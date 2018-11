Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — October 26, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 10/26/18

ABDO-SPOTLIGHT-MAGIC WAGON MAGAZINES & BOOKS 304.20

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 296.54

AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CIVIL ENGINEERS SCHOOLS & FEES 265.00

ANDERSON PRINTING CO. TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 10,678.00

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 187.10

BARBARA HARDIE EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 14.14

BARNES & NOBLE *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 758.59

BECKY JESSEN EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 10.10

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY *PIPE CULVERTS 270.00

BOMGAARS *EROSION CONTROL 367.88

BROAD REACH MAGAZINES & BOOKS 428.96

BURKE ENGINEERING BUILDINGS 117.12

CW SUTER & SON INC. BUILDINGS 2,805.00

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CAROLYN FLAMMANG LAND 250.00

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 3,421.71

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT MAGAZINES & BOOKS 29.21

CENTURYLINK *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 546.31

CHARLES F. WIDMAN UNSPECIFIED 300.00

CHERRY LAKE PUBLISHING MAGAZINES & BOOKS 230.55

CHESTERMAN CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 109.05

CHILD’S WORLD MAGAZINES & BOOKS 329.15

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE WATER/GARBAGE 255.40

CHRISTIAN HOME ASSN DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 1,289.25

CORNHUSKER INT. TRUCKS INC. *PARTS 344.48

COTT SYSTEMS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 265.00

CRABTREE PUBLISHING COMPANY MAGAZINES & BOOKS 41.40

CRITTENTON CENTER DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 11,709.15

CUMMINS CENTRAL POWER LLC BUILDINGS 125.96

DAKOTA TRAFFIC SERVICES LLC (T-SD) SIGNS 395.25

DALE PETERSON EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 9.09

DANBURY, CITY OF RENT BUILDINGS 1,200.00

DAVID BENNAR *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 75.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 8,013.43

DENNIS BOYLE EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 33.33

DENNIS SUPPLY HVAC SYSTEMS 36.69

DISASTER & EMERGENCY SERVICES TAX ALLOCATIONS 5,113.40

DIXON CONSTR CO. BOX CULVERTS 6,601.00

DONNA M. CHAPMAN*** *POSTAGE & MAILING 108.70

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 48.84

ECHO GROUP *BUILDINGS 122.02

ECI SYSTEMS RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 956.68

ECOLAB FOOD SAFETY SPECIALTIES CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 99.64

ECOLAB PEST ELIMINATION *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 294.68

EMA – EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT TAX ALLOCATIONS 12,196.46

FASTENAL CO. BUILDINGS 101.47

FAYE E HILL*** *MEALS & LODGING 231.30

FEDEX POSTAGE & MAILING 8.15

FOREST RIDGE YOUTH SERVICES DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 1,026.30

FORREST B. JOHNSTON*** SAFETY 210.00

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 247.15

GALE/CENGAGE LEARNING *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 274.88

GARETH STEVENS PUBLISHING MAGAZINES & BOOKS 60.85

GILL HAULING INC. DITCH CLEANING 198.85

GRAFFIX INC. WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 158.00

HALLETT MATERIALS GRANULAR 93,932.31

HEALY WELDING *OUTSIDE SERVICES 21.50

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 2,903.08

HOME DEPOT *BUILDINGS 924.35

HY-VEE DRUGSTORE (W. DES MOINES) PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION 469.98

H20 4 U *HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 126.50

IMKO & DIVERSIFIED STAFFING NON-BILLABLE TEMPS 2,035.55

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS INC. *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 3,654.49

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 2,108.84

IOWA ONE CALL MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 37.80

IOWA PLAINS SIGNING PAVEMENT MARKINGS 81,525.00

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 1,710.80

JAMES M. BAUERLY*** K-9 DOG COSTS 84.00

JAY HARDY EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 16.66

JEBRO INC. ASPHALT CON 8 INCH 598.60

KAREN BENNAR *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 96.75

KNOWBUDDY RESOURCES MAGAZINES & BOOKS 765.44

L G EVERIST INC. *PORTLAND CEMENT 591.86

LANGUAGE LINE SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 17.50

LEEDS PHARMACY *WORKERS COMP. MEDICAL 889.99

LETITIA A. BRICE*** *MEALS & LODGING 23.87

LEXIPOL LLC *CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 49,029.00

LIBRARIANS BOOK EXPRESS MAGAZINES & BOOKS 745.75

LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP *LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS 15,056.82

LOESS HILLS AUDUBON SOCIETY ANIMAL CARE 187.00

LONG LINES LTD *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 444.46

LOWE’S COMPANIES INC. MOTOR VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT 103.98

MAILHOUSE *POSTAGE & MAILING 1,035.27

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 468.87

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES *PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION 966.50

MICHAEL P. BAKER PHD PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 172.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 2,097.14

MID STEP SERVICES (STONE) CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 100.00

MIDWEST MONITORING & SURVEILLANCE GPS TRACKING 1,800.00

MIKE MALLOY*** SAFETY 210.00

MOORE EQUIPMENT CO. PARTS 1,474.87

MOTOR PARTS CENTRAL MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 3.98

MOVILLE, CITY OF *RENT BUILDINGS 16,230.50

MOVILLE RECORD OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 144.00

MUNGER REINSCHMIDT & DENNE *UNSPECIFIED 2,364.65

NANCY TERPSTRA MAGAZINES & BOOKS 780.00

NETWORK FLEET INC. RADIOS 1,260.00

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. (FT. DODGE) PLATINUM GRAIN 49,203.00

O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL *PARTS 609.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS OTHER 64.56

OFFICE ELEMENTS OFFICE SUPPLIES 12.80

OIL EXPRESS, INC. OIL 1,545.00

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,404.54

PETERSEN OIL CO. *DIESEL 7,624.16

POTTAWATTAMIE CNTY CONSERVATION BD CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 2,000.00

PRYOR RESOURCES INC. SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 483.00

PURCHASE POWER POSTAGE & MAILING 334.99

QUICK LANE MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 45.40

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES HVAC SYSTEMS 13,117.97

RECORD PRINTING & COPY CTR LLC TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 655.32

RICOH USA, INC. CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 213.68

ROURKE EDUCATIONAL MEDIA *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 301.30

RYAN PUBLISHING CO. MAGAZINES & BOOKS 20.40

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *MEAL EXPENSE 1,873.86

SEXTON OIL CO. GASOLINE 1,303.70

SHERWIN WILLIAMS BUILDINGS 53.68

SIGNS BY TOMORROW MOTOR VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT 136.00

SIMPCO SIOUXLAND INTERSTATE *CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 1,799.88

SIOUX CITY FOUNDRY CO. *PIPE CULVERTS 1,862.80

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 40,333.96

SIOUX SALES CO. WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 49.95

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 4,376.57

SIOUXLAND ANIMAL HOSPITAL K-9 DOG COSTS 212.50

SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY *OFFICE SUPPLIES 30.00

SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRANSIT CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 8,330.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SERVICE INC. CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 127.13

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. *OUTSIDE SERVICES 2,059.54

SUNDQUIST ENGINEERING PC *UNSPECIFIED 920.75

SUPPLYWORKS *HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 861.60

SUSAN MATTHIAS EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 20.20

T & W TIRE & RETREADING MOTOR VEHICLE EQUIPMENT 169.45

THERMO KING CHRISTENSEN DIESEL 640.00

TRANE COMPANY HVAC SYSTEMS 1,920.16

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES COMPUTER SOFTWARE 2,632.50

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE COMPANY MEDICAL FEES 825.00

USPCA REGION 21 *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 200.00

WALLY KUNTZ *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 75.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 128,740.24

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. WATER/GARBAGE 42.00

WILLIGES LLC PARKING 650.00

WOODBURY CNTY REC *ELECTRICITY 81.65

WOODHOUSE SIOUX CITY INC. *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 386.33

YOUTH EMERGENCY SERVICES & SHELTER DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 233.25

ZEE MEDICAL CO. BUILDINGS 217.40

4-WAY STOP SHOP *GAS/OILS 223.07

GRAND TOTAL – 640,058.93

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 15, 2018