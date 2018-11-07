Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 2, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

OCTOBER 2, 2018

THIRTY-NINTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Pottebaum, Radig, and Taylor. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Flora Lee, Sioux City, asked for information regarding the change from Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region to the Rolling Hills Region. Diane McTeer from Juvenile Detention updated the Board on the food procurement contract process.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for October 2, 2018. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the September 25, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,347,064.66. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution authorizing tax abatement for Anthon Community Fire Department, parcel #874305201001.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION 12,785

RESOLUTION APPROVING

ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Anthon Community Fire Department is the titleholder of real estate Parcel #874305201001 located in the City of Anthon, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel #874305201001

ANTHON CITY OF AUD SUB DIV 32/33-88 -43 AN IRREG TCT NE

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has taxes owing for the 2018/2019, tax year and the parcel is owned by Anthon Community Fire Department and

WHEREAS, the organization, namely Anthon Community Fire Department is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 427.3 for the taxes owed for the 2018/2019 tax year and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of October 2018.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Northern Natural Gas. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Karl Braun, 1190 Dallas Ave., Lawton, as Trustee of Concord Township. The appointment was made on September 21, 2018, to fill the position previously held by Roger Milligan, until the next regular election. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve and receive for signatures a Resolution for Proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,786

PROCLAMATION FOR

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

AWARENESS MONTH

WHEREAS, domestic violence is a serious crime affecting individuals and families in all Siouxland communities; all races, ages, income levels, lifestyles and sexes; and in fact is probably affecting someone you know; and every 9 seconds someone experiences the crime of domestic violence; and

WHEREAS, one in three women will be a victim of violence in her lifetime; domestic violence violates an individual’s human rights by destroying dignity, security, and self-worth due to the systematic use of physical, emotional, sexual, psychological, and economic control or abuse; CSADV works every day to help end these acts of violence and to help rebuild the lives of the survivors; and

WHEREAS, in Siouxland, the Council on Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence is available 24 hours a day and last year responded to nearly 2000 victims, provided 11,026 nights of shelter to 413 adults and 305 children fleeing domestic abuse and despite high census, no one in an unsafe situation was turned away; and

WHEREAS, the impact of domestic violence affects all of the members of the community, and only a coordinated community response will put a stop to these atrocious crimes and assure funding is continuously available to provide these lifesaving services; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Rocky De Witt, Chairman, on behalf of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, do hereby proclaim the month of October, 2018 as

“DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH”

in Woodbury County, Iowa and urge all citizens to actively participate in the scheduled events and programs and to think about the fact that it is someone you know.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of October, 2018.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Presentation of Proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve and receive for signatures a Resolution for Proclamation for National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY, COUNTY

RESOLUTION #12,787

PROCLAMATION FOR

NATIONAL DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT

AWARENESS MONTH

WHEREAS, persons with disabilities have the right and responsibility to maximize their abilities; and

WHEREAS, persons with disabilities have an equal capacity for productivity, independence and integration throughout society; and

WHEREAS, persons with disabilities are the minority group with the highest unemployment rate; and

WHEREAS, any person may become a member of this minority group at any time; and

WHEREAS, disability is not a deficiency but a vital part of the diversity of the human community; and

WHEREAS, through awareness, training and support, persons with disabilities can access opportunities to employment, enabling them to become integrated and contributing citizens of Iowa; and

WHEREAS, this year’s theme is “America’s workforce: empowering all”; and

WHEREAS,†the Iowa commission of persons with disabilities of the Iowa department of human rights, promotes employment and maximized independence and integration of persons with disabilities throughout Iowa; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Rocky De Witt do hereby proclaim October 2018 as

“NATIONAL DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT AWARENESS MONTH”

“As a time to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities in Woodbury County, Iowa.”

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of October 2018.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Presentation of Proclamation for National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Information on the request for financial support of the Riverfront Development Project was presented by Matt Salvatore, Sioux City Parks and Recreation. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the work quoted by Guaranteed Roofing in the amount of $2,831.41 for repairs on the 3rd floor roof of the Climbing Hill, Emergency Services building. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to approve the contracts for gravel production in the Railroad Pit, gravel production in the Briese Pit, and for hauling gravel to county stockpiles. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

No citizen concerns.

Board concerns.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 9, 2018.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 8, 2018