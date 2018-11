Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — September 28, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 9/28/18

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 187.10

BARBARA PARKER EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 18.53

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES BUILDINGS 156.52

BENJAMIN T KUSLER*** SCHOOLS & FEES 10.00

BLANKENSHIP MEIER BUILDINGS 1,250.00

BOMGAARS *SEED/FERTILIZER 175.38

BOULDER CO. SIGNS 63.44

BRAUN EARTHMOVING *UNSPECIFIED 2,825.00

BRIGGS CORP (OM-NE) BUILDINGS 244.80

BRONSON, CITY OF CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 318.20

BRUCE GARBE EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 7.63

C W SUTER & SON INC. HVAC SYSTEMS 395.76

CAMPBELL SUPPLY CO. SUNDRY 90.64

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CAROLYN FLAMMANG LAND 500.00

CENTRAL IA DISTRIBUTING SUNDRY 139.80

CENTURYLINK *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 543.27

CHARLES F. WIDMAN UNSPECIFIED 110.00

CHESTERMAN CO. SUPPLIES 63.00

CHRISTIAN HOME ASS’N DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 3,218.85

CHRISTINE ZELLMER ZANT EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 32.70

CLEAR VIEW WINDOW CLEANING CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 170.00

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL CORP SUNDRY 418.48

COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY *HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 7,334.72

CORNHUSKER INT. TRUCKS INC. PARTS 125.03

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 514.98

COUNSEL (COLUMBUS, OH) MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 259.91

COUNTRY TIRE AND SERVICES INC. TIRES & TUBES 593.53

CRITTENTON CENTER DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 10,216.35

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING *BUILDINGS 106.41

CUSHING, CITY OF CONTR/OTHER GOV. & ORGAN 257.00

DAWN NORTON*** FOOD 11.68

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 5,104.04

ECOLAB PEST ELIMINATION *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 294.68

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO (DM) *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 29,163.73

FEDEX *POSTAGE & MAILING 16.30

FINISH LINE GAS/OILS 314.25

FOREST RIDGE YOUTH SERVICES DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 373.20

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 129.95

GILL HAULING INC. DITCH CLEANING 292.55

HANCOCK CONCRETE PRODUCTS LLC PIPE CULVERTS 1,588.40

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 350.61

HOME DEPOT *BUILDINGS 710.54

HORNICK, CITY OF CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 260.00

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *DEPENDENT CARE 4,141.18

IOWA ONE CALL MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 43.20

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 947.70

JEBRO INC. *ASPHALT CON 8 INCH 1,025.00

KEITH RADIG*** CELL PHONE EXPENSE 425.13

L G EVERIST INC. *PORTLAND CEMENT 251.95

LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP *LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS 15,527.53

MAILHOUSE *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,230.10

MARI H. TURK ATTORNEY FEES – JUVENILE 1,918.00

MARTIN POTTEBAUM*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 193.48

MATTHEW A. UNG CELL PHONE EXPENSE 60.22

MENARDS BUILDINGS 109.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 5,859.41

MIDWEST TURF & IRRIGATION (D) EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 91.67

MIKE’S REPAIR *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 230.00

MISSOURI LTAP (LOCAL TECHNICAL SCHOOLS & FEES 65.00

MOVILLE CITY OF CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 893.55

MOVILLE RECORD OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 1,491.62

MUNGER REINSCHMIDT & DENNE *UNSPECIFIED 2,571.70

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. (FT. DODGE) *GASOLINE 21,772.18

NEW SIOUX CITY IRON CO. SHOP TOOLS 75.54

NORTHSIDE GLASS SERVICE *OUTSIDE SERVICES 771.00

O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL PARTS 269.72

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS PARTS 8.00

OTO, CITY OF *CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 528.10

P & W GARAGE TIRES & TUBES 60.00

PETERSEN OIL CO. *DIESEL 8,198.28

PRIORITY DISPATCH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 365.00

PURCHASE POWER POSTAGE & MAILING 467.30

QUIMBY COMMUNITY CTR. RENT – POLLING PLACES 35.00

RECORD PRINTING & COPY CTR LLC *OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,357.63

RICHARD BRYCE*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 17.44

RUNNING ROBOTS INC. PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES 292.17

SAFELITE AUTO GLASS (SC-IA) LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 29.95

SALIX, CITY OF CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 342.80

SCHAU SALVAGE INC OUTSIDE SERVICES 1,200.00

SCOTWOOD IND INC. *CALCIUM CHLORIDE 24,273.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *TRAVEL EXPENSES 2,017.67

SERGEANT BLUFF, CITY OF CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 2,027.15

SEXTON OIL CO. *GASOLINE 4,021.74

SHAWN STRECK EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 9.27

SHERWIN WILLIAMS BUILDINGS 51.89

SIGNS BY TOMORROW PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,395.00

SIMPCO SIOUXLAND INTERSTATE CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 14,808.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 653.63

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS MAGAZINES & BOOKS 246.75

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *OFFICE SUPPLIES 61,992.30

SPIRAL COMMUNICATIONS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 154.93

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. *PARTS 7,878.63

SUNDQUIST ENGINEERING PC *UNSPECIFIED 603.25

THERMO KING CHRISTENSEN OTHER 26.64

THOMPSON ELECTRIC CO. CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 3,967.96

TIM GRANSTROM *RENT PAYMENTS ASSISTANCE 1,520.00

TODD VERSCHOOR CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 120.00

TOM BRIDE EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 8.72

TRANSIT WORKS EQUIPMENT 160.28

TRANSOURCE FILTERS 298.80

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA *ATTORNEY FEES – JUVENILE 232,610.00

UHL SEED INC. HERBICIDES 10.00

UMBACH SEED & FEED STORE SEED/FERTILIZER 125.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE COMPANY MEDICAL FEES 825.00

VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY *HERBICIDES 8,291.60

VERIZON WIRELESS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 7,339.95

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 137,250.66

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. WATER/GARBAGE 42.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH *RENT BUILDINGS 3,375.00

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 2,975.55

WIGMAN CO. BUILDINGS 322.13

WILLIAMS & COMPANY PC (LM-IA) FISCAL AUDIT 5,000.00

WILLIGES LLC PARKING 650.00

WOODBURY CNTY EXTENSION *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 455.00

WOODBURY CNTY REC *ELECTRICITY 81.65

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER SUPPLIES 60.00

WOODHOUSE SIOUX CITY INC. LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 26,153.00

ZIEGLER INC. *OIL 10,516.17

GRAND TOTAL 704,395.90

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 1, 2018