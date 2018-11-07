Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 23, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 23, 2018

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on October 23, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the October 23, 2018 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the October 16, 2018 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve payroll paid on October 19, 2018. Motion Carried.

Attorney Darin Raymond and Jessica Trobaugh, Attorney’s office manager presented a recap of the 2017 case files for Plymouth County.

Rob Bixenman from Perspective Insurance reviewed the Plymouth County ICAP insurance rates.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for Premier Communications in Section 21/28 in America Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a permit for Westel in Section 23/24 in Remsen Township and a permit in Section 2/3 in Remsen Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for tile crossing in Section 12/13 in Grant Township. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:01 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 8, 2018