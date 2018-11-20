Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — November 12, 2018

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOVEMBER 12, 2018

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The regular October meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Pratt and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Haggin, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Haggin, to approve the minutes of the September meetings. All in favor, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Addressed questions regarding payments to Mpire Heating & Cooling, New Cooperative Inc, Rolling Oil, Rick’s Computers and a payment for a GoPro Camera to broadcast live athletic events from the gym. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $68,051.34 from the general fund, $29,623.74 from the schoolhouse funds, $11,511.60 from the Kingsley activity fund, $46,953.41 from the lunch fund and $4,132.25 from the Pierson activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Board members were updated that the unofficial annual audit was completed by Nolte, Cornman & Johnson and went well. The Department of Education report for School Association data was completed regarding dues, conference fees and employee benefits paid to the Iowa Association of Business Officials, Iowa Association of School Boards and the School Administrators of Iowa. The Department of Education sponsored a seminar regarding the school level financial coding and how it affects reporting. Board members were provided an update on the Kpurchase software and improvements. Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Haggin, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS: Mr. Wiese

• Mr. Wiese discussed the Veteran’s Day program and a thank you to Jack Burright, Chris Weinrich and the American Legion Post 291 for leading the annual program. A thank you to the Kingsley Fire Department for visiting the elementary school in October. Mr. Wiese congratulated the 7th and 8th grade honor choir students who participated at Storm Lake on November 6th. The Tip Night #2 fundraiser for books was November 8th and a thank you to Doosky’s, faculty, staff and many others for the success. Evaluations for Middle School Fall Sports, New and 2nd year teachers are complete. Currently, this week is the 3rd week academic point for the 2nd quarter. The school participates in collecting box tops which raised $235 and the school mall packets raised $439. The MS Boys and Girl’s Basketball games start the week of November 12th. MS Wrestling season starts January 14th and practice January 15th. The 1st Quarter Academic/Attendance Assembly was held on November 8th. The MS/HS Christmas Concert will be on Monday, December 3rd. The Lego League for the MS will be in Sergeant Bluff on Saturday, December 8th. The Annual K-8 Food Drive will be held from December 3-14.

8. COMMUNICATIONS: Supt. Bailey

• Mr. Bailey clarified the Wrestling sharing program with Remsen St. Mary’s School. There may be a separate sharing agreement for High School and Junior High. There will be a sharing agreement with the High School program. A board decision would be required in order to share the High School program next year. The Kingsley Pierson Education Association made a recertification vote. The certified enrollment report has been completed. The enrollment of students is down by 15 students from graduation to kindergarten and 26.1 overall. Mr. Bailey discussed the enrollment numbers for the Fall sports. The play was a huge success and it will be uploaded to the NFHS network. Mr. Bailey, Kate Pratt and Matt Bubke will attend the School Board convention November 14-16. Thanksgiving break will start November 21st at 2:30 p.m.

9. OLD BUSINESS

10. NEW BUSINESS

• Contract Recommendation: Mr. Bailey recommended a tutor contract for Brittany Hanson. Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Facility Projects: Mr. Bailey presented two facility projects. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the sanding and refinishing of the gym floor to FLR Sanders in the amount of $20,200. All voted aye, motion carried. The second facility project of the renovation of the auditorium will be tabled until the December board meeting.

• Snow Removal Bids: Mr. Bailey recommended the two snow removal bids. Kingsley location received one bid, Bohle Construction. Pierson location received one bid, JT Enterprises. Motion was brought by Haggin, seconded by Pratt, to approve the Bohle snow removal bid for Kingsley. Motion was brought by Haggin, seconded by Collins, to approve the JT Enterprises snow removal bid for Pierson.

• SBRC Application for Open Enrollment: Mr. Bailey requested $46,648 for SBRC open enrollment application. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Haggin, to approve the supplemental spending authority for open enrolled out students that were not on last year’s count in an amount up to $46,648.00.

10. OTHER BUSINESS:

• Marketing Fundraiser Committee. Pratt continues discussion with the committee and fundraiser events.

• December Board meeting will be December 10th at 6:00 a.m.

11. ADJOURNMENT

• At 7:02 a.m., motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Collins, to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 22, 2018