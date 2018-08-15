Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — July 17, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JULY 17, 2018

TWENTY-EIGHTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Taylor, Pottebaum, and Radig. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Heather Satterwhite, Public Bidder, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for July 17, 2018. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the July 10, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $660,656.44. Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signatures a Resolution naming depositories for the County Auditor and County Treasurer Department.

RESOLUTION NAMING

DEPOSITORIES #12,776

BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in Woodbury County, Iowa: That we do hereby designate the following named banks to be depositories of the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed the amount named opposite each of said designated depositories and Patrick Gill, Woodbury County Auditor is hereby authorized to deposit the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed in the aggregate the amounts named for said banks as follows, to wit:

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT In the effect Prior

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT under the resolution

NAME OF DEPOSITORY

LOCATION

US Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

$10,000 $10,000

Security National Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

$750,000 $1,000,000

SO RESOLVED this 17th day of July, 2018

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

RESOLUTION NAMING

DEPOSITORIES #12,777

BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in Woodbury County, Iowa: That we do hereby designate the following named banks to be depositories of the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed the amount named opposite each of said designated depositories and Michael Clayton, Woodbury County Treasurer is hereby authorized to deposit the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed in the aggregate the amounts named for said banks as follows, to wit:

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT

In the effect

Prior

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT under the resolution

NAME OF DEPOSITORY

LOCATION

U.S. Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

$50,000,000 $50,000,000

Security National Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

100,000,000 100,000,000

Wells Fargo Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

50,000,000 50,000,000

Pinnacle Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

50,000,000 50,000,000

First National Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

50,000,000 50,000,000

Primebank — Sioux City, Iowa

50,000,000 50,000,000

Great Southern Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

First National Bank — Correctionville, Iowa

60,000 100,000

Pioneer Bank — Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

10,000,000 10,000,000

Sloan State Bank — Sloan, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

Valley Bank & Trust — Danbury, Iowa

1,500,000 1,500,000

Iowa/Nebraska State Bank — Hornick, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

First National Bank — Correctionville, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

United Bank of Iowa — Moville, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

Heritage Bank — Anthon, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

Liberty National Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

25,000,000 25,000,000

First American Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

10,000,000 10,000,000

Central Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

10,000,000 10,000,000

Kingsley State Bank — Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

40,000 100,000

SO RESOLVED this 17th day of July 2018

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Gabriel Williams, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 07-19-18, $18.88/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 5-23-18. Entry Level Salary: $18.88/hour.; the separation of Cody Zellmer, Temporary Summer Laborer, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 07-25-18. End of Temporary Work.; the separation of Connor Lamp, Temporary Summer Laborer, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 07-26-18. End of Temporary Work.; the reclassification of Joshua Widman, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 07-26-18, $89,121/year, 3.6%=$3,106/year. Per Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Asst. County Attorney Contract, from Step 9 to Step 10.; and the reclassification of Matthew Verzani, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 07-27-18, $82,913/year, 3.8%=$3,102/year. Per AFSCME Asst. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 7 to Step 8. Copy filed.

To receive reports of unadjudicated condemnation funds now being held by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s office. Copy filed.

To receive the quarterly report on Rural Comprehensive Planning Project. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

There was a presentation of award certificate for blood contribution to Dawn LaFave. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:37 p.m. for proposed public improvement: Purchase of voting equipment. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Bid letting was held to furnish voting equipment to Woodbury County. The bids are as follows:

Henry M Adkins & Sons, Inc.

Hardware cost $483,580.00 plus Software cost $17,738.00 lest IA discount & trade of $72,537.00 for total of $428,781.00. Annual License Fees and Annual Maintenance fees $51,703.00

Elections Systems & Software LLC

Hardware cost $473,456.00 plus Software cost $21,365.00 plus performance bond of $6,219.61 less discount & trade of &86,400.00 for total of $414,640.61. Annual Fees for either Silver $39,305.00 or Gold $42,065.00 (includes License and Maintenance fees)

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the proposals and refer them to the County Auditor for review and recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard an update on progress of a detox center in Sioux City & Woodbury County, comments were made by Matt Ohman, Frank LeMere, and Jerry Hernandez. Copy filed.

A bid letting was held for Pavement Markings 2018. The bids are as follows:

Iowa Plains Signing, Slater, IA $81,525.00

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to receive the bid and award the project to Iowa Plains Signing for $81,525.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for one pickup truck for Building Services Dept. The bids are as follows:

Jensen Motors Inc., Le Mars, IA $32,250.00 plus 179.00 Doc Fee

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the bids and refer them to the Building Services for review and recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the request for the “Freedom Rock” #61 completion in the amount of $2,950 from gaming revenues. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve for funding for moving the Millennium access control system from the State DHS office in the Trosper-Hoyt building to a second floor Trosper-Hoyt closet, including installation of a new network ,module, wiring, and programming to connect the system to the County network. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to fund the approved change of the Millenium system from Capital Improvement Project funding. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to establish a subsidiary fund titled “Sheriff’s Room & Board Fund”, under the General Basic fund, 45% of room & board collected by the Sheriff will go to this fund with the other 55% deposited in the General Basic Fund. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to purchase the SecurPass Whole Body Security Scanning System with five-year parts and labor warranty coverage and refresher operator training funded by Sheriff’s room and board ($109,580) and FY 2019 CIP ($75,420). Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 24, 2018.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 16, 2018