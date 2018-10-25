Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 9, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 9, 2018

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on October 9, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the October 9, 2018 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve the minutes of the October 2, 2018 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll paid on 10/5/18. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve Justin Kellen as the Plymouth County Trustee. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a 3 year Pride Group RCF and Pride 1 commercial lease agreement from October 9, 2018 to October 9, 2021. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the Plymouth County Recorder’s quarterly report from July 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for Premier Communications Section 7, 8, 9, 10, 18 in Plymouth Township on C-44 and K-30. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for Southern Sioux County RW in Section 26/35 of Grant on 150th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for Frontier Communications in Section 4/9 of Elgin Township on C-12 and in Section 3, 4, 10 of Grant Township on C-12. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:45 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 25, 2018