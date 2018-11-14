Lawton City Council Minutes & Claims/Revenues — November 7, 2018

Lawton City Council Meeting

November 7, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on November 7, 2018, at Lawton City Hall. Mayor-Dale Erickson called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Johnson, and Saunders. Otto was absent. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, City Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Public Works Director Justin Dunnington, Blake Stubbs, Deputy Todd Weick, Jerry Steffen, and other members of the public.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Johnson, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: There was no comments from the public at the public forum.

Sheriff’s report – Officer Weick was present to discuss the Sheriff’s report for October. The Sheriff’s office patrolled Lawton 42 hours and 04 minutes in October and responded to 5 calls for service.

Fire Report – There were 6 calls last month. Chili feed was held, participated in handing out candy for trick or treaters. New member Nolan Dahlhauser has been added to the department and officer elections will be held on Monday, November 19, 2018. A meeting with the fire department, township trustees, and a member of the City Council will be held in the next few weeks to discuss budget.

Clerk’s Report – Citizen complaints regarding dog and cat issues have been received, recycling concerns have been taken care of, complaints on political signs in the right-of-way were resolved, area clerks meeting was in Lawton on Oct. 11, Woodbury County Economic Development will assist any volunteer groups in gaining 501(c)3 status for tax deductibility, Christmas lighting contest will be held again this year, Friendship Center will be available to a local Girl Scout group without a charge for rent, City Hall will be closed Nov 13 for Budget Workshop, letters were sent to local organizations regarding requests they will have for next fiscal year, Jerry Steffen is still working on preliminary design work for the trail, RFP’s have been sent to 4 engineering firms to bid the Construction Engineering portion of the project, City Hall will be closed Nov 22 and 23 for Thanksgiving, IMWCA representative stopped in and saw no workers compensation concerns, a request for chickens in town was received but nothing more has been done as they will have to request permission from the City Council and did not want to do that at this time.

Mayors Report – Mayor Erickson reported fire station work is being wrapped up, part of Larimer St. is fixed, 3 more stumps were found under the street, he will talk with the school to coordinate with them on widening the entrance to the sports fields when we finish the street, waiting for retaining wall to be done on Cedar Court then the asphalt will be torn out and replaced with concrete, over the winter we will get bids for the alley east of the fire station and will work with the restaurant owner to be sure elevations will work, working on purchasing properties around and in the city for future businesses and expansions, pictures of completed projects were passed around, Mayor Erickson met the engineering firm, Bolton and Menk regarding future expansions, a few concerns were received on burning leaves but DNR rules do not allow the city to burn within ½ mile of residences so more research will need to be done.

Public Works Report – Justin reported the 550 and 250 have been aligned and minor repairs are done so both vehicles are operational, the blade on the payloader has been fixed, the PLC at the water plant is ready to go, the parks have been winterized, they are currently sealing leaks in the maintenance shed, cleaning leaves off street to get drains open and improve the aesthetics of town, the Tara Way drainage ditch has been fixed and the ice buildup this winter should be much less, hauled dirt, graded and rocked the vacant lot, and fixed the entry door on the fire station. Justin presented a bid from Bobcat for a skid-steer loader for the Council to consider when working with next years’ budget.

Attorney Report –City attorney is working on a dispute the City has been named in, issue will probably go to trial next year, a municipal infraction still needs to be served and Council left it up to the attorney whether to have it served or dismiss the infraction. Glenn referenced the jake brake ordinance and commented that it was a positive.

Minutes — Motion by Heiss, second by Saunders, to approve the October 3 and October 22 minutes. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda — It was moved by Heiss, second by Saunders to approve the consent agenda including bills paid and to be paid, financials, utility billing reconciliations, and checking account reconciliations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christmas Lighting Contest – After discussion it was moved by Saunders, second by Johnson, to approve the Christmas Lighting Contest again this year. Pat Saunders and another councilman will judge displays on Sunday, December 16, 2018. Dakota Sanitation has again agreed to $200 prize money for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place as well as naming an honorable mention and Mayor Dale Erickson has agreed to donate $150 to the most meaningful Christmas display. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Girl Scouts – Allyson Alby requested the Girl Scouts use the Friendship Center free of charge to hold meetings twice a month if they get a troop started. Motion by Saunders, second by Johnson, to approve the usage. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Jake Brakes – After discussion it was moved by Heiss, second by Johnson, to approve the Jake Brake Ordinance the County will consider. This is an ordinance that consolidates many roads and highways within Woodbury County and authorizes the DOT and County to install signs. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Donation – Chris Ameen was present to donate the UTV and trailer recently purchased by the Lawton Fire Association to the City of Lawton Fire Department. Motion made by Saunders, second by Johnson, to accept the donation and thank the Association for the equipment for the department. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Hose Bib – After discussion it was moved by Heiss, second by Johnson, to install a hose bib in the new addition to the fire station per a request from Ken Eyres. Motion carried, all voting aye.

AT&T – A landlord consent letter for notice of alteration was received from AT&T to install 3 additional antennas on the water tower and replace 3 that are currently on the tower. A structural analysis was received stating the tower is adequate to support the new antennas. Motion by Baltushis, second by Saunders, to sign the consent and forward it to AT&T. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Code of Ordinances – After discussion it was the consensus of the Council to review a portion of the Code of Ordinances at each meeting to update the Code.

Dump Truck – A bid was submitted to City of Kingsley for a 1997 Ford Dump Truck with Plow for $3,001.43 and has been accepted by Kingsley. Motion by Heiss, second by Johnson, to forward payment to Kingsley for the truck. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Well VFD Installation – A quote was received from Sargent Drilling for a Well VFD for each well, currently we only have one working well VFD. After discussion it was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve the installations of both VFD’s for $20,844.98 plus electrician costs. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Clothing Allowance — It was moved by Saunders, second by Johnson, to allow a clothing allowance of $300 per year per public works employee for work clothing with City logo. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Cedar Court – A quote from Steinhoff Construction was received for $27,200 for work on Cedar Court. Motion by Baltushis, second by Saunders, to hire Steinhoff Construction for the work. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Larimer Street – Quote from Steinhoff Construction and Concrete Connections for concrete work on the South side of Larimer Street. Motion by Saunders, second by Heiss, to accept quote from Steinhoff. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Citizen Complaints – A complaint on a barking dog and a cat trespassing on anothers property were received. Consensus of the Council was to have the citizens complaining call the Sheriffs Office.

Highway 20 – It was moved by Heiss, second by Johnson, to approve the Mayor sending a letter to the DOT requesting a traffic study be done on the portion of Highway 20 going through Lawton. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Cedar Street – Discussion took place on whether to revoke resolution 2018-13 or enforce the resolution. Motion by Saunders, second by Johnson to enforce the resolution as originally written. Roll call vote as follows: Ayes: Johnson and Baltushis, Nay: Saunders, Abstain: Heiss. No action taken due to lack of a majority vote. After further discussion it was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to have the first reading of an ordinance to have no parking on the East side of Cedar Street from Birch to Highway 20 and place signs on existing poles or place poles according to State Code. First reading of the ordinance passed on a 4-0 vote. Motion carried, all voting aye. 2nd reading will be at the December 5, 2018, meeting.

Service Line Warranty — Correspondence received from Iowa League of Cities regarding a Service Line Warranty Program that is available to citizens. Motion by Saunders, second by Heiss, to not endorse the program and let citizens talk to their insurance carriers if they would be interested in this type of coverage. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Comprehensive Plan – Justin Yarosevich of Simmering Cory was present to discuss the results of the community survey and continue with input from the Council for the Comprehensive Plan. He will return to our February 6, 2019, meeting to discuss the plan further.

It was moved by Heiss, second by Saunders, to adjourn at 8:30pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Dale R. Erickson, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

CITY OF LAWTON CLAIMS/REVENUE REPORT — OCTOBER, 2018

ACCO UNLIMITED CORPORATION CHLORINATING SOLUTION $1,423.08

BOMGAARS TRIMMER STRING $14.99

BOMGAARS VHCL END, ENDURANCE 7RV $13.43

BROWN SUPPLY CO. PIPES FOR W. CREEK COURT HOOKUP $993.94

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $44.85

DALE ERICKSON IA LEAGUE CONF LODGING $536.22

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $3,357.22

ED M FELD EQUIPMENT CO, INC. FOG FOR TRAINING $80.22

FLEET FARM TOOL CHEST FOR TRAILER $441.37

HAKA, LLC FUEL – GRAVELY, PICKUP, PROPANE $424.79

HARBOR FREIGHT TOOLS RAIN SUIT, SOCKETS, AIR HOSES $141.94

IA DEPT. NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL WATER USE FEE $134.00

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES BUDGET WORKSHOP $45.00

IOWA ONE CALL ONE CALL LOCATES $18.90

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSN VISION INS. $50.44

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,921.94

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

KLOCKE’S EMERGENCY VEHICLES USE GRANT FUNDS FOR POWER COT $9,879.70

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING WATER TESTING $180.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY AIR COMPRESSOR $222.09

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY TRI-TAP CORD REEL, 2 POLE BRKR $99.38

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE COUNCIL MEETINGS, TITLE IV $1,011.50

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $2,758.37

MIKE SEVENING CONSTRUCTION W. CREEK DRIVEWAY – WTR LINE BREAK $2,136.00

SIGN PRO PUBLIC WORKS SHIRTS $118.00

SIMPCO SIMPCO DUES $556.30

SOOLAND BOBCAT TYE RODS, STEERING, MIRROR – TOOLCAT $1,639.54

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT CO., INC. TOOLS, BATTERY PACK, GRINDER KIT $1,334.89

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY LAPTOP BATTERY $39.99

STATELINE ELECTRIC & AUTOMATION CHANGE SPEED ON VFD $105.00

STEINHOFF LANDSCAPE & CONSTR, INC ALLEY BEHIND FIRE & ASH STREET $32,680.50

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION INC. INSTALL WATER SERVICE $926.45

THE RECORD ORDINANCE, MIN, HEARING, AFR $648.52

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA WET TAX $926.00

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX $158.00

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, P.C. GARNISHMENT $75.00

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, P.C. GARNISHMENT $75.00

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $719.33

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $313.10

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $93.03

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $67,518.02

CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $21,141.96

FIRE $1,073.00

ROAD USE $34,177.95

BIKE/HIKE TRAIL $274.00

WATER $8,734.63

SEWER $2,116.48

REVENUES BY FUND:

GENERAL $127,117.87

FIRE $213.67

ROAD USE $8,138.82

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $9,779.13

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $386.64

WATER $16,545.95

WATER DEPOSIT $200.00

SEWER $5,285.25

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 15, 2018