Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — October 2, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
October 2, 2018
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on October 2, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the October 2, 2018 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the September 25, 2018 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll paid on 9/30/18 and claims paid on 10/2/18 as presented.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve Hole N’ The Wall Hunt Club annual liquor license renewal.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the Plymouth County library contracts for administering FY 2018/19 funds allocation totaling $95,000.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to appoint Chris Vondrak as Hancock Township trustee.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to appoint Brenda Ericson as Elgin Township trustee.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a partial tax abatement of $36.02 on parcel 24-06-476-002 on land purchased by Plymouth County.  Motion Carried.

Cathy Van Mannen of the Council of Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence was present to share information regarding domestic violence in Plymouth County.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Domestic Violence awareness proclamation and support that October is Domestic Violence Awareness month in Plymouth County.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to approve Easton Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 31 of Remsen Township contingent of a water source of rural water or a well located on the parcel.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Freking Barns, a minor subdivision in Section 25 of America Township.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit to Westel Systems in Section 29/32 of Fredonia Township on 150th St. and in Section 11/12 of Union Township on Quartz Ave.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a permit to Premier Communication in Section 3 of Plymouth Township and in Section 34, 27 and 26 of Washington Township on K42 and C-38.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve
Resolution #100218 for a speed limit on
330th St. and Quest Ave. at Kingsley.  
Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-aye.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:10 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,
Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 10-2-2018
A & M Laundry  floor mat    29.00
Advanced Systems  copier maintenance    38.63
AgriVision Equipment  lawn mower supplies    19.31
Akron Hometowner
publications    305.77
Anthony Plumbing/Heating  BUILDINGS    82.50
Brenda Arens  health insurance reimb.    24.60
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bekins Fire  fire extinguisher service    46.25
Bentson Pest Control  pest control service    100.00
Lonnie Bohlke  battery for Dodge van    197.94
Bomgaars  parts    391.48
Carroll Construction  PARTS    445.57
Elizabeth Carroll  mileage    27.25
Century Link  Ali Services    546.28
Chief Supply Corp.  junior badges    684.49
Dan Clement  PAVEMENT MARKINGS    8235.00
Cornhusker International  FILTERS    350.24
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    110.15
Des Moines Stamp  stamp ink pads    16.00
Dixon Construction  construction project    110,849.67
Stacey Feldman  misc. supplies    196.03
Finzen Apts  rent assistance    200.00
FORCE America  PARTS    273.37
Frontier  phone services    1695.81
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    56,76.50
Kenneth Gerdes  RIGHT-OF-WAY    204.00
Get Branded 360  uniforms    146.48
Jolynn Goodchild  mileage    99.24
Govconnection  office equipment    52.26
Graves Construction  construction project    38,766.13
H & H Dirt Work  PIPE CULVERTS    12,090.40
Hallett Materials  GRANULAR    183,056.20
Jamie Hauser  mileage    183.12
Henry M. Adkins & Son  upgrade voting equipment    3500.00
Brent Hobson GROUNDS    340.00
IMWCA  work comp premium    10,186.00
Indoff  SUPPLIES    384.82
Info Dog Security  on-site shredding    161.95
Interstate Battery System  BATTERIES    327.90
Iowa DNR MISCELLANEOUS    134.00
Iowa DOT  BLADES    20,700.00
Iowa Prison Industries  plastic bags    127.78
ISU Extension  pesticide course    180.00
Jack’s Uniforms  uniforms    458.14
Jensen Motors  OUTSIDE SERVICE    474.51
Jim Jones  postage    107.39
Dale Juhl  well closing    465.00
Kimball-Midwest Co.  PARTS    1041.15
Knife River  ASPHALT CONCRETE    548.80
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    17,10.00
Lampert Lumber  supplies    214.64
Langel Electric  FLASHING LIGHTS    164.00
City of Le Mars  utilities    141.09
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    96,932.51
L3 Mobile Vision  vehicle equipment    3767.56
Mai Welding Supply  WELDING SUPPLIES    166.00
Mail Services  MV renewals & postage    803.15
Maintainer Corp of Iowa  PARTS    90.94
Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home  body bag    77.00
MD Products  PARTS    203.33
Metal Culverts  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    16,321.50
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    6012.76
Midwest Service & Sales  PILING    12,925.60
David Moller  GROUNDS    325.00
National Business Furniture  office chairs    1328.00
Sharon Nieman  mileage    84.49
Cheri Nitzschke  health insurance reimb.    52.40
O’Brien County Sheriff  service in JV matter    60.00
O’Keefe Elevator  elevator maintenance    566.29
O.C. Sanitation  rent – garbage    100.00
Oden Enterprises  PILING    14,175.00
One Office Solutions  supplies    609.26
Kerri Petersen  health insurance reimb.    235.07
Peterson Contractors  construction project    10,931.90
Ply. Co. Board of Health  healthy aging grant    12,282.47
Plymouth County EMS  EMS rural grant    7875.00
Ply. Co. Sheriff  juvenile transport    30.00
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    1483.82
Prairie Rose Care Mgmt.  guardian fees    289.00
Premier Communications  cable box fee    50.52
Presto-X-Co.  pest control    55.00
Primebank  water charges    102.87
Darin Raymond  meeting expenses    929.10
Northwest REC  electric    1563.50
Marie Reed  health insurance reimb.    143.19
Richards Construction  construction project    126,215.16
Roto-Rooter  plumbing    271.00
Rudy’s Repair  BUILDINGS    43.98
Trudy Seng  MILEAGE    234.35
Merle Shay  Borrow-Work Area-Misc.    77.00
Simpco  admin fee    11,860.00
Siouxland Dist Health Dept.  well testing    225.00
Shelly Sitzmann  cell phone allowance    60.00
Southern Sioux County RWS  Hillview water    314.55
Stan Houston Equipment  PARTS    29.00
State Industrial Products  supplies    305.55
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    70.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    596.33
Stop Stick Ltd.  stop stick rack kit    493.00
Storey Kenworthy  election supplies    187.69
Streicher’s  9mm rounds    30.00
Susemihl’s Uptown Auto  vehicle service    55.20
The Record  publication minutes    267.40
Agnes Thelen  veteran transportation    883.45
Total Motors  courthouse renovation    1487.20
Brett Udell Trucking  GRANULAR    76,783.19
Ultramax  ammo    1404.50
Union County Electric  tower    77.00
Vanguard Appraisals  website maintenance    4468.75
Verizon Wireless  cell phone    482.73
VISA  Sheriff’s misc. expenses    660.32
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    504.83
Wal-Mart kitchen supplies    513.67
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    22.00
Zep Manufacturing  SUNDRY    779.70
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    6118.41

