Lawton Bronson School Board — October 2018 Bills

Lawton-Bronson Community School

October 2018 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

A-1 PREFERRED FIRE CLEAN-UP 41,925.00

ACE ENGINES AND PART DIST. Grasshopper wheels 198.60

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 112.00

AMERICAN INSTITUTES FOR RESEARCH ELPA ASSESSMENT 32.00

BUSINESS RADIO LICENSING RADIO LICENSING 95.00

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 2,380.52

CHESTERMAN COMPANY replace concessions for fire 494.05

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 465.50

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 358.27

COLLINS, RANDY LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 51.95

CONCRETE CONNECTIONS, LLC CONCRETE WORK 9,576.50

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. bus 14 458.98

DATA MANAGEMENT TIME CLOCK 308.00

DEAN FOODS REPLACE MILK CARTONS for FIRE 132.23

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, STATE OF IOWA VEHICLE INSPECTIONS 640.00

ED FELD EQUIPMENT TEST SMOKE DETECTORS 517.50

FICKBOHM CONTRACTING REPAIR WATER LINE 568.62

FLEET US LLC Field paint 1,140.20

H&D DESIGN AND CONSULTING ROOF TEST 639.00

HAKA LLC GAS 1,362.74

HEGER, LINDA reimburse for fire 43.65

HEWLETT-PACKARD FINANCIAL SERVICES CO. Lease Buyout 9,020.45

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. soap 514.22

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

JOHNSON CONTROLS FIRE PROTECTION LP SMOKE DETECTOR TEST AND REPAIR 1,608.87

LAKESHORE LEARNING Writing Prompt grade 3-4 15.47

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY building lights 1,540.00

LLOYD, JAMEY Reimbursement for fire 34.35

MARTIN BROS. REPLACE FOOD ITEMS 10,752.55

McGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION HOLDINGS, LLC MATH BOOKS 469.07

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES TREATMENT FOR BLOOD EXPOSURE 396.00

MDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC BILL 13,563.35

MID-BELL MUSIC INC.

bass guitar stand 875.94

INSTRUMENT CLEANING

MIDWEST TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS iTech supplies 349.86

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 169.62

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. Air conditioner Kitchen 21,951.48

AC replacement commons area

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 MANDT 70.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS Flex Seating & Learning Centers 8,822.27

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. office copier repair 434.73

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 121.50

OVERHEAD DOOR COMPANY door opener 137.90

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SERVICE CALL 94.50

PRIOR, CHARLES reimburse gas 49.75

QUALITY APPLIANCE & PARTS, L.C. SERVICE CALL 299.41

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 261.61

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Chromebook 1,340.00

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT CO. Gravely parts 521.40

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENT 173.65

SCHOOL HEALTH CORPORATION NURSING SUPPLIES 63.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. secondary supplies 953.88

SHEETS, JACOB

MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 159.62

CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT

SHOOK, CHAD

REIMBURSE MILEAGE 68.88

CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT

SIGLER FIRE EQUIPMENT COMPANY SERVICE CALL 50.00

STATE STEEL SUPPLY CO. iTech supplies 162.28

STATELINE-ELECTRIC fire repair 112.50

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT, INC. parts for black Dodge 183.69

SUTTON, PATRICK REIMBURSE INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 39.33

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC. window for entrance door 234.75

THOMPSON INNOVATION bells/intercom 295.04

UHL, RANDY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

US BANK

IASBO fall conference 20,152.83

Convention hotel

XC Shirts

English CD

class book sets

PRESS Workshop Fee

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL 504.85

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N PHONE/INTERNET 907.70

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL GUIDANCE COUNSELOR 20,009.98

Fund Total: 179,336.59

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

AC&R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 712.65

CHESTERMAN COMPANY WATER/JUICE VENDING 98.50

DEAN FOODS MILK 2,188.35

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 9,352.66

PRESCHOOL, LAWTON-BRONSON FOOD 24.39

US BANK FOOD, SUPPLIES 105.76

Fund Total: 12,482.31

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ADAMSON, PAUL OFFICIAL 100.00

BAKER, KEITH OFFICIAL 295.00

BEALS, RON OFFICIAL 75.00

BERNEKING, TREVOR

OFFICIAL 100.00

BOYER VALLEY CSD ENTRY FEE 45.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 263.88

CHUCK’S PIANO SERVICE TUNING 115.00

COWLEY, ANNE OFFICIAL 100.00

CROW, RICH OFFICIAL 70.00

CUSTOM CREATIONS APPAREL 2,370.00

DECKER SPORTS UNIFORMS 3,011.00

DELTA HOTELS PROM VENUE DEPOSIT 1,000.00

DREW, JANA OFFICIAL 170.00

EASTBAY INC. UNIFORMS 4,295.00

EVENSON, DAVE OFFICIAL 100.00

HAKA LLC PROPANE FOR CONCESSIONS 43.90

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS SUPPLIES 252.00

HEMPSTEAD, BRAD YEARBOOK WORKSHOP 350.00

I29 SPORTS SHIRTS 392.00

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION FFA DUES 652.50

IOWA GIRLS COACHES ASSOCIATION MEMBERSHIP, SCRIMMAGES 125.00

JOHNSON, BRETT OFFICIAL 365.00

JOHNSON, DWAYNE OFFICIAL 145.00

KEITH, RUSTY OFFICIAL 100.00

LOGAN-MAGNOLIA COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 50.00

MILES INN CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES 97.50

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION CONVENTION REGISTRATIONS 615.00

NELSON, JADE OFFICIAL 255.00

NURSE, JIM OFFICIAL 100.00

PEDERSEN, LES OFFICIAL 100.00

PERKINS, FRED OFFICIAL 100.00

POLLOW, GENE OFFICIAL 215.00

REINKE, DENNIS OFFICIAL 70.00

ROBERTS, JEFF OFFICIAL 100.00

RUDEN, BETH CHOREOGRAPHY 1,050.00

RUDIS – TRIHEX ATHLETIC LLC UNIFORMS 1,100.00

RUST, MIKE OFFICIAL 100.00

SGT. BLUFF-LUTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 50.00

SHAW, TRACY OFFICIAL 100.00

SPIER, RAYMOND OFFICIAL 75.00

STOULIL, MITCH OFFICIAL 220.00

UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALLS ENTRY FEE 75.00

US BANK SUPPLIES, LODGING, APPAREL, ENTRY FEE, MEMBERSHIP DUES, MEALS 5,568.41

WAGNER, JIM OFFICIAL 100.00

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY YEARBOOK PAYMENT 500.00

WICKSTROM, STAN OFFICIAL 100.00

WINTERNOTE, RUSTY OFFICIAL 100.00

Fund Total: 25,376.19

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR INSURANCE, INC. ADD PICKUP TO POLICY 774.00

Fund Total: 774.00

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

US BANK Valcom V-2003A 39.98

Fund Total: 39.98

PRESCHOOL

CONSTRUCTIVE PLAYTHINGS Preschool Supplies 209.21

DEAN FOODS MILK 29.90

MARTIN BROS. PRESCHOOL SNACKS 253.52

Fund Total: 492.63

FITNESS CENTER FUND

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 33.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 84.42

Fund Total: 117.42

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

Fund Total: 661.73

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 1, 2018