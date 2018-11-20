Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Agenda — November 29, 2018

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO SCHOOLS

• DATE: Thursday, November 29, 2018

• TIME: 6:30 PM

• PLACE: Superintendent’s Office, Mapleton, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Action Item

A. Work Session with Superintendent Search Group

III. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 22, 2018