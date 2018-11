Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO SCHOOLS

• DATE: November 14 & 15, 2018

• TIME: 5:00 PM Nov. 14 to 5:00 PM Nov. 15

• PLACE: School Board Convention, Des Moines, IA

AGENDA:

Travel to and from Des Moines and attend Iowa Association of School Boards Annual Convention.

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 8, 2018