Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Meeting — November 12, 2018

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, November 12, 2018

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: High School Library, Mapleton, IA

Present: Wimmer, Clausen, Mead, Flanigan, and Kennedy

Absent: None

Others: MVAO Administration and 5 guests.

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:22 PM.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – Mr. Walsh and Mr. Kirchgatter addressed the board regarding early retirement. Mrs. Schmidt invited the board to come visit classrooms this week for American Education Week.

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $336,860.91; Management $9,083.34; PPEL $22,193; Activity $39,434.82; Hot Lunch $49,864.74; Infrastructure $13,681.81; Extra & Hourly Pay $90,633.31.

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

Flanigan moved and Mead seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring Resignations:

Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignation from Steve Oberg, Superintendent; and to approve the hiring of Taylor McCall as assistant speech coach, Molly Petersen from ½ time to full time Title I and Teacher Aides Robin Kerns and Holly Munson. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Consideration of Mower/Snow Blower Purchase

Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the purchase of a new mower/snow blower/sweep including trade in from C & B Operations from Ida Grove. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. SBRC Allowable Growth

Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the special education deficit allowable growth for 93,559.26 and to approve allowable growth for new open enrollment students that were not on our open enrollment count from last year in the amount of $79,968. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Approval of Sharing Guidance with COU

Flanigan moved and Mead seconded to approve the sharing of guidance with COU. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. School Board Convention – November 14 & 15

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Parent-Teacher Conference Report

C. Certified Enrollment

D. ACT Report

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. School Board Convention Information

B. Dropout Prevention Application for Department of Education

C. Appointment of Lloyd and Rachel Olson Scholarship Committee Member

D. Consideration of Official Newspapers: The Record, Danbury Review, Mapleton Press

VIII. Announcements

A. Next meeting – Thursday, December 6, 2018 – 6:30 PM – in Anthon

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:08 and the board went into exempt session to discuss negotiations. The board came out of exempt session at 9:05 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 22, 2018