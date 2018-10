River Valley School Board Bills

River Valley Community School

River Valley CSD

Board Report For Newspaper

Checking 1

Checking: 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS NWAEA PRINCIPAL MTG. MEALS 68.17

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. COPIER OVERAGE 355.40

APPLE INC. COMPUTER – ELEM. 5,932.99

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CHOICE SUPPLY ELEM. SUPPLIES 38.24

CONSTRUCTIVE PLAYTHINGS PS SUPPLIES 8.99

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR. BUILDING SUPPLIES 30.16

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE GROUNDS SUPPLIES 73.92

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER, SEWER SCHOOL 347.42

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING WATER COOLER PUMP 88.00

DEMCO INC. MEDIA SUPPLIES 19.54

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION FEES 560.00

DES MOINES STAMP MANUFACTURING CO. NAME STAMP SCHOOL BOARD 38.40

DOLLAR GENERAL OFFICE SUPPLIES 98.43

DONOVAN GROUP IOWA COMMUNICATIONS WORK – AUG. 5,000.00

DOSE, BRADLEY DOT PHYSICAL 50.00

E-RATE COMPLETE, LLC E-RATE ANNUAL FEE 2,000.00

ECOLAB PEST CONTROL – WASHTA 82.27

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING RADIO BATTERIES 300.95

FRONTIER TELEPHONE SERVICE 365.92

HAL LEONARD CORPORATION ELEMENTARY MUSIC 235.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. MAY P.M. WASHTA 2,226.25

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS EMPLOYEE RELATIONS CONF. 140.00

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE AND FINANCE UNPAID WITHHOLDING TAX 157.54

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSN MEMBERSHIP DUES 25.00

JEFF HILL REIMBURSE FOR DOT PHYSICAL 212.00

JIM LOOF REPAIRS TO CUSHING GARAGE DOOR 985.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. 3% TAX 636.42

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. GROUNDS SUPPLIES 326.62

KAPLAN COMPANIES INC. PRE SCHOOL SUPPLIES 93.03

KAY L CHAPMAN, CPA PC COMPLETION OF FIELDWORK 4,389.82

KEVEIN O’DELL ELECTRIC INC. FIRE ALARM REPAIRS 2,260.00

KNAACKS BODY SHOP REPAIR TIRE 20.00

LESLIE GRAY MEDIA SUPPLIES 11.90

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES 230.71

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC. 2 QED’S 24.00

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MENARDS CORDED DRILL 79.98

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELEC – FOOTBALL FIELD 17,247.01

MODERN HEATING & COOLING, INC. SERVICE ON WATER SOFTENER 191.59

NEW COOP GASOLINE 600.06

NORTHWEST AEA REG. FOR MANDT RECERT. 280.40

NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE PLAY AT COLLEGE 25.00

O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL INC. BUS REPAIRS 240.08

OFFICE ELEMENTS POSTCARDS 259.18

ONE SOURCE, THE BACKGROUND CHECK BACKGROUND CHECKS 81.50

ORKIN EXTERMINATING COMPANY PEST CONTROL 89.91

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY FUEL 2,621.53

PORTER, COLTON MOWING CUSHING BUS BARN 275.00

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES – WINDOW ENVELOPES 194.95

RACHEL DOEDEN MILEAGE 115.20

RAY’S MIDBELL MUSIC CO. MUSIC SUPPLIES 382.45

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 462.10

RICKS COMPUTERS SERVICE LABOR QT. 1 13,466.00

SAI 2018 SAI PRE-CONF. AND ANNUAL CONF – M. 265.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE PICK-UP C’VILLE 510.90

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO. BUS REPAIRS 162.64

SCHOOL SPECIALTY OFFICE SUPPLIES 811.47

SKYE NICOLLS ECERS TRAINING COURSE 25.00

SLATER, KEN MILEAGE STIPEND 275.00

U.S. POST OFFICE POSTAGE NEWSLETTERS 482.30

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA CENTER FOR CONFERENCES REGISTRATION FEE 199.00

VAUGHN, RACHAEL ECERS TRAINING COURSE 25.00

WALMART COMMUNITY PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES 153.34

WASHTA, CITY OF WATER, SEWER, BUS BARN 420.75

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE NEW DRIVER ONLINE TRAINING 200.00

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR SPECIAL ELECTION COSTS 2,830.49

Fund Total: 70,490.26

Checking Account Total: 70,490.26

Checking 2

Checking: 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

ANDYMARK.COM ROBOTICS SUPPLIES 319.40

BARRINGER, DALE RV VB TOURNEY OFFICIAL 9-29-18 430.00

BRAD HEMPSTEAD YEARBOOK WORKSHOP 125.00

BRIA MILLER RV VB TOURNEY OFFICIAL 9-29-18 220.00

BRIGHTON, MARK RV VB TOURNEY OFFICIAL 9-29-18 220.00

CALEB LUBBERS JH-JV FB REG 9-10-18 220.00

CHAD WILLER JH-JV FB REG 9-10-18 110.00

COUNTRY CREATIONS CHEER CLINIC T-SHIRTS 362.09

DIRT ROAD DESIGN HOMECOMING T-SHIRTS 1,998.00

DOLLAR GENERAL CONCESSIONS 37.50

DRECKMAN, MATT FB OFFICIAL 9-21-18 110.00

FRANKIE DEEDS STATE FEE 306.00

GEORGE DAVIDSON FB OFFICIALS 9-7-18 110.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC JH/JV FOOTBALL OFFICIAL 9-24-18 110.00

GREER, MATT FB OFFICIAL 9-7-18 110.00

IOWA BASKETBALL COACHES ASSOC. MEMBERSHIP DUES 110.00

IOWA FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION MEMBERSHIP 35.00

JAN KOENIGS JH VB OFFICIAL 10-4-18 75.00

JASON KREBER FB OFFICIAL 10-5-18 110.00

JELTEMA, RANDY FB OFFICIAL 9-21-18 110.00

JENNESS, LLOYD JV-JH REF 9-10-18 220.00

JOSH TAYLOR FB OFFICIAL 9-7-18 110.00

KEN MAXFIELD FB OFFICIAL 10-5-18 110.00

KRISTI SHANKS REFUND FOR HOMECOMING SHIRT 15.00

LEYA LORENZEN REUND HOMECOMING T-SHIRT 15.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES 2,047.91

MATT YOUNG FB OFFICIAL 10-5-18 110.00

MIKE ORLANDO FB OFFICIAL 10-5-18 110.00

OTC BRANDS INC. RED RIBBON SUPPLIES 70.94

PICK, STEVE JH VB OFFICIAL 9-13-18 75.00

PORTA PHONE CO. PORTAPHONES 1,621.50

POSITIVE PROMOTIONS HOMECOMING SUPPLIES 236.70

REHABD HOMECOMING FLOWERS 284.62

SAMPSON, BRENT FB OFFICIAL 9-21-18 110.00

SCOTT PHELPS JH VB OFFICIAL 9-17-18 160.00

SCOTT PIERSMA FB OFFICIALS 9-7-18 110.00

SHANE WILLIAMS FB OFFICIAL 9-21-18 110.00

STUMPS ONE PARTY PLACE HOMECOMING SUPPLIES 128.97

TARA HILL CHEERLEADING SUPPLIES 297.29

TAYLOR SHEEKS FB OFFICIAL 9-21-18 110.00

TYLER DAVIDSON FB OFFICIAL 9-7-18 110.00

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING CO. 2018 YEARBOOK 2,138.85

WEEDE, LARRY V VB OFFICIAL 9-13-18 310.00

WIENER, ARNIE V VB OFFICIAL 9-13-18 100.00

WISNIESKI, STAN RV VB TOURNEY OFFICIAL 9-29-18 220.00

ZACK NELSON FB OFFICIAL 10-5-18 110.00

Fund Total: 14,269.77

Checking Account Total: 14,269.77

Checking 3

Checking: 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV TAX

CPI TELECOM TELEPHONE WALL MOUNT KITS 61.42

GRANT WOOD AEA POWER SCHOOL SUPPORT 4,030.90

HASELHOFF CONSTRUCTION CO. PAYMENT #17 – CONSTRUCTION 86,840.91

IOWA DIRECT EQUIPMENT & APPRAISAL L.C. BLEACHERS FOR NEW GYM 35,511.28

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS ENHANCED DOOR CONTROL DEVICE – 9.14-18 31,863.15

Fund Total: 158,307.66

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. COPIER LEASE 1,892.12

Fund Total: 1,892.12

Checking Account Total: 160,199.78

Checking 4

Checking: 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE KITCHEN SUPPLIES 58.00

DEAN FOODS NORTH CENTRAL, LLC FOOD SUPPLIES 30.83

HILAND DAIRY MILK FOR FOOD PROGRAM 2,760.00

KECK FOODS FREIGHT FOR COMMODITIES 2,311.83

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD SUPPLIES 28,139.47

MERCANTILE, THE KITCHEN SUPPLIES 62.65

STRACHAN SALES INC. REPAIRS TO DISHWASHER – LABOR 2,743.95

Fund Total: 36,106.73

Checking Account Total: 36,106.73

