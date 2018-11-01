Moville City Council Minutes, Claims & Revenues — October 17, 2018

Moville City Council

October 17, 2018

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm at City Hall. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert and Paul Malm are present. Bruce Schmidt and Nate Bauer are absent. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the Claims report; Conolly motioned to approve payment, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the Treasurer’s report for September; Conolly motioned to approve the report, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Guests include Chad Thompson, Clerk Peterson, Kent Baker, Chief Jereme Muller, Pat Smith and Scott Gernhart.

Chief Jereme Muller presented a Moville Police Department update for the month. Pat Smith gave a Public Works update for the month. No discussion on 2019 Insurance Plan approval – will wait for Mike Weaver’s input.

Council reviewed invoices for work done on sewer issues at 610 Circle Drive. Because utilities were mismarked and/or unclear, Thomsen requests to be reimbursed for 2 hours of digging plus jetting for a total of $788.00. Ofert motions to reimburse this amount to Thomsen, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Attorney Thompson presented options and Malm motioned to include Jensen Funeral Home, Movillatte, and Lewis Drug into the Frontage Road Urban Renewal Plan, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council did not enter Closed Session or discuss and/or purchase of real estate due to absence of two council members. Council also didn’t take action on the Community Visioning Grant. They will consider which projects they like best.

Clerk Peterson presented the Annual Urban Renewal Report and Malm motioned to approve it, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 7:03 pm, Malm motioned to open the Public Hearing to consider the application for voluntary annexation of 711 Frontage Road (Dollar General); seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No comments or complaints were received in writing or in person at or before the meeting so at around 7:05 pm, Malm motioned to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motioned to pass

Resolution 2018-45

approving annexation of 711 Frontage Road,

seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 7:07 pm, Ofert motioned to open the Public Hearing on budget amendment #1 FY 2019. No comments or complaints were received in writing or in person at or before the meeting so at around 7:08 pm, Ofert motioned to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to pass

Resolution 2018-40

approving budget amendment #1

and certification for FY 2019,

seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Clerk Peterson presented

Resolution 2018-44

regarding matching funds for the TAP grant.

Malm motioned to pass this resolution, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motioned to approve the liquor license application for Mel’s Place once it is submitted, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Scott Gernhart updated the council on the progress at Meredith Lane development.

Clerk Peterson reviewed the progress of the nuisance abatement at 212 S. Pearl Street. The Bush Estate is working to get the purchase agreement reviewed and approved.

Regarding the installation of a sidewalk at Motorville, 18 S. 1st Street, our contractor is waiting for good weather to complete the corner section and then the Nixons are expected to remove and replace their section.

Council discussed proposed new codification Chapters 60 thru 75. Chief Muller has reviewed these sections and will submit recommended changes.

With no further business Conolly motioned to adjourn at around 7:47 pm and Malm seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Next meeting scheduled for November 7th.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 54,950.32

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 823,474.17

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 17,590.13

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 33.34

TIF LMI TOTAL 5.35

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 5,661.25

WATER TOTAL 22,117.33

SEWER TOTAL 18,602.25

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,300.01

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 943,734.15

9/22/2018 THRU 10/18/2018 CLAIMS REPORT

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS

——————————

DONNA CHAPMAN REIMBURSE LIBRARY BLINDS PURCH. 37.45

JASYN SADLER COMM. CENTER DEPOSIT 100.00

ELEVATE ROOFING REPAIR ROOF – CITY HALL 740.34

JONES HAUGH SMITH PREPARATION OF PLAT 595.00

STEVE PICKERING COMPUTER REPAIRS 75.00

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 3.19

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY – STREETS PROJ. 6,977.69

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES TESTING 50.37

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 823.80

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE VEHICLE FUEL 26.73

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC. SOIL TESTING 3,178.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 599.00

IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL WATER USE FEE 134.00

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO., INC. CONCRETE PROJECT 362.50

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,000.78

GLAZERS COMM. CTR. BAR INVENTORY 114.50

GRUNDMAN-HICKS, LLC LIFT STATION – 2017 FINAL PMT. 32,938.58

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 1,388.13

HOTEL EXPENSE HOTEL FOR TRAINING 91.30

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 300.00

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO. ACCOUNTING SERVICES 3,511.18

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO. VEHICLE MAINT. 286.81

I & S GROUP ENGINEERING LIFT STATION 501.25

IA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY SOFTWARE ACCESS 300.00

IOWA ASSOC. MUNICIPAL UTILITIES WASTEWATER TRAINING 175.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 3,388.00

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 21.70

IRS FED/FICA TAX 2,594.21

ISU EXTENSION – WOODBURY EDUCATION/TRAINING 35.00

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 370.72

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 429.35

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 61.04

LGS GROUP EQUIPMENT 373.99

LP GILL INC. QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT 7,701.68

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 356.00

METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION WATER METERS 1,355.00

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 7,545.80

MIKE WEAVER CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 300.00

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 84.00

DEB SITZMANN PAVILION DEPOSIT RETURN 100.00

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 173.32

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,312.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 69.90

RL CRAFT COMMERCIAL ROOFING ROOF REPAIRS AT CITY HALL 740.34

RP CONSTRUCTORS 2018 STREETS PROJECT 118,425.10

SARGENT DRILLING WELL MAINTENANCE 500.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND INTEREST – FIRE TRUCK 1,446.19

SIGNS BY TOMORROW SIGNS FOR CITY HALL CLOSURE 44.00

AMERICAN ROOFING REPAIR COMM. CTR. ROOF 975.00

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX 464.31

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION REPAIRS 2,347.42

THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY REPAIR WATER TOWER 230.17

REPAIRS

TOYNE FD MAINTENANCE 1,360.25

THE UPS STORE 4018 SHIPPING SAMPLES 83.68

UTILITY SERVICE CO. INC. TOWER MAINTENANCE FEE 3,672.54

VIKING CONSTRUCTION/INSPECTION INSPECTION SERVICES 3,300.82

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD HEALTH INSURANCE 6,098.42

WEX BANK FUEL 3,012.37

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 556.61

**** PAID TOTAL ***** 10,013.25

**** SCHED TOTAL ***** 219,778.26

=============

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** 229,791.51

=============

9/22/2018 THRU 10/18/2018 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND FUND NAME TOTAL

001 GENERAL 43,890.95

110 ROAD USE TAX 133,359.39

200 DEBT SERVICE 1,446.19

600 WATER 13,122.52

610 SEWER 37,972.46

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 1, 2018