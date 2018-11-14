Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 30, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

OCTOBER 30, 2018

FORTY-THIRD MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(c). Carried 4-0 on roll-call vote; Radig was absent.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(c). Carried 4-0 on roll-call vote; Radig was absent.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to approve the recommendation of the attorney as discussed in the previous executive session. Carried 4-0; Radig was absent.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for October 30, 2018. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 23, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $352,133.66. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Brian Jacobsen, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-23-18. Resignation.; the reclassification of Rachael Edmundson, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 11-09-18, $89,121.00/year, 3.6%=$3,106/year. Per AFSCME Asst. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 9 to Step 10.; the reclassification of Deborah McDermott, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 11-11-18, $17.19/hour, 4.6%=$.76/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 1 to Grade 3/Step 2.; the separation of Todd Trobaugh, % Deputy-Lieutenant, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-01-18. Resignation.; and the separation of Sue OíMeara, Election Clerk II, County Auditor Dept., effective 12-31-18. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Election Clerk II, County Auditor Dept. AFSCME Courthouse: $16.43/hour.; and (2) Temporary Equipment Operators, Secondary Roads Dept. Wage Plan: $22.85/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the request of Sue O’Meara to remain on County Dental Insurance. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

A certificate of award for the donation of blood was presented to Dawn Norton. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to award the bridge replacement contract to Dixon Construction for $567,393.30. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for Project #L-B(U51)ó73-97. The bids are as follows:

Graves Const., Spencer, IA – $475,343.66

Dixon Const., Correctionville, IA – $483,812.40

Christensen Bros, Cherokee, IA – $616,882.90

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to award the bid to Graves Const. for $475,343.06. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for first reading of the ordinance to designate that portion of county highways upon which All-Terrain Vehicles and Utility Vehicles may be operated during a specified period, to specify said period and to establish regulations regarding such operation.

Don Groves, Bronson, spoke in favor of the proposed ordinance and presented petitions to the Board. Motion by Radig second by De Witt receive a petition in favor of a proposed ordinance. Carried 5-0.

Dennis Taylor, Sioux City, and Marv Harrison, Lawton, also spoke in favor of the proposed ordinance.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve first reading of the ordinance to designate that portion of county highways upon which All-Terrain Vehicles and Utility Vehicles may be operated during a specified period, to specify said period and to establish regulations regarding such operation. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive bids for the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center HVAC & Roof improvement project as reported by Kenny Schmitz, Building Services Director. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Board Chairman Rocky De Witt updated the board on the closed captioning and live streaming of county meetings.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Patty Erickson-Puttmann presented documentation to the Board regarding the funding of mental health services to the Board. Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the documentation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until November 6, 2018.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 15, 2018