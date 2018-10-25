River Valley School Board Minutes — October 8, 2018

River Valley Board of Education

October 8, 2018

Correctionville, Iowa

The River Valley Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, October 8, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Board room in Correctionville, Iowa. Members present were Scott Knaack, Gaylen Goettsch, Krisit Krager. Deb Stevenson arrived at 6:04. Visitors: Adam Petty.

Adam Petty was a representative from the City Council and presented the Board with a proposal of a shelter house to be built on land leased from the school. Discussion will be held on the board’s decision whether to sell the land to the city or to have the city lease the land from the school.

At 6:09, motion was made by Goettsch, second by Krager to go into closed session. Ayes – Goettsch, Knaack, Krager, Stevenson. Absent: Deeds. Carried 4-0. Closed session was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Motion by Krager, second by Stevenson to amend the disciplinary action taken by the District Administration against the student who was the subject of the disciplinary hearing. Ayes – Goettsch, Krager, Stevenson. Nays – Knaack. Absent: Deeds. Carried 3-1.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Stevenson to approve consent agenda consisting of minutes of the September 10, 2018 meeting, business manager’s financial statements and audit approval of claims. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Krager to approve contract for Middle School wrestling to Braiden Tank at $1,100.00. Carried 4-0.

Moton by Goettsch, second by Stevenson to approve contract for Brooke Lillefloren as Elementary Aide at $8.00 per hour. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Stevenson to approve contract for Renee Lundt as Transportation Assistant at $9.00 per hour. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Krager to approve contract for Todd Johnson as substitute bus driver. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Stevenson to approve contract for Marlon Cole as Food Service/Custodial. At $8.00 per hour. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Stevenson to approve the Gift Agreement of Land Donation from L.G. Everist. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Stevenson to approve the following resolution and moved it adoption:

Ayes: Krager, Stevenson, Knaack, Goettsch. Absent: Deeds. Carried 4-0.

The President declared the Resolution adopted as follows:

RESOLUTION ORDERING ELECTION ON THE QUESTION OF CONTINUING TO LEVY AND IMPOSE A VOTER APPROVED PHYSICAL PLANT AND EQUIPMENT PROPERTY TAX AND INCOME SURTAX

WHEREAS, this Board has determined that an election should be called on the question of continuing to levy and impose a voter approved physical plant and equipment property tax and income surtax.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, IN THE COUNTIES OF WOODBURY, CHEROKEE, AND IDA, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1: That an election is called of the qualified electors of the River Valley Community School District, in the counties of Woodbury, Cherokee, and Ida, State of Iowa, on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. The following Proposition is approved, and the Secretary is authorized and directed to submit and file the Proposition for the Ballot with the Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections at least 46 days prior to the election.

SHALL THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEASURE BE ADOPTED?

PROPOSITION A

YES [ ]

No [ ]

Shall the Board of Directors of the River Valley Community School District, in the counties of Woodbury, Cherokee, and Ida, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or building and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing or buildings; purchase, lease or lease – purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment tax of not exceeding One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district, and by authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the board, to levy a physical plant and equipment property tax upon all the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, and to impose a physical plant and equipment income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the school district on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2019, or each year thereafter?

Motion by Stevenson, second by Krager to approve the following early graduation requests providing all graduation requirements are met: Kaycee Hoy, Hailey Joy, Alexis Mitchell, Lindsey Kratochvil, Kera Johnson, Mikinzie Driesen, Madison O’Connell and Arieana Meza. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch to approve selling the portables through sealed bids with the stipulation that all moving costs are at the buyer’s expense and they must be removed from school property within 90 days of purchase. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Krager to approve allowable growth and supplemental aid for special education deficit. Carried 4-0.

Mr. Slater reported that the School Board Convention is November 14-15. He also reported on the SIAC meeting and the needs assessment survey that will be made available to everyone on October 15, 2018.

Meeting adjourned at 9:00 p.m.

Gaylen Goettsch, Board President

Kathy Fick, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 25, 2018