Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills

Kingsley-Pierson Community School
Kingsley-Pierson CSD
Newspaper Report

Aberson, Berwyn  Official    190.00
Aberson, Joshua  Official    75.00
Advanced Systems Inc.  Copier Service    106.90
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.  Legal Services    92.00
Alarcon Adame, Arturo  Reimbursement    70.20
Bailey, Scott  Reimbursement    152.10
Baker, Craig  Official    105.00
Ban-Koe Systems Inc.  Services    1,100.75
Baymont Inn & Suites  Lodging    171.34
Beelner’s Service Inc.  Plumbing/Heating Repairs    890.60
Bohle Construction LLC  Services    15,500.00
Bomgaars  Supplies    119.99
Bottjen Implement  Supplies    144.96
Canon Financial Services Inc.  Equipment Lease    673.00
Card Service Center  Credit Card Pymt    4,974.20
Chesterman  Supplies    300.55
Chet’s  Supplies    27.40
Choice Supply  Supplies    376.34
Christensen, Chris  Reimbursement    6.63
City Of Kingsley  Water/Sewer    398.40
City Of Pierson  Water/Sewer    128.90
Clark’s Hardware LLC  Supplies    179.21
CW Suter Services  Service    392.16
Dejong, Michael  Reimbursement    54.05
Dirt Road Design  Supplies    152.00
Dreeszen, Karyn  Service    156.00
Dunwell LLC  Service    240.00
Edgar, Susan  Supplies    63.88
Education Station, The  Supplies    700.67
First Cooperative Association  Fuel, Supplies    931.95
Fitch, Shannon & Heather  Reimbursement    5.50
Fleet US LLC  Supplies    739.06
Frontier Communications  Telephone Service    663.28
Grahams Graphics  Printing Supplies    48.00
GTM Sportswear Supplies    729.80
H & H Roofing  Roofing Services    295.00
Hackett, Kristine  Reimbursement    28.08
Hamman, Sarahy  Reimbursement    11.13
Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc.  Supplies    4,606.20
Henry Doorly Zoo  Entry Fees    196.00
Hoffman, Erin  Reimbursement    77.74
Hough, Michael  Official    105.00
IA Association – School Boards  Dues     140.00
IA Basketball Coaches Assoc.  Registrations    100.00
Iowa Association Of Track Coaches  Registrations    50.00
Iowa Communications Network  Services    56.27
Iowa Lakes Community College  Tuition    7,021.75
Iowa School Finance Information Service   Subscription    48.00
IState Truck Center  Repair    888.43
Itec Registration  Registration    210.00
Jenness, Lloyd  Official    190.00
JW Pepper & Son Inc.  Supplies    369.45
K-P After Prom  Softener Salt    400.00
K-P Music Boosters  Reimbursement    45.00
Lammers Automotive Repairs    2,977.98
Learning Supply  Supplies    451.16
Loreth, Heather  Reimbursement    41.73
Luenberger, Brian Official    105.00
Lumber Pros  Supplies    2,485.42
Lunchtime Solutions Inc.  Food Service    46,947.91
Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto  Entry Fees    90.00
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.  Supplies    326.40
Mauch, Maggie  Reimbursement    31.20
McConnell, Jim  Official    105.00
McQueen’s Soft Water Corp.  Services    73.60
Menards – Sioux City  Supplies    187.93
Mid American Energy Company  Gas/Elec Service    8,271.65
Midwest 3D Solutions, LLC  Software    95.00
Moville Record  Publications    409.70
Mpire Heating & Cooling LLC  Service    5,700.00
Nasco  Supplies    71.76
New Cooperative Inc.  Propane, Fuel    2,711.17
Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C.  Audit Service    3,980.00
Northwest AEA  Supplies    450.00
Omnicheer  Supplies    40.00
Overhead Door Company  Service    136.00
Paper Corporation, The  Supplies    1,166.88
Pearson Education Supplies    2,919.26
Powell, Suzanne  Reimbursement    49.92
Presto X Company  Services    110.00
Pumpkinland  Entry Fee    75.00
Really Good Stuff  Supplies    102.90
Rick’s Computers  Service/Equipment    7,489.00
Riddell/All American Sports Corp.  Equipment    5,055.05
Rockler Companies, Inc.  Supplies    220.28
Rolling Oil Co.  Gasoline-Oil/Service    3,568.31
Sam’s Club/Gecf  Supplies    80.70
Sanitary Services  Garbage Service    595.90
Scholastic  Supplies    164.78
School Specialty Inc.  Supplies    1,339.58
Schroeder, Jackie  Reimbursement    31.20
Schroeder, Kim  Reimbursement    39.00
Schroeder, Michelle  Reimbursement    94.71
Secure Benefits Systems  Flex Plan Fees    3,868.84
Shane’s Glass & More  Services    140.00
Sioux City Journal  Advertising    1,560.00
Soenen, Mike  Official    105.00
SportsGraphics  Equipment    4,730.00
Stan Houston Equipment  Supplies    63.85
Staples Advantage  Supplies    1,517.46
Storm Lake CSD Entry Fee    90.00
Sunnybrook  Supplies    568.00
Supplyworks  Supplies    894.91
Team Dynamics  Supplies    176.25
Timberline Billing Service LLC  Medicaid Services    470.24
Trophies Plus Inc.  Supplies    1,033.15
US-Games  Supplies    92.48
Vande Berg Scales  Services    100.00
Wiese, Rob  Reimbursement    413.21
Willer, Chad  Official    115.00
Wilson Repair  Repairs    45.00

