Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — September 25, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SEPTEMBER 25, 2018

THIRTY-EIGHTH MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Pottebaum, Radig, and Taylor. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion De Witt by second by Taylor to approve the agenda for September 25, 2018. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the September 18, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $664,120.25. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution authorizing tax abatement for United State of America, parcel #874721100001.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION 12,782

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, the United States of America is the titleholder of real estate Parcel #874721100001 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 874721100001

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP IRREG STRIP ON NW NE NW 21-87-47 AND IRREG STRIP ON NORTH NW NW 21-87- 47

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has an unpaid balance of taxes owing, and the parcel is owned by a political subdivision of the state; and

WHEREAS, the political subdivision, namely the United States of America, is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcels according to Code of Iowa, 445.63, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 25th day of September, 2018.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution authorizing tax abatement for Woodbury County, Iowa, parcels #884714300001, #884723100001, #884723100002, and #884723100004.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,783

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County, Iowa are the titleholders of real estate Parcels #884714300001, #884723100001, #884723100002 and #884723100004 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel #884714300001

Woodbury Township NW SW & SW SW 14-88-47

Parcel #884723100001

Woodbury Township NW NW 23-88-47

Parcel #884723100002

Woodbury Township SW NW 23-88-47

Parcel #884723100004

Woodbury Township SW of RD E Ω NW 23-88-47

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has an unpaid balance of taxes owing, and the parcel is owned by a political subdivision of the state; and

WHEREAS, the political subdivision, namely the Woodbury County, Iowa, is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and any future taxes that may be levied against this parcel; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcels according to Code of Iowa, 445.63, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 25th day of September, 2018.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Joel Bertrand, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-13-18. Resignation; the appointment of Jacob Hamann, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 09-14-18, $1.00/year. Per Iowa Code 80D.11.; and the appointment of Michael Ingram, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 09-27-18, $18.88/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 7-25-18. Entry Level Salary: $18.88/hour. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Taylor to approve Pierson Source Water Protection planning support and promotion. Carried 4-1, Radig opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to designate as representative, from the board to be present during, at least, 2 Source Water Protection meetings throughout the planning process and serve as contact person between the Board and the City of Pierson. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to receive the Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 9/10/18 Commission meeting to approve the final plant of Sorta Heaven Minor Subdivision. Carried 4-1; De Witt opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the Final Platting of Sorta Heaven, A Minor Subdivision, GIS #884506200009. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #12,784

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND APPROVING

SORTA HEAVEN, A MINOR SUBDIVISION

TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

Whereas, the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors have reviewed and approved the Final Plat of Sorta Heaven Addition to Woodbury County, Iowa, and whereas approval of the Final Plat of Sorta Heaven Addition to Woodbury County, Iowa has been recommended to the Woodbury county Board of Supervisors by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Now, therefore be, and it is, resolved by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, that said Final Plat of Sorta Heaven Addition to Woodbury county, Iowa, as hereto attached and forming part of this Resolution be, and the same hereby is, accepted and approved.

Dated 25th September, 2018,

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve a deduction of Four Seasons Health Club membership fees. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the contract for PCC Patching-2018 project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to approve the funding from gaming in the amount of $31,404.00 and purchase of tables, chairs, desks, and AV equipment for training center. Carried 4-1; Radig opposed. Copy filed.

Information on operation of All-terrain and Off-road Utility Vehicles on county roadways. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to request the Auditor’s office work with guidance from the State Historical Society of Iowa to update the Historical Preservation Resolution if needed, and to direct the Chairperson to reestablish the Historic Preservation Commission with the same guidance. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 2, 2018.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 1, 2018