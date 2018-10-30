Mildred “Millie” Kisting

Mildred Dolores Kisting, age 85, of Sioux City, formerly of Lawton, passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Bickford Memory Care in Sioux City.

A funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with the Msgr. R. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial was at Banner Township Cemetery of Lawton.

Millie was born on April 6, 1933 in Danbury, Iowa to Joseph & Rachel (Livermore) Bollig. Millie grew up in Danbury and graduated from Danbury Catholic in 1950.

Millie married William (Bill) Kisting on October 19, 1953 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Danbury, Iowa.

They made their home in Lawton, and to this union three daughters were born.

Millie worked at the Livestock National Bank, raised her daughters, wrote for The Moville Record and helped out at the family-owned gas station on Highway 20.

During her many years of living in Lawton, she was active in Legion Auxiliary, Lawton Flight Club, and The Dancing Grannies and Grandpas.

Survivors include a daughter, Rachelle Byers and her husband, Michael of Moville, IA and their two children, Heather and Matt Wahlberg and their children, Conor and Calen of Ankeny, Iowa and Matthew Byers of Johnston, IA; a daughter, Mary Ellen Kisting of Okoboji, IA and her children, Brendon of New York City, NY, and Molly of Wellesly, MA; a daughter, D.D. Keleher and her husband Les of Moberly, MO and their children, Joey and wife Leslie Keleher and their children, Brayden and Emery of Moberly, MO; Weston Keleher of Jefferson City, MO; and Davis Keleher and fiancé Breanna Sears of Moberly, MO.

She is also survived by her brother, Leo Bollig of Mapleton, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her foster sister, Rosemary.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimers Association.