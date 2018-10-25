Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes — October 15, 2018
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO SCHOOLS
DATE: Monday, October 15, 2018
TIME: 7:00 PM
PLACE: Superintendent’s Office, Mapleton, IA
PRESENT: Wimmer, Clausen, Flanigan, Kennedy, and Mead
ABSENT: None
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.
II. Action Item
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
III. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned that meeting at 7:05 PM and the board entered into exempt session to discuss employee salaries/benefits/working conditions. The board came out of exempt session at 7:59 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 25, 2018