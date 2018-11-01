Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — September 24, 2018

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, September 24, 2018

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Roll Call

Amick, Woolridge, Scott, Holtz and Reinke all present

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Annual Meeting

1. Election of President

Reinke nominated Scott. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

2. Election of Vice President

Holtz nominated Reinke. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

3. Administer Oath of Office to President and Vice President

4. Appoint the board’s legal counsel

Reinke moved to approve Ahler’s & Cooney as legal counsel. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

5. Appoint District secretary and treasurer

Holtz moved to approve Ryan Anderson as secretary and treasurer. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

6. Appoint Woodbury County Conference Board representative

Reinke moved to appoint Rick Scott. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

7. Appoint IASB Delegate Assembly and District Meeting representative

Holtz moved to appoint Dennis Reinke as IASB delegate assembly and district meeting representative. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

8. Appoint Sioux City Conference Board Representative

Holtz moved to appoint Dennis Reinke as Sioux City conference board representative. Amick seconded. All in favor.

9. Appoint Comprehensive School Improve plan team liaison

Reinke moved to appoint Holtz and Amick as comprehensive school improve plan team liasons. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

10. Appoint Collective Bargaining team

Reinke moved to appoint Scott and Woolridge to collective bargaining team. Amick seconded. All in favor.

11. List of authorized depository banks

Amick moved to approve the list of authorized banks with a limit of $6 million. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

12. Designee of Board President’s signature stamp

Holtz moved to approve Kristi Ver Steeg as the designee of board president’s signature stamp.. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

13. Adopt written rules and procedures that will be followed in conducting meetings

Holtz moved to adopt written rules and procedures. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

14. Determine the time and place of regular school board meetings

Reinke moved to have meetings at 7:00 PM on the 4th Monday of the month in the Lawton library. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

15. Name of official publication

Amick moved to approve Moville Record as the official publication. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

G. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Holtz moved to approve agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

H. Communications

1. Board member updates

I. Reports

1. Superintendent Report

Anderson presented financial reports

Collins reminded board that state elections are coming up.

2. Secondary Principal Report

10 Homecoming Olympics teams. 35 entries in the parade.

School improvement plan wants to have 90% proficiency in reading and 94.5% proficiency in math.

Ag in the Elementary started this year. FFA members come to the elementary school to share Ag.

WIT is offering free tutoring for students 7-12.

3. Elementary Principal Report

Elementary is up 25 students to 390.

4th grade is going well with the increased class sizes.

Iowa Assessments results came back very good.

Fitness trail has been improved with more foam padding under the trail.

US Honor Flag came to the high school and elementary school.

Parent teacher conferences coming at the end of October.

4. Board Bill Auditor’s Report

J. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Holtz moved to approve consent agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

K. New Business

1. Approve music trip

Holtz moved to approve the trip to Sioux Falls. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve SBRC Special Ed deficit

Holtz moved to approve SBRC Special Ed deficit of $49,771.62. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve operational sharing

Woolridge moved to approve the proposed operational sharing with Hinton and Akron-Westfield. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

L. Adjourn

Holtz moved to adjourn. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 1, 2018