Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes — October 15, 2018

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO SCHOOLS

DATE: Monday, October 15, 2018

TIME: 7:00 PM

PLACE: Superintendent’s Office, Mapleton, IA

PRESENT: Wimmer, Clausen, Flanigan, Kennedy, and Mead

ABSENT: None

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.

II. Action Item

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

III. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned that meeting at 7:05 PM and the board entered into exempt session to discuss employee salaries/benefits/working conditions. The board came out of exempt session at 7:59 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 25, 2018