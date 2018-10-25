Pierson City Council Minutes — October 15, 2018

Pierson City Council

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Monday, October 15, 2018 at 7PM. Council in attendance: Swanson, McQueen, Sistrunk. The consent agenda was approved upon a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen; all voted aye, motion carried. Items on the consent agenda included minutes from September meeting, financial statements from September. Claims and disbursements from Sept. thru Oct. 15th. Bubke joined at meeting at 7:05.

Disbursements for September: General Fund $4913.36, Special Revenue Funds: Road Use $4175.83, Emp. Bene $1550.48, Proprietary Funds: $4608.90. Receipts by Fund: $13544.61, Special Revenue: Road Use $4231.55, Emp Ben $1828.38, Emergency $169.04, Insurance $819.92, CIRP $418.16, Debt Service $3026.25 Proprietary $12424.72

Lt. Hertz gave the sheriff report: Deputies responded to 8 calls for service and did 24 hours of directed patrol.

Public Forum: Chris Weinreich addressed the council regarding the World War 1 monument rededication on Oct 20th.

New Business: The resolution to accept bids and advertise for the sale of city owned Parkview property was tabled upon a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke; all voted aye motion carried.

Motion by Swanson to approve adding an automatic flushing station to the Fourth St. project, motion seconded by McQueen, all voted aye; motion carried.

The council discussed trading in the Case tractor for a Case Skid Loader. Motion by Swanson, seconded by McQueen to accept the trade-in quote from Titan and purchase the skid loader all voted aye; motion carried. No action was taken on the sale of the dump truck, council would like to find its value before selling.

Discussion on tearing down old water treatment plant, motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to get 2 quotes on asbestos removal and accept the lowest quote to remove asbestos and to have city employee demo the building, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to approve

Resolution 2018-9

A RESOLUTION TO SET A PUBLIC HEARING AND ADVERTISE

TO SELL THE SNOW BLOWER,

all voted aye; motion carried. The public hearing will be set for November 19th 2018 at 7PM.

Motion by Swanson, seconded by Sistrunk to approve upon proper application the liquor license for Thonny’s Bar, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk to approve

RESOLUTION 2018-10

A RESOLUTION SETTING THE DATE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING IN REGARDS TO

AMENDING THE CURRENT BUDGET FISCAL YEAR 2019.

Discussion was held on painting the community building. Clerk will apply for a Keep Iowa Beautiful Grant for the exterior, the Women’s Club would like to paint the interior stairway. Clerk will check on liability insurance for that. The Community Building Floor was also discussed and quote reviewed. Motion by Swanson seconded by Bubke to hire Chris Christensen to do the floor when he has time. Clerk will check into stair treads for the entry.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to approve the purchase of new Christmas Lights at Battern Park, all voted aye; motion carried.

Communications: The culvert from Maple St has been removed and the water re-directed. Water tower maintenance (interior) will be done on the 16th of Oct. Clerk will check into new park equipment. Mayor Struve reviewed a letter explaining the city’s ISO rating.

Motion to adjourn made by Swanson, seconded by Sistrunk; all voted aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

CLAIMS:

Absolute Inspection contract $114.98

ACCO chlorine $221.00

Arrowwood Resort lodging $253.00

ATC Group asbestos inspection $770.00

Badger Meter reading $170.88

Builders Sharpening oil/filter $23.88

Cathy Levering cleaning $62.50

City of Pierson utility $161.48

Clark’s Hardware supplies $19.98

Dave Hutton reimbursement $660.00

Dave Hutton EMS Conference $95.00

Engleson Abstract title search $250.00

Feld Fire supplies $82.95

Frontier phone/internet $171.96

Holzhauer Motor repairs – truck $690.28

IAWEA training $40.00

Iowa Department of Revenue WET tax $727.00

Iowa Department of Revenue sales tax $71.00

Iowa Department of Revenue withholding $692.00

Iowa DNR water use permit $134.00

Iowa Lakes Comm. College EMS Conference $300.00

Iowa League of Cities budget training $45.00

IPERS pension $832.50

Jeanette Beekman quarterly phone/mileage $200.25

JP Cooke dog tags $60.50

Kevin Reinking tuition $95.00

K-P After Prom donation $50.00

K-P School donation $50.00

LP Gill landfill $1,742.16

Mangold testing $203.00

Menards paint/supplies $64.00

MidAmerican electric $1,673.74

Motley Ventures lodging $225.00

New Coop fuel $306.95

PCC billing fees $226.26

REC electric $26.68

Sanitary Services contract $7,045.50

Sooland Bobcat supplies $43.00

Teresa Emge tuition $95.00

The Record publishing $120.47

TransSupply barricades $1,124.70

Treasurer Woodbury County library dues $6,295.00

United States Treasury withholding $1,071.77

USA Blue Book supplies $56.15

USA Blue Book valves $103.98

Veenstra and Kimm engineering fees $1,797.00

Verizon internet $60.73

Wellmark insurance $2,363.44

Western Insurance Agency surety bond $100.00

