Moville City Council Minutes, Claims & Revenues — October 17, 2018

| | 0

Moville City Council
October 17, 2018

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm at City Hall. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert and Paul Malm are present. Bruce Schmidt and Nate Bauer are absent. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the Claims report; Conolly motioned to approve payment, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the Treasurer’s report for September; Conolly motioned to approve the report, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Guests include Chad Thompson, Clerk Peterson, Kent Baker, Chief Jereme Muller, Pat Smith and Scott Gernhart.

Chief Jereme Muller presented a Moville Police Department update for the month. Pat Smith gave a Public Works update for the month. No discussion on 2019 Insurance Plan approval – will wait for Mike Weaver’s input.

Council reviewed invoices for work done on sewer issues at 610 Circle Drive. Because utilities were mismarked and/or unclear, Thomsen requests to be reimbursed for 2 hours of digging plus jetting for a total of $788.00. Ofert motions to reimburse this amount to Thomsen, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.
Attorney Thompson presented options and Malm motioned to include Jensen Funeral Home, Movillatte, and Lewis Drug into the Frontage Road Urban Renewal Plan, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council did not enter Closed Session or discuss and/or purchase of real estate due to absence of two council members. Council also didn’t take action on the Community Visioning Grant. They will consider which projects they like best.

Clerk Peterson presented the Annual Urban Renewal Report and Malm motioned to approve it, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 7:03 pm, Malm motioned to open the Public Hearing to consider the application for voluntary annexation of 711 Frontage Road (Dollar General); seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No comments or complaints were received in writing or in person at or before the meeting so at around 7:05 pm, Malm motioned to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motioned to pass
Resolution 2018-45
approving annexation of 711 Frontage Road,
seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 7:07 pm, Ofert motioned to open the Public Hearing on budget amendment #1 FY 2019. No comments or complaints were received in writing or in person at or before the meeting so at around 7:08 pm, Ofert motioned to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to pass
Resolution 2018-40
approving budget amendment #1
and certification for FY 2019,
seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Clerk Peterson presented
Resolution 2018-44
regarding matching funds for the TAP grant.
Malm motioned to pass this resolution, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motioned to approve the liquor license application for Mel’s Place once it is submitted, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Scott Gernhart updated the council on the progress at Meredith Lane development.

Clerk Peterson reviewed the progress of the nuisance abatement at 212 S. Pearl Street. The Bush Estate is working to get the purchase agreement reviewed and approved.

Regarding the installation of a sidewalk at Motorville, 18 S. 1st Street, our contractor is waiting for good weather to complete the corner section and then the Nixons are expected to remove and replace their section.

Council discussed proposed new codification Chapters 60 thru 75. Chief Muller has reviewed these sections and will submit recommended changes.

With no further business Conolly motioned to adjourn at around 7:47 pm and Malm seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Next meeting scheduled for November 7th.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES
NAME          MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    54,950.32
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    823,474.17
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    17,590.13
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    33.34
TIF LMI TOTAL    5.35
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    5,661.25
WATER TOTAL    22,117.33
SEWER TOTAL    18,602.25
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,300.01
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    943,734.15

9/22/2018 THRU 10/18/2018 CLAIMS REPORT
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS
——————————
DONNA CHAPMAN  REIMBURSE LIBRARY BLINDS PURCH.    37.45
JASYN SADLER  COMM. CENTER DEPOSIT    100.00
ELEVATE ROOFING  REPAIR ROOF – CITY HALL    740.34
JONES HAUGH SMITH  PREPARATION OF PLAT    595.00
STEVE PICKERING  COMPUTER REPAIRS    75.00
AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP  PARK SUPPLIES    3.19
AHLERS & COONEY, PC  BONDING ATTORNEY – STREETS PROJ.     6,977.69
BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES  TESTING    50.37
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    823.80
CASEY’S GENERAL STORE  VEHICLE FUEL    26.73
CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC.  SOIL TESTING    3,178.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    599.00
IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES  ANNUAL WATER USE FEE    134.00
GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO., INC.  CONCRETE PROJECT    362.50
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    2,000.78
GLAZERS COMM. CTR.  BAR INVENTORY    114.50
GRUNDMAN-HICKS, LLC  LIFT STATION – 2017 FINAL PMT.    32,938.58
HAWKINS INC.  WATER CHEMICALS    1,388.13
HOTEL EXPENSE  HOTEL FOR TRAINING    91.30
HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA    300.00
HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO.  ACCOUNTING SERVICES    3,511.18
HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO.  VEHICLE MAINT.    286.81
I & S GROUP  ENGINEERING LIFT STATION    501.25
IA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY  SOFTWARE ACCESS    300.00
IOWA ASSOC. MUNICIPAL UTILITIES  WASTEWATER TRAINING    175.00
IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC  WORKERS COMP PREMIUM    3,388.00
IOWA ONE CALL  CALL BEFORE YOU DIG    21.70
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    2,594.21
ISU EXTENSION – WOODBURY  EDUCATION/TRAINING    35.00
MOVILLE J & J MOTOR  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    370.72
JACK’S UNIFORMS  POLICE EQUIPMENT    429.35
JAMES FISHER MILEAGE    61.04
LGS GROUP  EQUIPMENT    373.99
LP GILL INC.  QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT    7,701.68
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING   356.00
METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION  WATER METERS   1,355.00
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    7,545.80
MIKE WEAVER  CLOTHING ALLOWANCE    300.00
PETTY CASH  REIMBURSE PETTY CASH    84.00
DEB SITZMANN  PAVILION DEPOSIT RETURN    100.00
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    173.32
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,312.80
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    69.90
RL CRAFT COMMERCIAL ROOFING  ROOF REPAIRS AT CITY HALL    740.34
RP CONSTRUCTORS  2018 STREETS PROJECT    118,425.10
SARGENT DRILLING  WELL MAINTENANCE    500.00
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  BOND INTEREST – FIRE TRUCK    1,446.19
SIGNS BY TOMORROW  SIGNS FOR CITY HALL CLOSURE    44.00
AMERICAN ROOFING REPAIR  COMM. CTR. ROOF    975.00
TREASURER STATE OF IOWA  STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX    464.31
STUBBS CONSTRUCTION  REPAIRS    2,347.42
THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY  REPAIR WATER TOWER    230.17
REPAIRS
TOYNE  FD MAINTENANCE    1,360.25
THE UPS STORE 4018  SHIPPING SAMPLES    83.68
UTILITY SERVICE CO. INC.  TOWER MAINTENANCE FEE    3,672.54
VIKING CONSTRUCTION/INSPECTION  INSPECTION SERVICES    3,300.82
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE 240.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD HEALTH INSURANCE    6,098.42
WEX BANK  FUEL    3,012.37
WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET    556.61
**** PAID TOTAL *****         10,013.25
**** SCHED TOTAL *****    219,778.26
=============
***** REPORT TOTAL *****    229,791.51
=============

9/22/2018 THRU 10/18/2018 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY
FUND  FUND NAME    TOTAL
001 GENERAL               43,890.95
110 ROAD USE TAX    133,359.39
200 DEBT SERVICE       1,446.19
600 WATER                   13,122.52
610 SEWER                    37,972.46

Published in The Record
Thursday, November 1, 2018

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment