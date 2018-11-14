Notice of Public Reading, Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Legal Notice

NOTICE REGARDING PUBLIC HEARING

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will hold the first reading of an Ordinance establishing areas prohibiting the use of compression brakes or braking, also known as “Jake brakes” within Woodbury County Iowa on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at 4:45 p.m. Said hearing shall be held at the Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, in the Board of Supervisors’ Meeting Room in the basement.

Copies of said item may now be examined in the Board Administration Office in said Courthouse by any interested persons. Further information on the proposed ordinance is also available at the office of the Woodbury County Engineer, 759 E. Frontage Road, Moville, Iowa, phone no. 712-873-3215 fax no. 712-873-3235 email: mnahra@woodburycountyiowa.gov.

At said Public Hearing, any person present, and so wishing will be given the opportunity to be heard, for or against, the proposed ordinance. Any person so wishing may file a document with the Woodbury County Auditor’s Office prior to the time of the hearing, should the person wish the document to be read for them at the time of the hearing.

Patrick Gill

Woodbury County Auditor

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 15, 2018