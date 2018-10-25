Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 9, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

OCTOBER 9, 2018

FORTIETH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, and Taylor; Pottebaum was absent. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for October 9, 2018. Carried 4-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 2, 2018 meeting.

To approve the claims totaling $480,695.30.

To receive Auditor's Quarterly report for July 1, 2018 through September 30, 2018.

To approve the re-appointment of Loyanne Jensen to the Woodbury County Library Board.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for Jeffrey Downing, 115 Cecelia parcel #894726361010.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continued tax suspension.

To approve the separation of Mikala Steenholdt, Attorney-HIDTA Grant, County Attorney Dept., effective 10-12-18. Resignation.; the appointment of Daniel Luna, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-15-18, $19.28/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 8-22-18. Entry Level Salary: $19.28/hour.; the separation of Katin Romero, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-21-18. Resignation.; the appointment of Michael Andersen, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 10-24-18, $23.15/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 6-27-18. Entry Level Salary: $23.15/hour.; and the reclassification of Dawn Lafave, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-31-18, $23.15/hour, 10.8%=$2.27/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 1 to Senior Class due to 6 years employment and Associate Degree.

To approve the de-authorization of Court Security Supervisor (Deauthorize to authorize Civilian Lieutenant), County Sheriff Dept.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $19.28//hour and Civilian Lieutenant, County Sheriff Dept. Wage Plan: $70,835/year.

Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve plans, specifications and form of contract and to seek competitive bids for the Dorothy Pecaut HVAC Systems and Roof Improvement Project. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to set a public hearing at the Board of Supervisors meeting October 23, 2018 at 4:45 p.m. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the pre-construction agreement for two bridge raising projects over I-29 with the Iowa DOT. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for quit claim deed to Woodbury Central Community School for property described as North Five Feet (N 5í) OF Lot Two and Lots Ten through Twenty-two (10-22), Block One (1), Sunrise View Addition, City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,788

WHEREAS the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has set forth its proposal to sell the herein described real property in Resolution #9708 dated October 14, 2003; and

WHEREAS a public hearing was held on said proposal on October 14, 2003, pursuant to published notice as provided by law; and

WHEREAS the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors heard all the comments for or against said proposal and determined selling the real property to Woodbury Central Community School was in the public interest. Woodbury Central Community School paid $40,000 for the property.

WHEREAS a deed was executed on November 25, 2003 for said property listing the grantor as “Woodbury County, Iowa, obo Woodbury County Fair Association.” The deed was recorded at Roll 627, Image 565. At the time of the transfer, the property was held jointly by Woodbury County and the Woodbury County Fair Association. A title examiner has now requested quit claim deeds from both parties to clear a potential title objection based on the deed. The Fair Association has given a quitclaim deed.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quitclaim Deed to Woodbury Central Community School for the following described real estate:

North Five Feet (N 5’) of Lot Two and Lots Ten through Twenty-two (10-22), Block One (1), Sunrise View Addition, City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa

SO DATED October 9, 2018.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 16, 2018.

Meeting sign in sheet.

