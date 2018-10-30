Kingsley Trunk or Treat Photos By Editor | October 30, 2018 | 0 Below are seven photos from Kingsley’s recent Trunk or Treat event. You can find more Halloween photos on page A12 of this week’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts New Pictures: Fall Leaves & More October 30, 2018 | No Comments » Fall Photos from Pierson October 26, 2018 | No Comments » Halloween Events & More in This Week’s Record October 25, 2018 | No Comments »