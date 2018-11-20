Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Agenda — November 29, 2018
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO SCHOOLS
• DATE: Thursday, November 29, 2018
• TIME: 6:30 PM
• PLACE: Superintendent’s Office, Mapleton, IA
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Action Item
A. Work Session with Superintendent Search Group
III. Adjourn
The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 22, 2018