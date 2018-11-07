Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 23, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

OCTOBER 23, 2018

FORTY-SECOND MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Heather Satterwhite, Public Bidder, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Patrick Jennings, County Attorney, discussed discontinuing the live stream of Board Meetings as a result of possible litigation with the Board.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the agenda for October 23, 2018. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 16, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $581,819.02. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for Cynthia Reed, parcel #894814357001 (property changed ownership), for Karen Jensen, parcel #864426460014 (property changed ownership), for Karen Jensen, parcel #864426460013 (property changed ownership), and for Karen Jensen, parcel 864426460015 (property changed ownership). Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Kenneth Damrau, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-12-18. Resignation.; the appointment of Jordan Schultz, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-24-18, $19.28/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 9-5-18. Entry Level Salary: $19.28/hour.; and the appointment of Colleen McMahon, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-31-18, $19.28/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 9-5-18. Entry Level Salary: $19.28/hour. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for the Dorothy Pecaut HVAC and roof project.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Presentation of Resolution thanking and commending Todd Trobaugh for his years of with Woodbury County. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the Grant Monitoring Policy/Procedure for immediate implementation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve CMBA Architects and Kenny Schmitz, Building Services Director, to conduct the opening of bid submissions for Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center HVAC and Roof Project on October 30, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Riverview Drive. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to receive the bids for the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center HVAC and Roof Project on October 30th at 4:45 PM at the Board of Supervisorís meeting. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to approve the Annual Urban Renewal Report for FY2017/18. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the certificate of completion of project #L-B(L77)ó73-97 with Dixon Construction for $222,321.80. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the certificate of completion of project #L-B(Q10)ó73-97 with Graves Construction for $287,089.09. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the certificate of completion of project #L-(280th St.)ó73-97 with Flewelling Earth Moving for $63,743.90. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve dedicating the resources necessary to submit Woodbury County’s application to achieve the ACT Work Ready Communities certification. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 30, 2018.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 8, 2018