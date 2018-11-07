Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — November 12, 2018 (Regular Meeting)

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, November 12, 2018

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: High School Library, Mapleton, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

B. Consideration of Mower/Snow Blower Purchase

C. SBRC Special Education Allowable Growth

D. Approval of Sharing Guidance with COU

V. Discussion Items

A. School Board Convention – November 14 & 15

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Parent-Teacher Conference Report

C. Certified Enrollment

D. Lunch Report

E. ACT Report

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. School Board Convention Information

B. Dropout Prevention Application for Department of Education

C. Appointment of Lloyd and Rachel Olson Scholarship Committee Member

D. Consideration of Official Newspapers: The Record, Danbury Review, Mapleton Press

VIII. Announcements

A. Next meeting – Monday, December 10, 2018 – 7:00 PM – in Anthon

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

