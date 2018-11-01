Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — October 16, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 16, 2018

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on October 16, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the October 16, 2018 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the October 9, 2018 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll paid on 10/15/18 and claims paid on 10/16/2018. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2018 Weed Commission report to the Iowa Department of Agriculture. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve and sign certificates of substantial completion for the interior and exterior for L & L Builders for the courthouse renovation project. Motion Carried.

Craig Bauerly was present to hold a public hearing to vacate a portion of official plat of Valley View Addition at 10:00 am. No other members from the public were here.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to approve

Resolution #101618-1,

approving the vacation of a portion of the official plat of

Valley View Addition to Plymouth County.

All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve

Resolution #101618-2 for

Powder Players Inc. Snowmobile Club.

Loutsch – nay; Horton – aye; Kass – aye; Meis – aye; Anderson – aye. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:00 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 10-16-18

A & M Laundry SUNDRY 58.00

Advance Drainage Systems CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 2236.13

AgriVision Equipment parts 155.20

Noel Ahmann mileage reimbursement 126.44

City of Akron SUNDRY 76.28

Akron Public Library allocation funding 19,071.00

Alpha Wireless Comm radio install 458.38

Arnold Motor Supply FILTERS 12.32

Barry Becker Drywall labor & materials 245.00

Nick Beeck fuel 86.34

Paul Betsworth cell phone allowance 90.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 60.00

Bomgaars shop supplies 848.68

City of Brunsville SUNDRY 52.20

C & R Supply PARTS 1242.25

Carroll Construction Supply SAFETY 376.09

Casey’s General fuel 4628.42

Century Business Products MACHINES & FIXTURES 247.77

Century Link Business phone services 31.82

Certified Testing Services ASPHALT CONCRETE 3210.00

Derek Christoffel fuel 78.63

Contech Engineered Solutions CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 5700.00

Cornhusker International PARTS 4031.97

Crittenton Center Juvenile shelter care 1399.50

Culligan Water Conditioning water 104.70

Cummins Central Power repair generator 452.49

CWD kitchen supplies 1499.34

The Dailey Stop fuel 196.81

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 159.73

Dell EMC PC and 3 monitors 2581.57

Denco Corporation PIPE CULVERTS 5650.00

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 210.14

Dixon Construction construction project 177,614.76

Scott Dorhout cell phone allowance 90.00

Diana Dowhower supplies 24.97

Eakes Inc. supplies 840.20

Easy Clean Car Wash wash card 60.00

Fareway Grocery kitchen supplies 262.53

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 1075.55

First Coop Assoc fuel 125.81

Floyd River Materials fill sand 175.00

Floyd Valley Healthcare contract 1432.35

FORCE America PARTS 24.20

Forestry Suppliers deer repellent sticks 213.21

Fort Dodge Asphalt ASPHALT CONCRETE 21,353.64

Frank Dunn Co. ASPHALT CONCRETE 609.00

Frericks Repair fuel 3095.65

Frontier phone services 1516.79

Le Mars Truck Stop fuel 40.21

GCC Alliance Concrete concrete/disc golf 23,284.50

Kyle Gengler sign labor 200.00

Get Branded 360 uniforms 78.64

Graham Tire Co. vehicle repairs 532.08

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 22,087.90

Hardware Hank supplies 11.41

Kirk Hatting cell phone allowance 90.00

Jamie Hauser mileage 73.68

Brian Heidesch cell phone allowance 90.00

Pat Heissel cell phone allowance 90.00

HGM Associates Inc. construction project 41,034.48

City of Hinton SUNDRY 143.53

Holiday Inn lodging 665.28

Peter Holtgrew GRANULAR 5700.00

Jill Holzman cell phone allowance 90.00

Stephanie Hoppe cell phone allowance 90.00

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 340.39

I + S Group renovation admin fee 3045.00

IAAO membership dues 210.00

IAN Treasurer workshop registration 78.50

IMWCA ‘17-’18 audit premium 5152.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 260.50

Inland Truck Parts PARTS 1309.93

Iowa Dept of Public Safety Iowa System 2526.00

Iowa One Call locates 20.70

Iowa Prison Industries sign posts 143.88

Rodney & Denice Irwin DITCH CLEANING 250.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 620.50

Jensen Motors vehicle repairs 5.44

Tamara Jorgensen cell phone allowance 90.00

J-W Tank Line fuel 1188.16

Kellen Excavation BRIDGES 20,830.16

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 30.37

Kingsley Public Library funding allocation 17,490.00

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

L & L Builders courthouse renovation 33,622.40

Lampert Lumber LUMBER 808.50

City of Le Mars water 435.69

Le Mars Agri Center EROSION CONTROL 117.70

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 432.64

Le Mars Public Library funding allowance 25,059.00

Le Mars Rental and Repair BRIDGES 75.00

Aaron Leusink misc. expenses 383.76

L.G. Everist GRANULAR 3201.19

Alan Lucken mileage 23.98

Mangold Env. Testing BRIDGES 36.00

Menards supplies 1012.17

Merrill Public Library funding allocation 10,718.00

Mid Country Machinery PARTS 2505.21

MidAmerican Energy utility assist – Kabrick 1543.54

Mike’s Inc. 52.3 gal. 4059.68

Motorola Solutions program jail walkies 6244.80

Mpire Heating & Cooling furnace repairs 400.00

Mullally Properties rent assistance 250.00

NACCTFO dues 75.00

NACVSO membership 50.00

National Business Furniture chairs 2121.00

Sharon Nieman reimbursements 86.11

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 500.62

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 345.00

Office Systems copier maint. contract 515.48

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursement 1292.86

One Office Solutions office supplies 374.19

City of Oyens SUNDRY 42.00

Perspective Insurance boiler & machinery policy 1004.00

Kyle Petersen cell phone allowance 90.00

Peterson Contractors construction projects 3686.00

Ply. Co. Sheriff criminal/sheriffs fees 3309.21

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 25,488.28

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb. 1319.59

Premier Communications phone 1866.16

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Quality Lube Center service vehicle 54.45

City of Remsen SUNDRY 116.16

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 245.03

Remsen Public Library funding allocation 22,661.00

Jill Renken misc. expenses 824.22

Rexwinkel Funeral Homes autopsy/transport 942.50

Richards Construction construction project 199,823.88

RICOH USA copier 175.52

Rohde Funeral transport/autopsy 550.00

Rolling Oil fuel 3546.70

Dan Ruhland sign labor 200.00

Sapp Bros. fuel 19,654.37

Le Mont Schmid pioneer cemetery mowing 180.00

Schorg’s Amoco Service fuel 713.00

Select Fire & Safety SAFETY 4315.00

Sherwin Williams paint/supplies 103.75

Rick Singer cell phone allowance 90.00

Sioux City Foundry REINFORCING STEEL 3083.50

Sioux Rivers Regional MHDS regional pooled dollars 284,508.00

Siouxland Dist. Health Dept. well testing 175.00

Shelly Sitzmann cell phone allowance 60.00

Standard Ready Mix PIPE CULVERTS 761.25

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 70.00

Stew Hansen Dodge 2018 Dodge Durango 30,670.00

Streicher’s certified equipment 174.00

Matt Struve cell phone allowance 90.00

SupplyWorks supplies 935.57

Taggart’s Power Sports oil change kits 42.99

Thomson West court library 1417.87

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 105.17

Total Sales & Service sign work 579.04

Treasurer – State of Iowa cabin taxes 144.00

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE stamps 1148.00

Union Co. Sheriff Sheriff’s fee 126.50

U.S. Cellular cell phones 191.66

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 345.75

Verizon Wireless cell phones 606.50

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 670.13

Wal-Mart SIGNS 157.41

Duane Walhof misc. reimbursements 135.87

WesTel Systems Remsen trunkline 531.84

Mark Wilson meals 12.00

Jacob Wingert misc. reimbursements 206.38

Woodbury Co. Sheriff sheriffs service 30.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 6755.62

88 Tactical Building Group cert. training equipment 2475.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 1, 2018