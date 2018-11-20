Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

Kingsley-Pierson CSD

Newspaper Report

Aberson, Berwyn Official 190.00

Aberson, Joshua Official 75.00

Advanced Systems Inc. Copier Service 106.90

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 92.00

Alarcon Adame, Arturo Reimbursement 70.20

Bailey, Scott Reimbursement 152.10

Baker, Craig Official 105.00

Ban-Koe Systems Inc. Services 1,100.75

Baymont Inn & Suites Lodging 171.34

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 890.60

Bohle Construction LLC Services 15,500.00

Bomgaars Supplies 119.99

Bottjen Implement Supplies 144.96

Canon Financial Services Inc. Equipment Lease 673.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Pymt 4,974.20

Chesterman Supplies 300.55

Chet’s Supplies 27.40

Choice Supply Supplies 376.34

Christensen, Chris Reimbursement 6.63

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 398.40

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 128.90

Clark’s Hardware LLC Supplies 179.21

CW Suter Services Service 392.16

Dejong, Michael Reimbursement 54.05

Dirt Road Design Supplies 152.00

Dreeszen, Karyn Service 156.00

Dunwell LLC Service 240.00

Edgar, Susan Supplies 63.88

Education Station, The Supplies 700.67

First Cooperative Association Fuel, Supplies 931.95

Fitch, Shannon & Heather Reimbursement 5.50

Fleet US LLC Supplies 739.06

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 663.28

Grahams Graphics Printing Supplies 48.00

GTM Sportswear Supplies 729.80

H & H Roofing Roofing Services 295.00

Hackett, Kristine Reimbursement 28.08

Hamman, Sarahy Reimbursement 11.13

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 4,606.20

Henry Doorly Zoo Entry Fees 196.00

Hoffman, Erin Reimbursement 77.74

Hough, Michael Official 105.00

IA Association – School Boards Dues 140.00

IA Basketball Coaches Assoc. Registrations 100.00

Iowa Association Of Track Coaches Registrations 50.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 56.27

Iowa Lakes Community College Tuition 7,021.75

Iowa School Finance Information Service Subscription 48.00

IState Truck Center Repair 888.43

Itec Registration Registration 210.00

Jenness, Lloyd Official 190.00

JW Pepper & Son Inc. Supplies 369.45

K-P After Prom Softener Salt 400.00

K-P Music Boosters Reimbursement 45.00

Lammers Automotive Repairs 2,977.98

Learning Supply Supplies 451.16

Loreth, Heather Reimbursement 41.73

Luenberger, Brian Official 105.00

Lumber Pros Supplies 2,485.42

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 46,947.91

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Entry Fees 90.00

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Supplies 326.40

Mauch, Maggie Reimbursement 31.20

McConnell, Jim Official 105.00

McQueen’s Soft Water Corp. Services 73.60

Menards – Sioux City Supplies 187.93

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 8,271.65

Midwest 3D Solutions, LLC Software 95.00

Moville Record Publications 409.70

Mpire Heating & Cooling LLC Service 5,700.00

Nasco Supplies 71.76

New Cooperative Inc. Propane, Fuel 2,711.17

Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. Audit Service 3,980.00

Northwest AEA Supplies 450.00

Omnicheer Supplies 40.00

Overhead Door Company Service 136.00

Paper Corporation, The Supplies 1,166.88

Pearson Education Supplies 2,919.26

Powell, Suzanne Reimbursement 49.92

Presto X Company Services 110.00

Pumpkinland Entry Fee 75.00

Really Good Stuff Supplies 102.90

Rick’s Computers Service/Equipment 7,489.00

Riddell/All American Sports Corp. Equipment 5,055.05

Rockler Companies, Inc. Supplies 220.28

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 3,568.31

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 80.70

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 595.90

Scholastic Supplies 164.78

School Specialty Inc. Supplies 1,339.58

Schroeder, Jackie Reimbursement 31.20

Schroeder, Kim Reimbursement 39.00

Schroeder, Michelle Reimbursement 94.71

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 3,868.84

Shane’s Glass & More Services 140.00

Sioux City Journal Advertising 1,560.00

Soenen, Mike Official 105.00

SportsGraphics Equipment 4,730.00

Stan Houston Equipment Supplies 63.85

Staples Advantage Supplies 1,517.46

Storm Lake CSD Entry Fee 90.00

Sunnybrook Supplies 568.00

Supplyworks Supplies 894.91

Team Dynamics Supplies 176.25

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 470.24

Trophies Plus Inc. Supplies 1,033.15

US-Games Supplies 92.48

Vande Berg Scales Services 100.00

Wiese, Rob Reimbursement 413.21

Willer, Chad Official 115.00

Wilson Repair Repairs 45.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 22, 2018