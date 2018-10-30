Services for Arlene Gray are November 3, 2018

Services for Arlene J. Gray of Garden City, Kansas, formerly from Cushing and Moville, Iowa, will be November 3, 2018 at the United Methodist Church in Moville, Iowa at 10:30 a.m., with lunch after services.

Arlene J. Gray, 90, died on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at her home in Garden City, Kansas.

Arlene was born on September 16, 1927 in Holstein, Iowa the daughter of Paul & Emma (Pries) Krambeck.

She married Robert G. Gray on November 20, 1949 at Correctionville, Iowa. He died in 2005.

Arlene and her husband farmed south of Cushing Iowa until moving to Garden City in 1971. In 1979 they moved to Moville, Iowa and she moved back to Garden City in 2013. She worked at various jobs during her life, most recently as the Custodian for the United Methodist Church in Moville, Iowa.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Moville and was a chairperson for the Moville Election Precinct for many years.

She enjoyed baking, gardening, shopping and winning at the casino.

Arlene was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband & Brother- Elden Krambeck.

She is survived by her Daughter- Diann (Richard) Hahn of Garden City, Son- Ronald Gray of Correctionville, Iowa, Sister- Dorothy Ruser of Ida Grove, Iowa, Sister-In-Law Mildred Krambeck of Galva, Iowa, 3 Grandchildren- Ryan Hahn & Gerry (Stacie) Hahn of Garden City & Kristi (Nathan) Regan of Wichita & 2 Great-Grandchildren- Natalie Hahn and Jacob Hahn of Garden City.

Arlene will be buried at Cushing Cemetery in Iowa. Memorials are suggested to Arlene Gray Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com