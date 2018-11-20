School Board Meeting — Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto and Charter Oak-Ute — November 12, 2018
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
MVAO and COU SCHOOLS
DATE: Monday, November 12, 2018
TIME: 6:30 PM
PLACE: High School Library, Mapleton, IA
PRESENT: Wimmer, Mead, Clausen, Kennedy, and Flangian
Ewoldt, Magill, Goslar, and Schultz
ABSENT: Weed
OTHERS: MVAO/COU Administration and 5 guests.
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
Presidents Wimmer and Ewoldt called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:38 PM.
II. Items:
A. General Discussion dealing with Whole Grade Sharing
The Board discussed the whole grade sharing agreement and future Superintendent searches.
III. Adjourn – Presidents Wimmer and Ewoldt adjourned the meeting at 7:17 PM
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 22, 2018