Lucille Eberly

Lucille K. Eberly, 101, of Lawton, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Lawton after a brief illness.

Services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 29, 2018 at Community Presbyterian Church in Lawton, with Chaplain Lorna Peters officiating.

Burial was at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City. Christy-Smith Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lucille was born December 13, 1916, in Hinton, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Matilda (Bornholz) Junck.

She attended country school in Plymouth County and graduated from Central High School in Sioux City.

On September 1, 1939, she married Lawrence Eberly in Hinton, Iowa. They lived on a farm near Lawton for many years and then moved to Sioux City after retirement. Lawrence passed away February 21, 1996.

Lucille was a member of Community Presbyterian Church in Lawton. She was a member of Ladies Aid and taught Sunday School for many years.

Lucille was also a long-time member of UTD. She enjoyed gardening and her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Dianne (Lloyd) Parks; her grandson, Jason (Lora) Parks; and her great-granddaughter, Ella.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Link; her parents; four sisters: Irene Vanderloo, Mildred Scherner, LaVaun Goodwin and Betty McNaughton; and four brothers: Frank, Clarence, Martin and Irvin Junck.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Hospice of Siouxland or Community Presbyterian Church.