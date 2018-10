Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — September 14, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 9/14/18

ABILITY NETWORK INC. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 6,019.65

ABSOLUTE MOBILE SHREDDING MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 10.00

ADP SCREENING AND SELECTION SERVICE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 160.00

ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 87,303.83

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 482.63

ALERE NORTH AMERICA INC. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 400.00

ALEXCIA KLEMISH*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 14.99

AMBER M. HUNWARDSEN*** *MILEAGE 80.93

AMY J. ALFORD*** MILEAGE 106.28

AMY KLOCKE*** SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 120.00

ANA LOPEZ*** *TRAVEL EXPENSES 166.28

ANESTHESIA CONSULTANTS *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,020.00

APRIL PADGETT*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 50.14

ARCTIC ICE BUILDINGS 136.00

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 497.02

AVENTURE STAFFING & PROFESSIONAL *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 3,920.00

AVERY OUTDOOR *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 8,836.00

BERNIE’S LAWN & GARDEN CTR SHOP TOOLS 4.18

BLANCA FRANCO*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 22.35

BOMGAARS *SUNDRY 301.54

BURGESS HEALTH CENTER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 377.54

C W SUTER & SON INC. BUILDINGS 472.50

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CBM FOOD SERVICE FOOD 7,771.57

CENTER FOR DISEASE DETECTION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 20.00

CENTURYLINK *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,946.11

CHANNING BETE CO. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 277.07

CHEROKEE PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 916.73

CHEROKEE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 216.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE *WATER/GARBAGE 1,226.71

CITY FARMERS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 442.00

COLORADO SERUM CO. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 146.00

CONTINUE CARE MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 137.50

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER *MISCELLANEOUS 89.79

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE BUILDINGS 48.82

CRAIG STEIG*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 61.04

DALE BOSSE PROGRAM SUPPLIES 665.00

DAN PRIESTLEY*** OFFICE SUPPLIES 6.70

DANBURY REVIEW OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 18.00

DANIEL HEISSEL*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 10.00

DAVY’S & JIM’S FEED STORE INC *SEED/FERTILIZER 408.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 3,973.18

DENNIS D. BUTLER*** MILEAGE & OTHER TRAVEL EX. 32.70

DIANE SWOBODA PETERSON*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 16.82

DISTRICT HEALTH FUND *TAX ALLOTMENT 626,121.24

DIXON CONSTR. CO. BRIDGES 96,374.35

DON’S PRO SHOP OFFICE SUPPLIES 62.00

DREAM HOMES LLC RENT PAYMENTS ASSISTANCE 156.53

DUNES DENTAL 4 KIDS *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 125.88

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 409.85

ECHO GROUP LIGHT BULBS 112.56

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) *BUILDINGS 721.67

EMILY CLAYTON*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 42.44

FIBERCOMM TELEPHONE EXPENSE 113.66

FINISH LINE FUELS LLC *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 2,724.17

FISHER HEALTHCARE (P-IL) *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 1,372.21

FLOYD VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH SERV PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 469.82

FLOYD VALLEY HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 849.30

FOX HYDRAULICS *PARTS 85.00

GABRIELA HERNANDEZ*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 52.32

GCR TIRE CENTER TIRES & TUBES 116.00

HCI CONSTRUCTION BUILDINGS 4,508.00

HEALTH EDUCATION ASSOCIATES INC. *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 527.25

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 102.00

HEMOCUE AMERICA MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 2,597.00

HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL/PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 486.45

HY VEE FOOD STORES (G-DR) *PROVISIONS ASSISTANCE 230.23

HY VEE FOOD STORES (HAMILTON) PROVISIONS ASSISTANCE 86.86

HY VEE FOOD STORES (SR) *PROVISIONS ASSISTANCE 415.00

HY VEE INC CASH ALLOWANCES ASSISTANCE 135.00

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE PARTS 209.01

IACCVSO SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 360.00

INLAND TRUCK PARTS CO.*OUTSIDE SERVICES 1,709.95

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS INC. BUILDINGS 135.00

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 3,401.91

INTAB LLC OFFICE SUPPLIES 244.91

INTERSTATE BATTERY *BUILDINGS 28.70

IOWA DEPT. OF INSPECTIONS & TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 184.50

IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 100.00

IOWA STATE ASS’N OF ASSESSORS *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 1,300.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER PARTS 28.61

IVY BREMER*** SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 30.00

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *ARMS/AMMUNITION 2,207.20

JASON GANN *MHI ATTONERY FEES 204.00

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC. BUILDINGS 1,614.25

JOE KOPAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 45.00

JOHN MANSFIELD *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 29.91

JOHNSON PROPANE HEATING & FUEL/HEATING 222.45

KAESER & BLAIR INC. HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 1,052.59

KATHERINE B MORENO*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 43.53

KEITH RADIG*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 16.35

KELLIE ZVIRGZDINAS*** MILEAGE 90.47

KERRY KECK WELL TESTING 500.00

KEVIN GRIEME*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 245.06

KLASS STOIK MUGAN VILLONE PHILLIPS *ATTORNEY FEES 3,569.30

KREISERS INC. (SF-SD) *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 4,320.64

L G EVERIST INC. *PORTLAND CEMENT 230.53

LAKE FORREST MHC LLC RENT PAYMENTS ASSISTANCE 543.47

LANGUAGE LINE SERVICES *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 321.75

LINCOLN RYAN *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 32.63

LONE PEAK LAND INVESTMENT RENT PAYMENTS ASSISTANCE 304.00

LORI A. OETKEN*** *MILEAGE 47.96

MAIL SERVICES LLC *TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 2,963.32

MAILHOUSE *POSTAGE & MAILING 4,417.42

MARX DISTRIBUTION INC. DUST PALLIATIVE 869.00

MASIMO AMERICAS INC. *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 2,013.49

MEDELA INC. HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 3,095.92

MEGAN MILLER*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 135.16

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 175.67

MERCY MEDICAL CTR *HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 144.66

MEYER BROS COLONIAL CHAPEL AMBULANCE ASSISTANCE 400.00

MICHELLE R. CLAUSEN-ROSENDAHL*** MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 10.92

MICHELLE SKAFF*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 21.80

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 2,280.42

MID STEP SERVICES (STONE) CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 125.00

MONONA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 806.68

MOVILLE RECORD OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 30.00

MURPHY TRACTOR *OUTSIDE SERVICES 2,052.49

NANCY WEBB*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 116.63

NATIONAL ACADEMY EMERG. MED. DISPATCH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 200.00

NEW SIOUX CITY IRON CO. SHOP TOOLS 40.85

NOODLE SOUP OF WEINGART DESIGN *HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 1,980.01

NORTHERN SAFETY TECH RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 3,982.02

NUTRITION MATTERS INC. HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 179.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS PARTS 12.85

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 280.14

OIL EXPRESS, INC. OIL 927.00

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 3,786.39

P & W GARAGE TIRES & TUBES 100.00

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL SERV. OF SIOUXLAND *MEDICAL FEES 3,650.76

PETERSEN OIL CO. *GAS/OILS 1,688.06

PIERCE STREET SAME-DAY SURGERY *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 3,000.00

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUDITOR *AMBULANCE ASSISTANCE 564.53

POMPS TIRE SERVICE INC. *TIRES & TUBES 17,391.00

PRESTO X INC CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 108.00

PRODUCTIVITY PLUS ACCOUNT GAS/OILS 7.08

RANDI D. CAMPBELL*** OFFICE SUPPLIES 28.99

RANDY S HISEY *MHI ATTONERY FEES 534.00

RECORD PRINTING & COPY CENTER LLC *OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,467.30

REINALT-THOMAS CORPORATION MOTOR VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT 2,070.00

RONALD E KOCH*** OFFICE SUPPLIES 5.34

ROSA LUPERCIO*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 22.35

SANOFI PASTEUR INC *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 5,010.19

SARAH E. BLATCHFORD*** *MILEAGE 34.88

SCHNEIDER CORPORATION COMPUTER SOFTWARE 1,995.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK *MISCELLANEOUS RENTALS 353.90

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) OFFICE SUPPLIES 42.71

SERVICE MASTERS OF SOOLAND GROUNDS 670.00

SHEILA M. GARVIN*** MILEAGE 110.98

SIGNS BY TOMORROW *OFFICE SUPPLIES 106.14

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 17.37

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 1,261.00

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 3,981.44

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH *TRAVEL EXPENSES 1,439.72

SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY *BUILDINGS 285.00

SIOUXLAND TAXI PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 38.05

SMILEMAKERS HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 106.57

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN *OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 3,684.94

STATE HYGIENIC LABORATORY *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 313.64

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. *OUTSIDE SERVICES 2,202.06

STEPHANIE KINGSTON*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 55.05

STEVE’S BEANE PLUMBING CO. BUILDINGS 150.00

SUPPLYWORKS HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 118.50

TESSA KLEENE*** *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 220.18

THE SUMMIT AT SUNNYBROOK *UTILITIES ASSISTANCE 728.71

TIM GRANSTROM RENT PAYMENTS ASSISTANCE 760.00

TITAN MACHINERY (KINGSLEY) *PARTS 1,110.55

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 27.00

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE & MAILING 50.00

UNMC SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 1,375.00

US BANK (STL-MO) *GAS/OILS 2,548.09

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 122,680.18

WELLNESS COUNCIL OF AMERICA DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 335.00

WELLS FARGO HOME MORTGAGE RENT PAYMENTS ASSISTANCE 700.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 50.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE TELEPHONE EXPENSE 393.65

WIGMAN CO. BUILDINGS 170.65

WILLIGES LLC *PARKING 1,300.00

WOODBURY COUNTY DEBT SERVICE *RENT BUILDINGS 6,667.00

GRAND TOTAL – 1,114,334.54

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 25, 2018