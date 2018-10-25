Bronson City Council Minutes/Bills — October 16, 2018

Bronson City Council Minutes

October 16, 2018

The Bronson City Council met in session on Tuesday October 16, 2018 at the Bronson City Hall. Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Tony Thompson. Council members answering roll: Chad Merchant, Doug Williams, Jamie Amick via telephone, and Dave West. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Visitors: Lt. Charles Hertz, Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of September, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 21 hrs and 17 minutes and responded to 1 call for service. Additionally, deputies spent 7 hrs and 54 minutes performing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson district.

Linda and Nan Rasmussen were present. They would like do a memorial for Dean. They would like to put up a flag pole in the middle of Pine Street. It would maybe have a base that flowers could be planted and a plaque put on it in memory of Dean. Council would like barrier poles put around the base so it doesn’t get hit during snow removal. After discussing the matter, there was motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to allow for the memorial. Linda said it would probably be next spring till they can do the memorial.

Mark Soule was present. He reported that there was a large leak at his meter pit. He said he rented an excavator and took out the water meter and put a curb stop in. He would like to get reimbursed for the renting of equipment and 2 hrs. he spent on the project. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to pay Mark $350.00.

Reports:

Ambulance: No one was present for the ambulance report. CJ reported that the turbo on the ambulance still needs to be looked at. Council would like to have Jerry Wermes look at it.

Maintenance: CJ was present. He reported that all the trees have been planted from the Trees Please grant. He has been working on digging out culverts around town. He reported that the concession stand door needs a new window pane. Council wants him to see if he can use the pane out of the old shelter house door that just got replaced. CJ will winterize the concession stand soon. Council asked CJ to see what a 14 ft double axle trailer would cost and bring it back to the next meeting. CJ reported that he needs a new edge for the blade on the snow plow. The cost would be around $460.00. There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve CJ buying a new edge for the blade on the plow truck. Discussion on getting salt/sand mix for the streets. Mayor Thompson will get a hold of Greg Mize.

Nick was present at the meeting. Nick was not able to bring the costs of fixing the water meters in town that are broken now, cost of a meter replacement project, and cost to extend a six-inch water main from water tower to Locust Street. Matter tabled until next regular meeting. Nick reported that he would like to purchase 2 garage heaters at around $200.00 for the pump house and also purchase a curb stop kit to have on hand. Council told him to fill out a PO and go get them. He reported that there was a large leak behind the bar. Morningside Plumbing was called and worked most of the day. We have not gotten a bill from them yet. Mayor Thompson asked Nick to weed eat at the generator site one more time before winter.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

80.42

General

2,363.95 3,443.96

Garbage

1,960.28 1,520.42

Road Use Tax

3,646.50 1,670.87

Ambulance

594.35 323.46

Water

6,592.64 1,919.74

Sewer

1,763.26 1,888.99

Local Option Sales Tax

3,491.22 1,583.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

SEPT. TOTAL REVENUE

$20,492.62

SEPT. DISBURSEMENTS

$12,350.77

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the September 11th regular meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR OCT. 2018 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1,520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

Wiatel phone bill $69.20

Siouxland District Health bacterial testing $56.00

Moville Record publications $229.99

Plummer Electric Service emergency light $82.37

DNR Annual water use fee $134.00

Emergency Medical Products ambulance supplies $334.31

GCC cement for water meter $460.00

Menards rebar, rubber mallet $52.69

S&S Equipment Dixie chopper $77.70

American Underground Supply water supplies $198.07

Earl May trees for park $1,074.99

Randy Amick Construction repairs on shelter house $1,960.61

Randy Amick Construction repairs on culvert $207.90

Jackson Pumping pumped septic $150.00

LP Gill 2nd quarter county landfill $1,532.72

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees $110.00

Sapp Brothers diesel $240.19

ACCO chlorine for water $164.00

Floyd River Materials crushed concrete for water leak $48.80

Woodbury County Library asking tax $5,617.00

IMWCA audit premium adjustment $521.00

Woodbury County EMS paramedic intercept $400.00

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant, and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. First reading of

Ordinance #5-2018: Ordinance modifying city code section 7-1.10 dealing with required permits for animals in the city limits, City of Bronson.

Councilman Merchant introduced and caused to be read the following: Whereas the section should be amended adding horses, donkeys, llamas to the animals for which permits are required in the City of Bronson. Current property owners and lawful tenants with horses located within the corporate limits of the City of Bronson shall be allowed to continue such use. However, the use cannot be expanded by adding additional horses to an existing stable or pasture.

Councilman West seconded the motion to adopt the ordinance. Roll call: West-yes, Williams-yes, Merchant-yes, Amick-yes via telephone. Councilman West introduced, proposed, and moved the adoption of the following

Resolution #11-2018 –

RESOLUTION DISPENSING WITH THE RULE REQUIRING THREE READINGS

OF ORDINANCE OR AMENDMENT THERETO BEFORE ADOPTION.

Councilman Williams seconded the motion. Roll call: West-yes, Williams-yes, Merchant-yes, Amick-yes via telephone. Thereafter, the proposed ordinance was read again and Councilman Merchant moved the adoption of the ordinance with Councilman Williams giving the second. Roll call: Merchant-yes, Williams-yes, West-yes, Amick-yes via telephone. The mayor declared the motion to adopt to have passed and the ordinance to have been adopted. Attorney Metcalf will file the papers and publish the ordinance.

2. Ordinance #4-2018 ash tree borer: Attorney Metcalf did not have the paperwork done at this time.

3. Quote for flag for City Hall/Community Building: 8’ pole and base with 3’ x 5’ American flag $69.95. There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to get 2 poles and bases so one would have American flag and the other would have the Iowa flag. Mayor Thompson will go to the American Legion and purchase the items.

4. Contract for propane: Rodney Propane submitted a contract for 2000 gallons at $1.25 per gallon. There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to have Mayor Thompson sign the contract and to have Treasurer Junge issue a check of $1,000.00 for down payment to Rodney Propane.

5. Christmas decorations: The City has budgeted $3,500.00 for beautification. Clerk Jessen will get with Councilman Garnand to see if he would like to order some new Christmas decorations for the town.

6. Cash rent: Mayor Thompson received a check of $2,000.00 for the 8 acres cash rented out by the lagoon.

Anything from Councilman Williams: wanted to know when the Bronson sign can be put back out by Hwy. 141. Will need to put in poles and the sign is in the maintenance garage. Will try and get it done before winter.

Anything from Councilman West: reported that the citizen who owns chickens in town has not gotten rid of them yet. Also, the building that they brought in has to be moved back from the property line and has not done that yet. After discussion of the matter, council would like Clerk Jessen to send the property owner a letter saying they have 30 days to get these things done. Councilman West asked how they would get rid of the snow piles this winter. After discussing the matter, Councilman West will get a quote on a Telehandler.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: she would like to go to a Budget Workshop on November 13th at a cost of $45.00. There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve her going to the budget workshop.

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:05 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Tony Thompson, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 25, 2018