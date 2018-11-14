In the Interest of Z.B.T., Minor Child (New Hearing Date)

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

(Juvenile Division)

IN THE INTEREST OF Z.B.T.,

Minor Child.

NUMBER JVJV025631

ORIGINAL NOTICE

TO: James Ryan Joiner Qualls, Father of a child born on the 18th day of September, 2012, in Galveston, Texas.

You are notified that there is now on file in the office of the clerk of court for Woodbury County, a petition in case number JVJV025631, which prays for a termination of your parent-child relationship to a child born on the 18th day of September, 2012. For further details contact the clerk’s office. The petitioner’s attorney is Jay P. Phipps, 240 Main St. Moville, Iowa.

You are notified that there will be a hearing on the petition to terminate parental rights before the Iowa Juvenile Court for Woodbury County, at Trosper Hoyt Building at 822 Douglas Street, 2nd Floor, Sioux City, IA, at 11:30 A.M. on the 19th day of December, 2018.

CLERK OF THE ABOVE COURT

STATE OF IOWA

JUDICIARY

Case No. JVJV025631

County Woodbury

Case Title ZACHARY BRIAN TODD

THIS CASE HAS BEEN FILED IN A COUNTY THAT USES ELECTRONIC FILING.

Therefore, unless the attached Petition and Original Notice contains a hearing date for your appearance, or unless you obtain an exemption from the court, you must file your Appearance and Answer electronically.

You must register through the Iowa Judicial Branch website at http://www.iowacourts.state.ia.us/Efile and obtain a log in and password for the purposes of filing and viewing documents on your case and of receiving service and notices from the court.

FOR GENERAL RULES AND INFORMATION ON ELECTRONIC FILING, REFER TO THE IOWA COURT RULES CHAPTER 16 PERTAINING TO THE USE OF THE ELECTRONIC DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM: http://www.iowacourts.state.ia.us/Efile

FOR COURT RULES ON PROTECTION OF PERSONAL PRIVACY IN COURT FILINGS, REFER TO DIVISION VI OF IOWA COURT RULES CHAPTER 16: http://www.iowacourts.state.ia.us/Efile

If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate in court because of a disability, immediately call your district ADA coordinator at (712) 279-6035. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)

Date Issued 11/05/2018 02:49:22 PM

District Clerk of Woodbury County

/s/ M Wych

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 15, 2018

and Thursday, November 22, 2018