M. Lavonne Millarke, 93, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 20, 2018, surrounded by her family.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 25 at Mater Dei Parish, Immaculate Conception Center, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp officiating. Burial followed at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City.

Margaret Lavonne Millarke, the daughter of Margaret (Mortensen) Cox and DeWitt (Mick) Cox, was born on November 19, 1924 in Oto, Iowa. She was raised and educated in Oto, graduating from Oto High School with the class of 1942.

After high school, she attended Wayne State College, in Wayne, Nebraska and Edwards Business Institute in Sioux City.

On August 31, 1946, she was united in marriage to Robert Millarke, at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City. They were the parents of a son, Tim, who passed away October 9, 2000.

She was a secretary for the Burroughs Corporation, Amour and Company, and she retired from Kay Dee-Nurtra-Flo Company.

She had been an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; the Altar Society and the Bereavement Committee; Catholic Daughters; George Nelson Post American Legion Auxiliary; and several bridge clubs, as well as a former volunteer at the Bargain Center and Countryside Senior Living.

Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Robert; a granddaughter, Rebecca (Alex) Vetos of Kemmerer, Wyoming; two great-granddaughters, Lilly and Holly Vetos of Kemmerer; three sisters, Norma Coon and Marcia (Dick) Pruehs of Sioux City and Judy (Dean) Specht of Yankton, South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Tim; a sister, Virginia Steinhoff; and a brother in-law, Cecil Coon.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials in Lavonne’s name to Mater Dei Parish, Immaculate Conception Center, or to Hospice of Siouxland.