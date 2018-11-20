Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 6, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

NOVEMBER 6, 2018

FORTY-FOURTH MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Heather Satterwhite, Public Bidder, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for November 6, 2018. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 30, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $213,682.01. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Patrick Greenwood, Attorney-HIDTA Grant, County Attorney Dept., effective 11-13-18, $61,218/year. Job Vacancy Posted 5-7-18.; the reclassification of Kyle Wiig, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 11-19-18, $23.15/hour, 15%=$3.09/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Senior Class due to 4 years employment and Bachelorís Degree.; and the separation of Michael Malloy, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 12-03-18. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept. CWA Secondary Roads: $23.15/hour. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the HIDTA Attorney employment agreement. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to approve tax abatement via redemption for the Crisis Stabilization Center, 4038 Division St., parcel #894710401001, for 2016 assessment year contingent on Sioux Rivers Region paying interest and fees for the redemption. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to approve tax abatement for the Crisis Stabilization Center, 4038 Division St., parcel #894710401001, for 2017 assessment year. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to approve the Transportation Agreement with Sioux City Fire Department to transport the medical examiner cases within the city of Sioux City for $350.00 per case as they occur. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to set a hearing for the first reading of the new compression brake ordinance for November 27, 2018 at 4:45 p.m. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the contract and bond for project #BROS-CO97(133)ó5F-97 with Dixon Construction Company for $567,393.30. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the contract with Global Engineering & Construction Inc. for $648,900.00 contingent upon proof of contractor’s insurance certificate and bond. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to approve equipment purchase from TNT Sales & Service for $5,900.00 for floor scrubbing at Prairie Hills Training Center. Carried 4-1, Radig opposed. Copy filed.

Sheila Martin, CEO of Siouxland Mental Health, expressed concerns related to Sioux Rivers agenda notice regarding Lyon County.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution recommending approval of Lyon County’s request to join the Sioux Rivers Regional MHDS Region effective July 1, 2019. Failed on roll-call 2-3; Taylor, Ung, and De Witt were opposed. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Sheila Martin, CEO Siouxland Mental Health, expressed concerns regarding information from Sioux Rivers.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to receive documents. Carried 5-0. Copy filed

Kathy Roberts, Friendship House, expressed concerns regarding information from Sioux Rivers.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive documents. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until November 13, 2018.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

