenance Worker, Building Services Dept., effective 07-01-18, $22.76/hour, 8%=$1.69/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 5 to Grade 4/Step 5 with 3rd Class Hydronic Engineer License.; the transfer of Joel Bertrand, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-11-18, $21.07/hour, 0%. Position Transfer to Wage Plan.; the transfer of Bradley Carlson, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-11-18, $21.07/hour, 0%. Position Transfer to Wage Plan.; the transfer of Rocky De Witt, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-11-18, $21.07/hour, 0%. Position Transfer to Wage Plan.; the transfer of Wendy Erickson, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-11-18, $21.07/hour, 0%. Position Transfer to Wage Plan.; the transfer of Larry Iddings, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-11-18, $21.07/hour, 0%. Position Transfer to Wage Plan.; the transfer of Greg Shinkunas, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-11-18, $21.07/hour, 0%. Position Transfer to Wage Plan.; the transfer of Sheryl Skaff, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-11-18, $18.05/hour, 0%. Position Transfer to Wage Plan.; the transfer of Robert Sorensen, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-11-18, $19.03/hour, 0%. Position Transfer to Wage Plan.; the promotion of Karla Fergen, Senior Clerk, Human Resources Dept., effective 07-11-18, $18.85/hour, 9.6%=$1.66/hour. Promotion from Clerk II to Senior Clerk.; the transfer of Andrew Britton, Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 07-11-18, $23.75/hour, 0%. Position Transfer from P/T to F/T Youth Worker.; the appointment of Ronald Freemont, P/T Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 07-12-18, $17.79/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 4-20-18. Entry Level Salary: $17.31-$18.35/hour.; the reclassification of Rodney Schroeder, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-13-18, $20.06/hour, 4%=$.78/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 3 to Class 2.; the reclassification of Karla Claussen, Legal Secretary III, County Attorney Dept., effective 07-17-18, $20.69/hour, 4%=$.79/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 5/Step 1 to Grade 5/Step 2.; the reclassification of Sasha Downs, Legal Secretary III, County Attorney Dept., effective 07-18-18, $22.50/hour, 5%=$1.10/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 5/Step 3 to Grade 5/Step 4.; and the reclassification of Casey McBride, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-20-18, $20.06/hour, 4%=$.78/hr. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 3 to Class 2. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Clerk II, Human Resources Dept. Wage Plan: $16.43/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for MidAmerican Energy. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Presentation of Resolution Thanking and Commending Richard Ellison. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894728162006, 815 Pierce St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second Ung by to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894728162006, 815 Pierce St., to Brad Cummings LLC, 51229 872nd Rd, Orchard, NE, for $20,112.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,775

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Brad Cummings LLC in the sum of Twenty Thousand One Hundred Twelve Dollars & 00/100 ($20,112.00) dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894728162006

Lot Nine (9) Block Forty-Five (45), Sioux City East Addition, Woodbury County, Iowa

(815 Pierce Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 10th Day of July, 2018.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to reschedule the presentation of the resolution thanking and commending Steve McGrory. Carried 5-0.

Motion Pottebaum by second by Radig to approve the request to waiver the comp time payout for Anabel Verdin according to the Juvenile Detention Bargaining Agreement. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Information was presented by Kenny Schmitz, Building Services, on Trosper Hoyt and LEC HVAC study results. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to transfer responsibilities for all vendor fees and/or services rendered to the entity utilizing reverse osmosis systems, bottled water, consumables, and their associated over-site, fees, invoice processing, and financial budget allocation effective August 1st, 2018. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the final pay voucher for project STP-S-CO97(127)ó5E-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to award the bridge replacement project to Dixon Construction Company for $1,019,550.42. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Gary Brown expressed thanks for support of paramedic program.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 17, 2018.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

