Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — October 16, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
October 16, 2018
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on October 16, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the October 16, 2018 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the October 9, 2018 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll paid on 10/15/18 and claims paid on 10/16/2018.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2018 Weed Commission report to the Iowa Department of Agriculture.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve and sign certificates of substantial completion for the interior and exterior for L & L Builders for the courthouse renovation project.  Motion Carried.

Craig Bauerly was present to hold a public hearing to vacate a portion of official plat of Valley View Addition at 10:00 am.  No other members from the public were here.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to approve
Resolution #101618-1,
approving the vacation of a portion of the official plat of
Valley View Addition to Plymouth County.  
All votes aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve
Resolution #101618-2 for
Powder Players Inc. Snowmobile Club.
Loutsch – nay; Horton – aye; Kass – aye; Meis – aye; Anderson – aye.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:00 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,
Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 10-16-18
A & M Laundry  SUNDRY    58.00
Advance Drainage Systems  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    2236.13
AgriVision Equipment  parts    155.20
Noel Ahmann  mileage reimbursement    126.44
City of Akron  SUNDRY    76.28
Akron Public Library  allocation funding    19,071.00
Alpha Wireless Comm  radio install    458.38
Arnold Motor Supply  FILTERS    12.32
Barry Becker Drywall  labor & materials    245.00
Nick Beeck  fuel    86.34
Paul Betsworth  cell phone allowance    90.00
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bomgaars  shop supplies    848.68
City of Brunsville SUNDRY    52.20
C & R Supply  PARTS    1242.25
Carroll Construction Supply  SAFETY    376.09
Casey’s General  fuel    4628.42
Century Business Products  MACHINES & FIXTURES    247.77
Century Link Business  phone services    31.82
Certified Testing Services  ASPHALT CONCRETE    3210.00
Derek Christoffel  fuel    78.63
Contech Engineered Solutions  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    5700.00
Cornhusker International  PARTS    4031.97
Crittenton Center  Juvenile shelter care    1399.50
Culligan Water Conditioning  water    104.70
Cummins Central Power  repair generator    452.49
CWD  kitchen supplies    1499.34
The Dailey Stop  fuel    196.81
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    159.73
Dell EMC  PC and 3 monitors    2581.57
Denco Corporation  PIPE CULVERTS    5650.00
Victoria DeVos  misc. reimbursements    210.14
Dixon Construction  construction project    177,614.76
Scott Dorhout  cell phone allowance    90.00
Diana Dowhower  supplies    24.97
Eakes Inc.  supplies    840.20
Easy Clean Car Wash  wash card    60.00
Fareway Grocery  kitchen supplies    262.53
Farmers Coop-Craig fuel    1075.55
First Coop Assoc  fuel    125.81
Floyd River Materials  fill sand    175.00
Floyd Valley Healthcare  contract    1432.35
FORCE America  PARTS    24.20
Forestry Suppliers  deer repellent sticks    213.21
Fort Dodge Asphalt  ASPHALT CONCRETE    21,353.64
Frank Dunn Co.  ASPHALT CONCRETE    609.00
Frericks Repair  fuel    3095.65
Frontier  phone services    1516.79
Le Mars Truck Stop  fuel    40.21
GCC Alliance Concrete  concrete/disc golf    23,284.50
Kyle Gengler  sign labor    200.00
Get Branded 360  uniforms    78.64
Graham Tire Co.  vehicle repairs    532.08
H & H Dirt Work  PIPE CULVERTS    22,087.90
Hardware Hank  supplies    11.41
Kirk Hatting  cell phone allowance    90.00
Jamie Hauser  mileage    73.68
Brian Heidesch  cell phone allowance    90.00
Pat Heissel  cell phone allowance    90.00
HGM Associates Inc.  construction project    41,034.48
City of Hinton  SUNDRY    143.53
Holiday Inn  lodging    665.28
Peter Holtgrew  GRANULAR    5700.00
Jill Holzman  cell phone allowance    90.00
Stephanie Hoppe  cell phone allowance    90.00
Hydraulic Sales & Service  PARTS    340.39
I + S Group  renovation admin fee    3045.00
IAAO  membership dues    210.00
IAN Treasurer  workshop registration    78.50
IMWCA  ‘17-’18 audit premium    5152.00
Indoff  SUPPLIES    260.50
Inland Truck Parts  PARTS    1309.93
Iowa Dept of Public Safety  Iowa System    2526.00
Iowa One Call  locates    20.70
Iowa Prison Industries  sign posts    143.88
Rodney & Denice Irwin  DITCH CLEANING    250.00
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    620.50
Jensen Motors  vehicle repairs    5.44
Tamara Jorgensen  cell phone allowance    90.00
J-W Tank Line  fuel    1188.16
Kellen Excavation  BRIDGES    20,830.16
City of Kingsley  SUNDRY    30.37
Kingsley Public Library  funding allocation    17,490.00
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
L & L Builders  courthouse renovation    33,622.40
Lampert Lumber  LUMBER    808.50
City of Le Mars  water    435.69
Le Mars Agri Center  EROSION CONTROL    117.70
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    432.64
Le Mars Public Library  funding allowance    25,059.00
Le Mars Rental and Repair  BRIDGES    75.00
Aaron Leusink  misc.  expenses    383.76
L.G. Everist GRANULAR    3201.19
Alan Lucken  mileage    23.98
Mangold Env. Testing  BRIDGES    36.00
Menards  supplies    1012.17
Merrill Public Library  funding allocation    10,718.00
Mid Country Machinery  PARTS    2505.21
MidAmerican Energy  utility assist – Kabrick    1543.54
Mike’s Inc.  52.3 gal.    4059.68
Motorola Solutions  program jail walkies    6244.80
Mpire Heating & Cooling  furnace repairs    400.00
Mullally Properties  rent assistance    250.00
NACCTFO  dues    75.00
NACVSO  membership    50.00
National Business Furniture  chairs    2121.00
Sharon Nieman  reimbursements    86.11
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    500.62
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    345.00
Office Systems  copier maint. contract    515.48
Shawn Olson  misc. reimbursement    1292.86
One Office Solutions  office supplies    374.19
City of Oyens  SUNDRY    42.00
Perspective Insurance  boiler & machinery policy    1004.00
Kyle Petersen  cell phone allowance    90.00
Peterson Contractors  construction projects    3686.00
Ply. Co. Sheriff  criminal/sheriffs fees    3309.21
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  assessment/hauling    25,488.28
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    1319.59
Premier Communications  phone    1866.16
Primebank  data processing fee    7.50
Quality Lube Center  service vehicle    54.45
City of Remsen SUNDRY    116.16
Remsen Bell Enterprise  publications    245.03
Remsen Public Library  funding allocation    22,661.00
Jill Renken  misc. expenses    824.22
Rexwinkel Funeral Homes  autopsy/transport    942.50
Richards Construction  construction project    199,823.88
RICOH USA  copier    175.52
Rohde Funeral  transport/autopsy    550.00
Rolling Oil  fuel    3546.70
Dan Ruhland  sign labor    200.00
Sapp Bros.  fuel    19,654.37
Le Mont Schmid  pioneer cemetery mowing    180.00
Schorg’s Amoco Service  fuel    713.00
Select Fire & Safety  SAFETY    4315.00
Sherwin Williams  paint/supplies    103.75
Rick Singer  cell phone allowance    90.00
Sioux City Foundry  REINFORCING STEEL    3083.50
Sioux Rivers Regional MHDS  regional pooled dollars    284,508.00
Siouxland Dist. Health Dept.  well testing    175.00
Shelly Sitzmann  cell phone allowance    60.00
Standard Ready Mix  PIPE CULVERTS    761.25
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    70.00
Stew Hansen Dodge  2018 Dodge Durango    30,670.00
Streicher’s  certified equipment    174.00
Matt Struve  cell phone allowance    90.00
SupplyWorks  supplies    935.57
Taggart’s Power Sports  oil change kits    42.99
Thomson West  court library    1417.87
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    105.17
Total Sales & Service  sign work    579.04
Treasurer – State of Iowa  cabin taxes    144.00
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  stamps    1148.00
Union Co. Sheriff  Sheriff’s fee    126.50
U.S. Cellular  cell phones    191.66
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    345.75
Verizon Wireless  cell phones    606.50
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    670.13
Wal-Mart  SIGNS    157.41
Duane Walhof  misc. reimbursements    135.87
WesTel Systems  Remsen trunkline    531.84
Mark Wilson  meals    12.00
Jacob Wingert  misc. reimbursements    206.38
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  sheriffs service    30.00
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    6755.62
88 Tactical Building Group  cert. training equipment    2475.00

