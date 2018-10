Woodbury Central School Board Bills — October 2018

Woodbury Central Community School

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — OCTOBER 2018

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 84.00

AMERICAN INSTITUTES FOR RESEARCH ENGLISH LANG. ASSESSMENT 16.00

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES EXTINGUISHER SERVICE 683.75

Cornhusker International BUS 15 – DECALS 113.38

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTIONS 600.00

Document Depot & Destruction, Inc. SHREDDING 45.00

E-RATE COMPLETE, LLC PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,000.00

Gill Hauling DISPOSAL – ELECTRICAL STUFF 626.50

Hanson, Patricia FACS SUPPLIES 49.30

HILLYARD INC.

FLOOR FINISH 1,787.77

FLOOR FINISH 374.99

RUGS 1,240.00

Vendor Total: 3,402.76

Hoefling Pumpkin Patch FIELD TRIP – KIND. 200.00

IOWA ASS’N OF SCHOOL BOARDS

NEES ASSESSMENT 1,400.00

POLICY REFERENCE 325.00

Vendor Total: 1,725.00

Iowa High School Speech Assn COACH CONVENTION 135.00

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC.

MESSAGE CENTER 940.85

WEB-HOSTING 1,214.00

Vendor Total: 2,154.85

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMM. SCHOOL 17-18 TRACK EXPENSE 171.42

LINDBLOM SERVICES, INC. SEPTIC SERVICE 175.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 10.00

NATURAL GAS 13.45

ELECTRICITY 148.90

ELECTRICITY 874.51

NATURAL GAS 13.45

ELECTRICITY 55.63

ELECTRICITY 47.68

ELECTRICITY 13,461.52

Vendor Total: 14,625.14

MIDWEST WHEEL

06 – PARTS 9.39

15-2 BRAKES/DRYER 414.35

15-2 – CREDIT (214.40)

Vendor Total: 209.34

Miller, John REPAIR DOOR STRIKES 185.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 2,554.90

Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC

HEAT REPAIR 170.00

HEAT/VENT REPAIR 135.00

Vendor Total: 305.00

NOLTE, CORNMAN & JOHNSON P.C. 40 % OF AUDIT FEE 3,240.00

NORTHWEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICE C.H. SITE 1,395.00

NWAEA

ELEM. SCIENCE 41.26

NURSE SUPPLIES 47.40

STUDENT HANDBOOKS 2,516.82

P.O.’S AND DETENTION NOTICES 492.72

FAST SUBSCRIPTION 375.00

Vendor Total: 3,473.20

NWICDA JH ENTRY 60.00

PEPPER & SON, INC., J. W. BAND MUSIC 244.99

RECORD, THE

PUBLISHING 511.57

PUBLISHING 433.03

Vendor Total: 944.60

Rolling Oil FUEL 4,514.30

Scarecrow Farms FIELD TRIP 378.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY

6 – TABLES 1,303.86

SWING REPAIR 35.94

Vendor Total: 1,339.80

Sioux City Truck Sales, Inc. 11 – CRACKCASE FILTER 327.64

Stanley Security Solutions BALANCE – MONITORING 140.71

STAR CONTROL A/C REPAIR 142.45

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc.

GYM SENSORS 293.40

BATHROOM LIGHTS / EMERGENCY LIGHT 398.51

BROKEN CONDUIT ON THE ROOF 733.85

SHOP – BREAKER REPLACED 211.40

Vendor Total: 1,637.16

THERMO KING CHRISTENSEN BUS SUPPLIES 80.00

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA

STOP ARM 102.12

STOP ARM KIT 11.32

Vendor Total: 113.44

Thomas, Barry CDL 32.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 46.94

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE

DRIVER COURSE 3 HOUR 360.00

DRIVER COURSE 17 HOUR 100.00

NEUSTROM – STOP CLASS 100.00

Vendor Total: 560.00

WIGMAN COMPANY PLUMBING PARTS 148.02

Fund Total: 47,879.59

Checking Account Total: 47,879.59

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 969.00

Fund Total 969.00

Checking Account Total 969.00

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY ENDORSEMENT 1,684.00

Fund Total: 1,684.00

Checking Account Total: 1,684.00

SALES TAX FUND

Stateline Electric & Automation

HOOK UP NEW ALARM PANELS 1,149.94

FIXTURES AND SENSORS 17,710.74

Vendor Total: 18,860.68

Fund Total: 18,860.68

Checking Account Total: 18,860.68

ACTIVITY FUND

ADAMSON, PAUL VB JV/JVR TOURNEY OFFICIAL 115.00

ALGONA HIGH SCHOOL JV VB ENTRY FEE 80.00

BSN SPORTS BELTS/WRISTBANDS 269.59

CHESTERMAN CO.

REVERSE 167.60

REVERSE 480.00

RETURNS (703.80)

CONCESS 545.40

CONCESS 212.60

CONCESS 83.20

Vendor Total: 785.00

Cowley, Jason

STARTER/TIMER 125.00

BIBS 78.75

Vendor Total: 203.75

GORT, WADE FB OFFICIALS 110.00

Greene, Brad VB OFFICIAL 105.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS

TROPHY PLATE G-GOLF 36.00

MAT TAPE 459.00

Vendor Total: 495.00

Hinton Community School District SHOW CHOIR 450.00

JANSEN, SUZANN VB OFFICIAL 105.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON SCHOOL 2018 TRACK EXP. 5,471.22

Maple Valley Anthon Oto School XC ENTRY FEES 57.00

MMC/RU HIGH SCHOOL JV TOURNEY VB 60.00

MOC-FV QUIZ BOWL 50.00

MORRICE, DENNIS JH FB OFFICIAL 75.00

NIELSEN, SCOTT FB OFFICIAL 110.00

OA-BCIG High School XC ENTRY FEES 72.00

Schuttler, Mark FB OFFICIALS 110.00

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOL QUIZ BOWL 50.00

SIEPERDA, SCOTT FB OFFICIALS 110.00

SPIRIT LAKE MUSIC BOOSTERS SHOW CHOIR 450.00

Sunnybrook HOMECOMING FLOWERS 112.00

University of Sioux Falls QUIZ BOWL 65.00

VanGinkle, Marlowe FB OFFICIALS 110.00

Walsworth Publishing Company FINAL 2018 PMT 2,515.59

West Sioux High School

C TEAM VB ENTRY FEE 50.00

VB ENTRY FEE 75.00

Vendor Total: 125.00

WEST, JIM C TEAM VB ENTRY FEE 50.00

WESTERN CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL XC ENTRY 82.00

WESTWOOD JUBILATION SHOW CHOIR 250.00

Fund Total: 12,643.15

Checking Account Total: 12,643.15

NUTRITION FUND

CULLIGAN

SALT 27.60

SALT 27.60

SALT 24.50

SALT 19.50

SALT 24.50

SALT 19.50

SALT 24.50

SALT 19.50

Vendor Total: 187.20

DEAN FOODS

FOOD 265.89

FOOD 68.66

FOOD 265.86

FOOD 108.03

FOOD 256.00

FOOD 157.29

FOOD 299.70

FOOD 167.18

Vendor Total: 1,588.61

EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.

FOOD 41.02

FOOD 105.84

FOOD 50.26

FOOD 127.33

FOOD 119.60

Vendor Total: 444.05

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

FOOD (24.99)

FOOD 194.83

FOOD 254.90

FOOD 68.98

FOOD 63.97

FOOD 129.93

FOOD 81.93

FOOD 218.90

FOOD 44.97

FOOD 189.90

Vendor Total: 1,223.32

Keck Foods FOOD 2,794.60

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC.

FOOD 968.99

GENERAL SUPPLIES 389.60

CREDIT (215.16)

GENERAL SUPPLIES 122.35

FOOD 1,101.05

FOOD 86.16

GENERAL SUPPLIES 199.90

FOOD 685.69

Vendor Total: 3,338.58

Seth & Heather Dixon CREDIT LUNCH BAL 84.85

VARIETY FOODS LLC

GENERAL SUPPLIES 44.96

FOOD 57.71

FOOD 371.96

GENERAL SUPPLIES 33.88

FOOD 199.15

FOOD 104.19

GENERAL SUPPLIES 20.70

FOOD 584.87

Vendor Total: 1,417.42

Fund Total: 11,078.63

Checking Account Total: 11,078.63

SEPTEMBER 2018 P-CARD PAYMENT — BMO Financial Group

Amount: 20,552.42

Description: SUPPLIES, GAS,MAINT., INST. SUPPLIES

STUDENT INCENTIVES 54.97

STAFF MTG SUPPLIES 28.49

NURSE SUPPLIES 196.88

GENERAL SUPPLIES 155.58

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 159.14

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 7.79

LIBRARY TAKE-HOME BAGS 73.56

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 190.43

CONSTR. PAPER 681.79

ANTI-BULLY SYMPOSIUM 105.00

GENERAL SUPPLIES 969.25

HS SUPPLIES 78.56

BACKGROUND CK SING 15.00

MAGNETS 204.95

MEMBERSHIP 125.00

PAPER TOWELS 105.96

STATISTICS TEXT 26.07

POSTAGE 3.68

GASOLINE 11.95

PK SUPPLIES 79.60

MS MUSIC 472.70

HS MUSIC 442.99

ELEM. MUSIC 41.50

CLASSROOM SUPPLIES 161.82

SHOP SUPPLIES 81.30

ROD SAFETY 48.21

3D PRINTER EQUIP 69.99

STOOLS 254.48

GASOLINE 19.97

IN-SERVICE DONUTS 39.95

GASOLINE 52.17

GASOLINE 73.67

APPLE ITUNES 6.99

GASOLINE 96.35

PERSONAL CHARGE – CRICK 23.07

STAFF LUNCHEON 14.56

FCS SUPPLIES 174.48

HOME SCHOOL INST. SUPPLIES 397.34

OFFICE SUPPLIES 44.80

SUMMER STAFF LUNCHEON 150.80

LIGHT BULBS 178.74

CLEANING SUPPLIES 8.55

CLEANING SUPPLIES 133.77

DRYER VENT 6.99

PARKING LOT POSTS 68.37

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 346.44

GASOLINE 33.25

PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES 16.96

EXT. DAY SUPPLIES 55.82

INK, MISC. SUPPLIES 1,884.75

TECH SUPPLIES 2,620.31

MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 603.65

NETFLIX 14.97

LIBRARY SOFTWARE 1,002.70

LAPTOP – RAPP 669.00

GARBAGE 1,402.28

PEST CONTROL 52.00

MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 153.59

PLUMBING REPAIR 1,297.44

LIGHTING SUPPLIES 1,505.20

CLEANING SUPPLIES 1,305.39

GASOLINE 49.58

TAG – ROBOTICS, ELECT. CIRCUITS 381.74

MS TAG GEOGRAPHY BEE 90.00

SPELLING BEE REGISTRATION 160.00

GUIDANCE SUPPLIES 28.45

TELEPHONE 521.69

BB COACH PROGRAM 20.00

Amount: 7,000.00

Description: HUDL SOFTWARE – ATHLETICS

HUDL SOFTWARE –

ATHLETICS 7,000.00

Amount: 15,145.84

Description: SUPPLIES

APRONS/CHIPS 66.98

PAINT 73.38

FB POLOS 341.00

MEMBERSHIP 120.50

SINGLETS 1,822.13

JERSEYS 9,975.00

SHOW CHOIR 123.19

TRAINING ROOM SUPPLIES 588.44

CHOREOGRAPHER ROOM 174.39

CONCESS 532.20

CONCESS 1,197.31

CONCESS PIZZA 71.93

CAMCORDER BATTERY / SD CARD 59.39

Amount: 243.90

Description: FOOD/SUPPLIES

GENERAL SUPPLIES 0.89

FOOD/SUPPLIES 5.09

FOOD/SUPPLIES 237.92

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 42,942.16

Prepaid checks from September 2018

OPERATING FUND

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES $517.61

Center Point Energy Natural Gas $211.86

Tomoson, Patrick CELL PHONE REIMB $100.00

Thomas, Barry CELL PHONE REIMB $100.00

Lilly, Curtis CELL PHONE REIMB $100.00

Lilly, Kimberly CELL PHONE REIMB $100.00

Groth, Kathi CELL PHONE REIMB $100.00

Livermore, Daniel CELL PHONE REIMB $100.00

Prunty, Mark CELL PHONE REIMB $100.00

Petersen, Randal CELL PHONE REIMB $100.00

Fetterman, Linda CELL PHONE REIMB $100.00

Graham’s Graphics custodial shirts – Clark $96.00

Fund Total: 1,725.47

Before & After School Program

IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES EXTENDED DAY PROGRAM LICENSE RENEWAL $75.00

Fund Total: 75.00

Checking Account Total: 1,800.47

MANAGEMENT FUND

STUDENT ASSURANCE SERVICES, INC. STUDENT INSURANCE – CATASTROPHIC $500.00

Fund Total: 500.00

Checking Account Total: 500.00

SALES TAX FUND

GRELL ROOFING LLC ROOF – FINAL PAYMENT $23,250.00

Fund Total: 23,250.00

Checking Account Total: 23,250.00

ACTIVITY FUND

Iowa Association of Track Coaches MEMBERSHIP 18/19 $50.00

Fund Total: 50.00

Checking Account Total: 50.00

September 2018 Prepaid checks

ACTIVITY FUND

ANDERSON, JACOB FB OFFICIAL $110.00

ASKELSON, TERRI VB OFFICIAL $105.00

SHAW, TRACY VB OFFICIAL $105.00

Duzik, John JH VB OFFICIAL $75.00

JENNESS, LLOYD JH FB OFFICIALS $75.00

LUBBERS, CALEB JH FB OFFICIALS $75.00

WILLER, CHAD JH FB OFFICIALS $75.00

HEDDEN, MICHAEL MS VB OFFICIAL $75.00

Fund Total 695.00

Checking Account Total 695.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 25, 2018