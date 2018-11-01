City of Moville

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO CONSIDER APPROVAL OF A PROPOSED

FRONTAGE ROAD URBAN RENEWAL PLAN

FOR A PROPOSED URBAN RENEWAL AREA

IN THE CITY OF MOVILLE, STATE OF IOWA

The City Council of the City of Moville, State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing before itself at its meeting which commences at 6:00 P.M. on November 7, 2018 in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 21 West Main Street, Moville, Iowa, to consider adoption of a proposed Frontage Road Urban Renewal Plan (the “Plan”) concerning a proposed Urban Renewal Area in the City of Moville, State of Iowa, legally described as follows:

Lot 7, except the North 20 feet thereof in Corey’s Addition to Moville, Iowa, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa.

Lots Ten (10), Eleven (11), Twelve (12), and Thirteen (13), Block One (1), Lucas Second Subdivision, City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa.

Lots Fourteen (14) and Fifteen (15), Block One (1), Lucas Second Sub-Division to Town of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa.

Lots Nine (9) and Ten (10) in Block Two (2), Lucas Second Sub-Division to Town of Moville, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa.

Lots Eleven (11), Twelve (12), Thirteen (13), Fourteen (14), Fifteen (15), Sixteen (16) and Seventeen (17) in Block Two (2), Lucas Second Subdivision to the City of Moville, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa.

Lots Twenty-one (21) and Twenty-two (22) in Block Two (2) of “Lucas Second Subdivision to Town of Moville, Iowa” in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa.

Lots Eighteen (18), Nineteen (19) and Twenty (20) in Block Two (2), Lucas Second Subdivision to Town of Moville, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa.

All that part of Lot Twenty (20) of Auditor’s Sub-Division of part of the South Half (S1/2) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section Thirty-two (32), Township Eighty-nine (89) North, Range Forty-four (44), West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Lot Twenty (20), thence North along the East line of Fourth Street twenty-one (21.0) feet to the point of beginning of this description, (which point is sixty-six and five-tenths (66.5) feet North of the Southwest corner of Lot Nineteen (19) of said sub-division), thence North along the East line of Fourth Street twenty-nine (29.0) feet, thence East parallel to the South line of said Lot Twenty (20) for one hundred twenty-four and eight-tenths (124.8) feet, thence South parallel to the East line of Fourth Street thirty-three and two-tenths (33.2) feet to a point sixty-six and five-tenths (66.5) feet North of the South line of said Lot Nineteen (19), thence West parallel to the South line of said Lot Nineteen (19) one hundred twenty-five (125.0) feet to the place of beginning, together with a right of easement of ingress and egress by foot or vehicle on or over that portion of Lots Nineteen (19) and Twenty (20) of the above sub-division described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of said Lot Nineteen (19), thence North along the West line of said Lots Nineteen (19) and Twenty (20), (being also the East line of Fourth Street), sixty-six and five-tenths (66.5) feet, thence East parallel with U.S. Highway No. 20 as located on July 31, 1956, for one hundred twenty-five (125.0) feet, thence South parallel with the East line of Fourth Street sixty-six and five-tenths (66.5) feet to the South line of said Lot Nineteen (19), thence West along the South line for twenty (20.0) feet, thence North parallel to the East line of Fourth Street fifty-four and five-tenths (54.5) feet, thence West parallel with the South line of said Lot Nineteen (19), eighty-five (85) feet to a point twenty (20.0) feet East of the East line of Fourth Street, thence South parallel to the East line of Fourth Street fifty-four and five-tenths (54.5) feet to the South line of said Lot Nineteen (19), thence West along said South line twenty (20.0) feet to the place of beginning, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa, according to the Plat recorded in Plat Book 18, on page 3 thereof.

That part of Lots Nineteen (19) and Twenty (20) of Auditor’s Subdivision of part of the South Half (S1/2) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section Thirty-two (32), Township Eighty-nine (89) North, Range Forty-four (44) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa, according to the plat recorded in Plat Book 18 on Page 3 thereof, described as follows:

Commencing at the Southwest (SW) Corner of Lot Nineteen (19) of the Auditor’s Subdivision part of the South Half (S1/2) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section Thirty-two (32), Township Eighty-nine (89) North, Range Forty-four (44) West; thence North along the East line of Fourth Street Sixty-six and Five Tenths Feet (66.5’); thence East parallel to present U.S. Highway No. 20, One Hundred Twenty-five Feet (125’); thence South parallel to the East line of Fourth Street Sixty-six and Five Tenths Feet (66.5’); thence West along the North right-of-way line of present U.S. Highway No. 20, One Hundred Twenty-five Feet (125’) to point of beginning, subject to right of easement of ingress and egress by foot or vehicle on or over the West Twenty Feet (W 20’), the North Twelve Feet (N 12’), and the East Twenty Feet (E 20’) of the property herein specifically described.

Lot Thirty-three (33), Hebeler Sub-division of the Town of Moville, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa.

The South One Hundred Feet (S 100’) of Lots Seventeen (17) and Eighteen (18), and Lot Nineteen (19) except the West One Hundred Twenty-five Feet (W 125’) thereof, and the South Fifty Feet (S 50’) of the East Twenty-five Feet (E 25’) of Lot Twenty (20), of Auditor’s Subdivision of part of the South One-half (S1/2) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section Thirty-two (32), Township Eighty-nine (89) North, Range Forty-four (44) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa, excepting therefrom the East Fifteen Feet (E 15’) of the said South One Hundred Feet (S 100’) of Lot Seventeen (17) and excepting an additional portion of the said South One Hundred Feet (S 100’) of Lot Seventeen (17) described as follows: From that point on the South line of Lot Seventeen (17) Fifteen Feet (15’) West of the Southeast (SE) Corner of Lot Seventeen (17); thence North Twenty-four Feet (N 24’) on a line parallel with the East line of Lot Seventeen (17) to the point of beginning; thence West Three and One-half Feet (W 3½’) on a line parallel with the South line of the said Lot Seventeen (17); thence North for a distance of Seventeen and One-half Feet (17 ½’) on a line parallel with the East line of said Lot Seventeen (17); thence Easterly Three and One-half Feet (E’ly 3 ½’) on a line parallel with the South line of said Lot Seventeen (17); thence South to the point of beginning.

All of Lot Thirty-Four (34) and the South One Hundred Forty-five and Seventy-seven Hundredths (145.77) Feet of Lot Thirty-six (36), Hebeler Sub-division of the Town of Moville, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa; and

The East Fifteen (15) feet of the South One Hundred (100) Feet of Lot Seventeen (17) of Auditor’s Subdivision of part of the South One-half (S1/2) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section Thirty-two (32), Township Eighty-nine (89) North, Range Forty-four (44) West of the 5th P.M., in Woodbury County, State of Iowa , and that portion of said Lot Seventeen (17), described as follows:

Beginning at a point on the South line of said Lot 17, 15 feet West of the Southeast corner of said Lot 17, thence North 24 feet on a line parallel with the East line of said Lot 17 to the point of beginning, thence West 3 ½ feet on a line parallel with the South line of the said Lot 17, thence North for a distance of 17 ½ feet on a line parallel with the East line of said Lot 17, thence Easterly 3 ½ feet on a line parallel with the South line of said Lot 17, thence South to the point of beginning.

Parcel I: Lot Thirty Seven (37) of Hebeler Subdivision of the Town of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, except that part described as follows: Commencing at the southeast (SE) Corner of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section Thirty-two (32), Township Eighty-nine (89) North, Range Forty-four (44) West of the 5th Principal Meridian, Woodbury County, Iowa; thence on an assumed bearing of North Zero degrees Zero minutes Zero Seconds (00 Degrees 00’00”) East, along the East line of said Hebeler Subdivision to the Town of Moville, Two hundred seven and sixty-nine hundredths (207.69) feet to the Easterly extension of the North line of Lots Thirty-seven (37), Thirty-eight (38) and Thirty-nine (39) of said Hebeler Subdivision; thence North Eighty-nine degrees Forty-eight minutes Fifty-seven Seconds (89 Degrees 58’57”) West, along said North line and its Easterly extension, Two Hundred ninety-seven and ninety-one hundredths (297.91) feet to the Point of Beginning. Thence South Two degrees twenty-one minutes Forty-six seconds (02 Degrees 21’46”) West, Sixty-six and Five Hundredths (66.05) feet to the South line of said Lot Thirty-seven (37); thence continuing along the exterior of said Lot Thirty-seven (37) the following described courses: North Eighty-nine degrees Forty-eight minutes Fifty-seven Seconds (89 Degrees 48’57”) West, Thirty Seven (37) feet; thence North Thirteen degrees Fifty-three Minutes Four Seconds (13 Degrees 53’04”) West, Forty-eight (48) feet; thence along the arc of a Twenty (20) foot radius curve concave Southeasterly, Thirty-nine and forty-three hundredths (39.43) feet, said curve having a chord bearing and distance of North Thirty-Seven degrees Fifty-two Minutes Forty-eight Seconds (37 Degrees 52’48”) East, Thirty-three and Thirty-five hundredths (33.35) feet; thence North Eighty-three degrees Fifty-five Minutes Forty-two Seconds (83 Degrees 55’42”) East, Twenty-eight (28) feet; thence South Zero degrees Twenty-four Minutes Four Seconds (00 Degrees 24’04”) West Ten (10) feet; thence South Eighty-nine degrees Forty-eight Minutes fifty-seven Seconds (89 Degrees 48’57”) East, Three (3) feet to the Point of Beginning.

Tract contains Eight hundredths (0.08) acres and is subject to all easements of record.

PARCEL II: Lot Thirty-eight (38), Hebeler Sub-Division of the Town of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa except that part described as follows: Beginning at the Southeast corner of said Lot Thirty-eight (38), thence West along the South line of Lot Thirty-eight (38) to a point which is Fifty (50) feet West at right angles from the East line of Lot Thirty-eight (38); thence North parallel to the East line of said Lot Thirty-eight (38) a distance of One hundred sixty-four and eight tenths (164.8) feet to the North line of said Lot; thence East along said North line Fifty-two feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot Thirty-eight (38); thence South along the East line of Lot Thirty-eight (38) a distance of One hundred sixty-six and three tenths (166.3) feet to the place of beginning.

All of Lot Thirty-nine (39) and all that part of Lot Thirty-eight (38), described as follows: Beginning at the Southeast (SE) Corner of Lot Thirty-eight (38); thence West along the South line of said Lot Thirty-eight (38), Fifty-two and Two Tenths Feet (52.2’) to a point which is Fifty Feet (50’) West at right angles from the East line of said Lot; thence North parallel to the East line of said Lot One Hundred Sixty-four and Eight Tenths Feet (164.8’) to the North line thereof; thence East along said North line Fifty-two Feet (52’) to the Northeast (NE) Corner of said Lot; thence South along the East line of said Lot Thirty-eight (38), One Hundred Sixty-six and Three Tenths Feet (166.3’) to the place of beginning, together with the right of ingress and egress over the present paved portion of the remainder of said Lot Thirty-eight (38), of Hebeler Subdivision of the Town of Moville, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa.

All that part of the North Seventy-five Feet (N 75’) of the South Two Hundred Seventy-three Feet (S 273’) of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) lying East of the West One Hundred Ninety-eight Feet (W 198’) and West of the East Nine Hundred Ninety Feet (E 990’) thereof, in Section Thirty-two (32), Township Eighty-nine (89) North, Range Forty-four (44) West of the 5th Principal Meridian, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa.

All that part of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4), Section Thirty-two (32), Township Eighty-nine (89) North, Range Forty-four (44) West of the 5th P.M., Woodbury County, Iowa, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest (SW) Corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of said Section Thirty-two (32); thence South Eighty-eight Degrees Fifty-nine Minutes Forty-five Seconds (S 88°59’45”) East a distance of One Hundred Ninety-eight Feet (198.00’), on an assumed bearing on the South line of said Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) to the point of beginning; thence North Zero Degrees Fifty-one Minutes Fifteen Seconds (N 00°51’15”) East a distance of One Hundred Ninety-eight Feet (198.00’), on the East line of the West One Hundred Ninety-eight (W 198.00’) of said Northeast Quarter (NE1/4); thence South Eighty-eight Degrees Fifty-nine Minutes Forty-five Seconds (S 88°59’45”) East a distance of One Hundred Thirty-two Feet (132.00’), to the East line of the West Three Hundred Thirty Feet (W 330.00’) of said Northeast Quarter (NE1/4); thence North Zero Degrees Fifty-one Minutes Fifteen Seconds (N 00°51’15”) East a distance of Seventy-five Feet (75.00’), on the East line of said West Three Hundred Thirty Feet (W 330.00’); thence South Eighty-eight Degrees Fifty-nine Minutes Forty-five Seconds (S 88°59’45”) East a distance of One Hundred Ninety-eight Feet (198.00’); thence South Zero Degrees Fifty-one Minutes Fifteen Seconds (S 00°51’15”) West a distance of Two Hundred Seventy-three Feet (273.00’), to the South line of said Northeast Quarter (NE1/4); thence North Eighty-eight Degrees Fifty-nine Minutes Forty-five Seconds (N 88°59’45”) West a distance of Three Hundred Thirty Feet (330.00’), to the point of beginning; subject to Easement for public road on the South side thereof.

AND

The full right-of-way of Frontage Road from 2nd Street to Fair Street, including any intersections with the same

AND

The full right-of-way of Fair Street north of Highway 20 for 165 feet

AND

All other City right-of-way or alleys adjacent to the above properties.

which land is to be included as part of this proposed Urban Renewal Area.

A copy of the Plan is on file for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, City of Moville, Iowa.

The City of Moville, State of Iowa is the local public agency which, if such Plan is approved, shall undertake the urban renewal activities described in such Plan.

The general scope of the urban renewal activities under consideration in the Plan is to promote the growth and retention of qualified industries and businesses in the Urban Renewal Area through various public purpose and special financing activities outlined in the Plan. To accomplish the objectives of the Plan, and to encourage the further economic development of the Urban Renewal Area, the Plan provides that such special financing activities may include, but not be limited to, the making of loans or grants of public funds to private entities under Chapter 15A of the Code of Iowa. The City also may reimburse or directly undertake the installation, construction and reconstruction of substantial public improvements, including, but not limited to, street, water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer or other public improvements. The Plan provides that the City may issue bonds or use available funds for purposes allowed by the Plan and that tax increment reimbursement of the costs of urban renewal projects may be sought if and to the extent incurred by the City. The Plan initially proposes specific public infrastructure or site improvements to be undertaken by the City, and provides that the Plan may be amended from time to time.

Any person or organization desiring to be heard shall be afforded an opportunity to be heard at such hearing.

This notice is given by order of the City Council of the City of Moville, State of Iowa, as provided by Section 403.5 of the Code of Iowa.

Dated this 25th day of October, 2018.

/s/ Jodi Peterson

City Clerk, City of Moville,

State of Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 1, 2018