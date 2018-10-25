Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — October 2, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 2, 2018

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on October 2, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the October 2, 2018 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the September 25, 2018 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll paid on 9/30/18 and claims paid on 10/2/18 as presented. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve Hole N’ The Wall Hunt Club annual liquor license renewal. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the Plymouth County library contracts for administering FY 2018/19 funds allocation totaling $95,000. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to appoint Chris Vondrak as Hancock Township trustee. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to appoint Brenda Ericson as Elgin Township trustee. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a partial tax abatement of $36.02 on parcel 24-06-476-002 on land purchased by Plymouth County. Motion Carried.

Cathy Van Mannen of the Council of Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence was present to share information regarding domestic violence in Plymouth County.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Domestic Violence awareness proclamation and support that October is Domestic Violence Awareness month in Plymouth County. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to approve Easton Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 31 of Remsen Township contingent of a water source of rural water or a well located on the parcel. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Freking Barns, a minor subdivision in Section 25 of America Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit to Westel Systems in Section 29/32 of Fredonia Township on 150th St. and in Section 11/12 of Union Township on Quartz Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a permit to Premier Communication in Section 3 of Plymouth Township and in Section 34, 27 and 26 of Washington Township on K42 and C-38. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve

Resolution #100218 for a speed limit on

330th St. and Quest Ave. at Kingsley.

Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-aye. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:10 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 10-2-2018

A & M Laundry floor mat 29.00

Advanced Systems copier maintenance 38.63

AgriVision Equipment lawn mower supplies 19.31

Akron Hometowner

publications 305.77

Anthony Plumbing/Heating BUILDINGS 82.50

Brenda Arens health insurance reimb. 24.60

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 60.00

Bekins Fire fire extinguisher service 46.25

Bentson Pest Control pest control service 100.00

Lonnie Bohlke battery for Dodge van 197.94

Bomgaars parts 391.48

Carroll Construction PARTS 445.57

Elizabeth Carroll mileage 27.25

Century Link Ali Services 546.28

Chief Supply Corp. junior badges 684.49

Dan Clement PAVEMENT MARKINGS 8235.00

Cornhusker International FILTERS 350.24

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 110.15

Des Moines Stamp stamp ink pads 16.00

Dixon Construction construction project 110,849.67

Stacey Feldman misc. supplies 196.03

Finzen Apts rent assistance 200.00

FORCE America PARTS 273.37

Frontier phone services 1695.81

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 56,76.50

Kenneth Gerdes RIGHT-OF-WAY 204.00

Get Branded 360 uniforms 146.48

Jolynn Goodchild mileage 99.24

Govconnection office equipment 52.26

Graves Construction construction project 38,766.13

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 12,090.40

Hallett Materials GRANULAR 183,056.20

Jamie Hauser mileage 183.12

Henry M. Adkins & Son upgrade voting equipment 3500.00

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 340.00

IMWCA work comp premium 10,186.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 384.82

Info Dog Security on-site shredding 161.95

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 327.90

Iowa DNR MISCELLANEOUS 134.00

Iowa DOT BLADES 20,700.00

Iowa Prison Industries plastic bags 127.78

ISU Extension pesticide course 180.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniforms 458.14

Jensen Motors OUTSIDE SERVICE 474.51

Jim Jones postage 107.39

Dale Juhl well closing 465.00

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 1041.15

Knife River ASPHALT CONCRETE 548.80

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 17,10.00

Lampert Lumber supplies 214.64

Langel Electric FLASHING LIGHTS 164.00

City of Le Mars utilities 141.09

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 96,932.51

L3 Mobile Vision vehicle equipment 3767.56

Mai Welding Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 166.00

Mail Services MV renewals & postage 803.15

Maintainer Corp of Iowa PARTS 90.94

Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home body bag 77.00

MD Products PARTS 203.33

Metal Culverts CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 16,321.50

MidAmerican Energy utilities 6012.76

Midwest Service & Sales PILING 12,925.60

David Moller GROUNDS 325.00

National Business Furniture office chairs 1328.00

Sharon Nieman mileage 84.49

Cheri Nitzschke health insurance reimb. 52.40

O’Brien County Sheriff service in JV matter 60.00

O’Keefe Elevator elevator maintenance 566.29

O.C. Sanitation rent – garbage 100.00

Oden Enterprises PILING 14,175.00

One Office Solutions supplies 609.26

Kerri Petersen health insurance reimb. 235.07

Peterson Contractors construction project 10,931.90

Ply. Co. Board of Health healthy aging grant 12,282.47

Plymouth County EMS EMS rural grant 7875.00

Ply. Co. Sheriff juvenile transport 30.00

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb. 1483.82

Prairie Rose Care Mgmt. guardian fees 289.00

Premier Communications cable box fee 50.52

Presto-X-Co. pest control 55.00

Primebank water charges 102.87

Darin Raymond meeting expenses 929.10

Northwest REC electric 1563.50

Marie Reed health insurance reimb. 143.19

Richards Construction construction project 126,215.16

Roto-Rooter plumbing 271.00

Rudy’s Repair BUILDINGS 43.98

Trudy Seng MILEAGE 234.35

Merle Shay Borrow-Work Area-Misc. 77.00

Simpco admin fee 11,860.00

Siouxland Dist Health Dept. well testing 225.00

Shelly Sitzmann cell phone allowance 60.00

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 314.55

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 29.00

State Industrial Products supplies 305.55

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 70.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 596.33

Stop Stick Ltd. stop stick rack kit 493.00

Storey Kenworthy election supplies 187.69

Streicher’s 9mm rounds 30.00

Susemihl’s Uptown Auto vehicle service 55.20

The Record publication minutes 267.40

Agnes Thelen veteran transportation 883.45

Total Motors courthouse renovation 1487.20

Brett Udell Trucking GRANULAR 76,783.19

Ultramax ammo 1404.50

Union County Electric tower 77.00

Vanguard Appraisals website maintenance 4468.75

Verizon Wireless cell phone 482.73

VISA Sheriff’s misc. expenses 660.32

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 504.83

Wal-Mart kitchen supplies 513.67

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 22.00

Zep Manufacturing SUNDRY 779.70

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 6118.41

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 25, 2018