City of Correctionville — Notice of Public Hearing

LEGAL NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing on November 12, 2018, at 7:15 p.m. in the Correctionville Council Chambers, City Hall, 312 Driftwood, Correctionville, Iowa 51016, to vacate the following alleys: The East/West Alley in Block 9, The Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; West One-half (W ½) of the East/West Alley in Block 10, The Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; and the West One-half (W ½) and the East One-half (E ½) of the East/West Alley in Block 11, The Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; all located in the town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa.

Any citizen may submit oral or written statements for or against said vacation. After all statements are received the City Council shall act on the vacation.

Dated this 25th day of October, 2018.

By: /s/ Nathan Heilman

Nathan Heilman, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Carla Mathers

Carla Mathers, Deputy Clerk

