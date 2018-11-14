Kingsley City Council Minutes & Bills — November 5, 2018

Kingsley City Council

November 5, 2018

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on November 5, 2018 at Kingsley City Hall. Mayor Rick Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Councilmen Rolling, Peters, Jasperson and Mathers. Bohle was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the November 2nd, 2018 meeting were approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: None.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Peters, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, October expenses/mileage 118.80

Steve Jantz, reimb. cell phone 40.00

Kingsley Vol Amb., meal stipend 150.00

Deb Jantz, ins reimb. 151.80

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 154.50

First Cooperative, gas 449.60

Lammers Automotive, parts & repairs 61.64

Iowa One Call, locates 37.00

Keith Bohle, mileage 47.00

Amazon.com, Lib. supplies/books 771.97

O.C. Sanitation, porta-pot rent 100.00

Sanitary Services, dumpster rent 69.50

Presto-X, pest control 48.00

KPTH, advertising 850.00

KMEG, advertising 1,240.00

Verizon, Amb hotspot 22.84

GIS, life/disab. ins 23.04

Casey’s, Sept. Amb. gas & food 179.33

Clark’s Hardware, Sept. chgs 230.45

Doug Koch, Sept cleaning 156.25

Vac2Go, sweeper parts 29.68

Bound Tree, AED/accessories 1,205.90

Plendl Feed, grass seed 66.00

Chet’s, supplies 32.91

Rolling Oil, gas 366.15

Ziegler, parts 290.51

Mid-American Research Chem, sewer chemicals 4,518.88

Sioux Sales, police uniforms 149.98

Mangold, water & wastewater tests 787.00

Steffen Truck Equip, install tool box (dumptruck) 608.51

Jim Harvey Ins Agency, addn’l premium 1,369.00

Aetna, employee assistance program 8.40

Hawkins, water chemicals 2,195.52

Lumber Pros, lumber (Cem./Truck) 89.12

Knife River, street improvements/grinding & patching 29,407.20

Wiatel Solution Center, upgrade ofc computer server 218.97

Electronic Engineering, police radio repair 510.00

Quill, ofc supplies 50.45

The Record, publications 597.75

Titan Machinery, grease 45.60

MidAmerican, utilities 2,484.08

Bound Tree, amb. utilities 272.94

United Healthcare, Nov. health ins. 5,349.14

Ahlers Cooney, Urban Renewal thru 10/19/18 88.00

Eakes, Comm. Bldg. supplies 43.26

Bottjen Implement, loader parts 154.39

Beelner Service, drain water systems 260.00

Thompson Phipps & Thompson, legal serv 1/1/18-10/2/18 6,004.00

MidAmerican, utilities 1,937.60

Wiatel, phone/internet 618.37

Certified Amb Group, Amb. billing 304.08

Matheson, Amb oxygen 439.89

Chet’s, supplies 32.91

AT&T, police phone/internet 188.24

Plymouth Co. Solid Waste, Oct. tonnage 4,998.96

UPS, shipping chgs 49.80

IRS, Fed/Fica 4,879.51

Ipers, Ipers 3,265.20

Steve Jantz mileage to I&S 80.84

Kingsley Amb. personnel, Oct. amb. runs 1,670.00

Bohle Const., Myles Ln. storm sewer 6,805.82

Bohle Const., grind stump at park 990.00

Bohle Const., crushed asphalt off S. Main 275.00

Bohle Const., White property cleanup 1,100.00

Demco, Lib. supplies 241.57

Schieuer Woodworks, labor to hang cabinet, rolling shelf 125.00

Baker & Taylor, Lib. books & DVDs 1,118.48

Our Neighbors the Amish, program 280.00

First Cooperative, gas 1,207.42

Rolling Oil, gas & repairs 641.51

F.S. Repair, labor on snowplow (loader) 950.00

Lammers, parts 13.77

Clark’s Hardware supplies 267.85

Casey’s, Oct. Oct. Amb. gas & food 238.77

Grand Total 101,936.41

Library Special:

Cengage, Lib. books 291.08

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 35,677.92; Road Use, 8,196.43; Employee Benefits, 2,.989.91; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 9,000.00; Library Spec Inv, 1,440.21; Fire Dept Spec, 0.00; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 7,868.57; Sewer, 9,066.52; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 157,169.40. Total: 231,408.96.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 42,815.56; Operating Grants, 32,809.75; General Revenues, 243,142.39. Total: 318,767.70.

Maintenance Report: Jantz reported that city property is winterized. They are doing extra lagoon testing for Nexom with them paying for it.

Treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Peters, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police report was distributed. Abandoned vehicles were discussed.

Second reading of

Ordinance #240 (setting speed limit at 35 mph for 330th St. from L-14 to Quest Ave.)

Approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Second reading of Ordinance #241

(setting speed limit at 35 mph for Quest Ave. from 330th St. to Hwy. 140).

Approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Dave Christiansen was on the agenda concerning nuisance buildings but did not attend.

No Parking signs that were approved at the previous Council meeting will be put on the East side of Rutland St. in the fourth and fifth blocks and on the South side of Kurtz Drive.

Mark Kuchel Construction had requested a variance from city zoning to put a septic system on their property on East 1st St. They applied for a building permit to construct a 66’ x 84’ L-shaped shop. To acquire the variance they met with the Board of Adjustment on November 1st. The Board of Adjustment made the recommendation that the variance be approved because the sewer on the property is extremely deep. On motion by Rolling, seconded by Mathers, the variance was approved. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Mathers, to approve a controlled burn of a structure on the Kuchel commercial property on East 1st St. All voted aye, motion carried.

Scootch’s Liquor License and Sunday Sales was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Bids for two dump trucks were opened by Mayor Bohle. The 1987 Ford bids were: Brian Volkert, 3,005.00; Lee Campbell, 2,500.00 and Dallin Mahrt, 2,500.00. The 1997 Ford bids were: Alan Mockler, 2,500.00; City of Lawton, 3,001.43. Motion by Mathers, seconded by Jasperson, to accept the bids from Brian Volkert and the City of Lawton. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resolution #2018-13 (Kingsley State Bank Authorization Resolution) concerning which employees and/or city officials can sign checks, borrow money for the city or open accounts.

Motion by Mathers, seconded by Peters, all voted aye, motion carried.

Building permits: Ace Sign Displays, Titan signage; Mike Hansen, 24’ x 24’ garage; Jason Letsche, fence; Mark Kuchel Const., 66’ x 84’ L-shaped shop.

Adjourn on motion by Peters, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Next meeting will be December 3, 2018.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 15, 2018