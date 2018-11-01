Lawton City Council Minutes — October 22, 2018

City of Lawton

Special Council Meeting

October 22, 2018

The Lawton City Council met in special session on Monday, October 22, 2018, at 7:00 pm in the Friendship Center. Mayor Pro-Tem Otto called the meeting to order. Baltushis, Heiss, Johnson, Otto, Saunders answered roll. Others in attendance were Dale Erickson, Mayor, Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk and Glenn Metcalf, Attorney, and other members of the public.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Discussion took place regarding an appeal by Braden Keith of the order by Mayor Dale Ericksen requiring the removal of the dog, Lulu, from the City of Lawton. Attorney Metcalf advised the Council they may go into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Section §21.5(f) to deliberate this case. Attorney Metcalf distributed Lawton Code Section 57 to Council members. Attorney Joe Thornton asked Councilman Otto to recuse himself from the decision due to a recent post on Facebook. Attorney Metcalf asked if he understood the duties of Council and Otto stated he could make an unbiased decision and did not recuse himself. Discussion took place between Attorney Metcalf, Mayor Ericksen, Clerk Eidenshink, Joe Thornton, attorney for Rob and Grace Herbold, Connor Orr, attorney for Braden and Becca Keith, Rob Herbold via Skype, Grace Herbold, Braden Keith, and Becca Keith.

It was moved by Heiss, second by Saunders, to go into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Section §21.5(f) to discuss the decision to be rendered in a contested case conducted according to the provisions of chapter 17A. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all present voting aye. Council went into closed session at 9:25 pm.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to return to open session at 9:50 pm. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all present voting aye.

Motion was made by Otto, second by Johnson, to either sustain or reverse the Order to Remove the dog, Lulu, from the City of Lawton. Motion was reversed on a roll call vote as follows:

Sustain: Baltushis

Reverse: Johnson, Saunders, Otto

Abstain: Heiss.

It was moved by Johnson, second by Saunders, to adjourn at 9:55 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Matt Otto, Mayor Pro-Tem

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 1, 2018