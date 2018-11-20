School Board Meeting — Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto and Charter Oak-Ute — November 12, 2018

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

MVAO and COU SCHOOLS

DATE: Monday, November 12, 2018

TIME: 6:30 PM

PLACE: High School Library, Mapleton, IA

PRESENT: Wimmer, Mead, Clausen, Kennedy, and Flangian

Ewoldt, Magill, Goslar, and Schultz

ABSENT: Weed

OTHERS: MVAO/COU Administration and 5 guests.

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

Presidents Wimmer and Ewoldt called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:38 PM.

II. Items:

A. General Discussion dealing with Whole Grade Sharing

The Board discussed the whole grade sharing agreement and future Superintendent searches.

III. Adjourn – Presidents Wimmer and Ewoldt adjourned the meeting at 7:17 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 22, 2018