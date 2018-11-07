Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — October 29, 2018

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A SPECIAL MEETING OF

THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

October 29, 2018

KINGSLEY CONFERENCE ROOM

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:32 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Members present: Haggin, Herbold, Pratt and Collins

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Haggin, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. NEW BUSINESS

• Contract Recommendation: Mr. Bailey recommended Colin Henrich for the Assistant High School Girls Basketball coach. Motion by Collins and seconded by Herbold. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Wrestling Sharing Decision: Mr. Bailey recommended a Wrestling sharing program with Remsen St. Mary’s for the 18/19 season. Their wrestlers would join our program at a cost of $100 per wrestler plus any individual state expenses. Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Fundraiser Request: Pratt and Collins proposed a KP Marketing Fundraiser event. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Haggin. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. OTHER BUSINESS

• November’s regular monthly meeting will be Monday, November 12, 2018 at 6:00 a.m.

6. ADJOURNMENT

• At 6:40 a.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to adjourn. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 8, 2018