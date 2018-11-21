Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — November 12, 2018

| | 0

Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
November 12, 2018

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the school library on Nov. 12, 2018 with President Frafjord calling the annual meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors:  Kent Baker, Jeff Locke, Theresa Archer, Makayla Archer, Lindsie Graff, Trisha Jackson, Emma Destigter, Maddie Schultz, Stephanie Destigter, Heath Destigter, Miah Manker.

Members Present:  Frafjord, Koele, Reblitz, Thomsen, Nelson, Kluender.  Absent:  Lamp.  Student rep: Emma Persons

Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thompson, second by Reblitz to waive the reading of the minutes from October 8, 2018 and approved them as written.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Kluender to approve payments from the General Fund for $46,159.99,  the PPEL Fund for $2,799.60, the Management Fund for $1,234.00, the Sales Tax Fund for $47,038.15,  the Activity Fund for $10,094.54 and the Nutrition Fund for $220,372.50 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $44,511.79, the Activity Fund for $9,196.17, the Sales Tax Fund for $15,087.00, and the Nutrition Fund for $2,761.91.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports:  Reports by Mrs. Gilbert, Mr. Bormann and Mr. Glackin — Reblitz volunteered for safety committee.

Policies and Procedures:
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve the revisions as presented for Board Policy numbers 216.3 and 401.7 (Meal expense limits to $12 breakfast, $14 lunch, $20 dinner), 502.3 Student Expression, 505.2 Student Promotion-Retention, 604.6 Post-Secondary Ed, 604.10 Online Courses, and 704.3 Investments.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Discussion regarding school status as Peanut Aware vs. going to Peanut Free.  Board recommended status quo with better communication of the school’s policy to staff and students.
Building, Grounds, & Transportation

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve additional cost for the Fire System, Shop Building Fire System, Video Surveillance Recorders, Burglar Alarm System, and Monitoring Costs of $1440.00.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to accept the resignation of Wane Miller as Ind. Tech Teacher, effective at the end of the school year,  Austin Felts as Strength and Conditioning Coach, and Carla Hubert as Head Volleyball Coach.  Discussion with visitors about Coach Hubert’s resignation and support for her to continue.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Kluender, second by Nelson to approve Landie Willer as para at $12.24 per hour for 7.5 hours per day plus any additional due her under the Employee Handbook, Veronica Hood as Extended Day Program Director at $13.60 per hour  for 3 hrs/ day and as a para at $12.24 per hour (plus any wages due under Employee Handbook) for up to 3 hrs per day, and Marc Cripps as mentor/consultant for 2 days/week thru Dec. 21 at $200/day.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:
• Moved by Kluender, second by Koele to approve the resolution to request Modified Allowable Growth from the SBRC for the cost of the increase in enrollment of $4,715.20 for on-time funding.  Motion carried, all voting aye.  President Frafjord declared the resolution adopted.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Reblitz to approve
the resolution to request Modified Allowable Growth from the SBRC for the cost of the additional 11.2 students which we will be paying open enrollment out for that we did not count last year in the amount of $74,636.80.
Motion carried, all voting aye.  President Frafjord declared the resolution adopted.

• No visitor/community comments

• For the Good of the Cause – Reblitz asked about an update on projects that stemmed from the survey.  Glackin updated.  Board discussed possible bonds.  Reblitz and Glackin will attend session on Bonds for information.

Adjourn: Moved by Kluender , second by Thomsen to adjourn.  Motion carried, all voting aye.  Board adjourned at 9:00 p.m.

Christen Howrey, Secretary
Gary Frafjord, President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR NOVEMBER 2018
OPERATING FUND
ACE REFRIGERATION, CO.  FREEZER – PERKINS    3,031.00
ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS
November 2018 Fee    97.50
October 2018 Fee    97.50
Vendor Total:    195.00
AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.  Legal Services    517.00
Anthony’s Express Wash  Bus Wash    38.00
Beelner Service Inc.  DRAIN/WINTERIZE SPRINKLERS    356.90
BEKINS FIRE AND SAFETY SERVICES FIRE EXTINGUISHER    80.38
Bret Peterson Plumbing & Construction LLC  REPAIRS    2,767.90
Clark’s Hardware
GLUE    3.38
INTEREST CHARGE    0.05
Vendor Total:    3.43
Cornhusker International  15 – Blade Assembly    268.83
Data Management Inc. SOFTWARE SUPPORT FOR TIME CLOCK    596.72
EMERSON, DAVID
PIANO TUNING 18-19    240.00
PIANO TUNING 18-19    240.00
Vendor Total:    480.00
Fleet US LLC Field Paint    480.00
IHSAA  PARKING PASS – CROSS COUNTRY    20.00
IMED MOBILITY  11-2  – ROLLSTOP SWITCH INSTALL    385.00
Iowa Lakes Music Department  JAZZ FEST REGISTRATION    80.00
Knowbuddy Resources  LIBRARY BOOKS    1,155.48
MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC.  DRUG/ALCOHOL TESTING PROGRAM    575.00
MID AMERICAN ENERGY
ELECTRICITY    10.00
Natural Gas    107.93
ELECTRICITY    106.51
ELECTRICITY    559.64
NATURAL GAS    160.26
ELECTRICITY    43.60
ELECTRICITY    46.77
ELECTRICITY    5,815.61
Vendor Total:    6,850.32
MID-BELL MUSIC
Reeds – resale    79.77
Credit for duplicate payment    (373.64)
drum heads    166.14
mallets    101.62
Alto sax repair    245.42
Alto sax repair    210.58
CLARINET REPAIR    74.44
TUBA REPAIR    13.40
MALLETS    31.34
Vendor Total:    549.07
MIDWEST WHEEL
09 – reman dryer    199.95
Fuel Tank Filter    10.34
Vendor Total:    210.29
MOVILLE, CITY OF  WATER/SEWER    1,146.25
Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC  Filters    60.00
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC SCHOOL PUBLISHING  Maynes – Inst. supplies    104.50
Neustrom, Kelly  CDL REIMB.    17.50
NWAEA
GILBERT – MANDT RECERT    35.00
REGIST. CONNECT MATTERS    180.00
READING RECOVERY.    900.00
GERNHART – AUTISM COURSE    50.00
Vendor Total:    1,165.00
ONE SOURCE
Background checks    230.00
Background checks    203.00
Background checks    102.00
Vendor Total:    535.00
PEARSON EDUCATION  HS SCIENCE KITS    7,475.64
RECORD, THE  PUBLISHING    343.36
Rolling Oil  FUEL    3,275.21
Scholastic Book Fairs-8  INST. SUPPLIES – DEMAREST    226.88
SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC.  DESKS – 6    536.40
FIRST AID KITS – EMERG. RESPONDERS    623.94
Vendor Total:    1,160.34
Shane’s Glass & More  CLASS-ROOM WINDOW    228.62
Sioux City Truck Sales, Inc.  01 – ADJ. CLUTCH/AIR FILTER    902.17
Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc.  REPAIR 2 OUTLETS    281.11
ADD OUTLETS IN SHOP AND A BREAKER     3,232.03
Vendor Total:    3,513.14
SUTER SERVICES, C.W.  4 AHU NOT RUNNING    630.00
Thinking Cap Quiz Bowl  TAG ONLINE QUIZ BOWL    143.00
TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE  MEDICAID BILLING ADMIN CHG.    50.88
West Sioux Ceramics & Dakota Potters Sup  KILN SERVICE CALL    70.00
WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS
OPEN ENROLLMENT SEM. 1    6,664.00
OPEN ENROLLMENT SEM. 1    632.52
Vendor Total:    7,296.52
Fund Total:    46,984.33    
Checking Account Total:    46,984.33

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
FOLLET SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC.  DESTINY MIGRATION    1,830.60
MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC  Copier Lease    969.00
Fund Total:    2,799.60    
Checking Account Total:    2,799.60    

MANAGEMENT FUND
EGR Insurance Inc.  Work Comp Audit    1,234.00
Fund Total:    1,234.00    
Checking Account Total:    1,234.00

SALES TAX FUND
3D Security, Inc.  FIRE ALARMS/SECURITY    27,995.15
Apple Inc.  IPADS    14,700.00
Stateline Electric & Automation,  Inc.  OCC SENSORS IN BATHROOMS    4,343.00
Fund Total:    47,038.15
Checking Account Total:    47,038.15    

ACTIVITY FUND
CHESTERMAN CO.
concess    23.50
CLUB’S CHOICE  CHOIR FUNDRAISER    5,241.04
Galva Holstein Schools  JVR VB ENTRY FEE    70.00
HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS
GBB BALLS    475.00
TAPE    193.50
Vendor Total:    668.50
HEMPSTEAD, BRAD  WORKSHOP    100.00
HESSE, PATTI  VB OFFICIAL    105.00
IHSAA  LEADERSHIP CONF.    700.00
Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union  VB REGIONAL GATES    846.00
KREBER, CHRISTOPHER  JV FB OFFICIAL    85.00
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA KIT  FUNDRAISING PROGRAM  TRACK FUNDRAISER    1,040.00
Maple Valley Anthon Oto School  JV ENTRY FEE    90.00
MCPIKE, MILT  FB OFFICIAL    110.00
MOUNTS, KIMBERLEY  VB OFFICIAL    105.00
RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE    100.00
SOUTH O’BRIEN SCHOOL DISTRICT  QUIZ BOWL    50.00
Sunnybrook
SR. PARENT NIGHT    13.50
SR. PARENT NIGHT    11.00
SR. PARENT NIGHT    11.00
Vendor Total:    35.50
TEAM FITZ GRAPHICS  BREAK-AWAY BANNER    725.00
Fund Total:    10,094.54    
Checking Account Total:    10,094.54

NUTRITION FUND
CULLIGAN
SALT    27.60
SALT    18.40
SALT    24.50
SALT    19.50
SALT    24.50
SALT    19.50
Vendor Total:    134.00
DEAN FOODS
FOOD    280.42
FOOD    145.43
FOOD    182.00
FOOD    217.56
FOOD    332.64
FOOD    41.56
FOOD    186.81
FOOD    290.67
FOOD    186.81
FOOD    311.56
FOOD    41.38
Vendor Total:    2,216.84
EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.
FOOD    107.20
FOOD    72.03
FOOD    103.60
FOOD    27.20
FOOD    51.70
FOOD    115.36
Vendor Total:    477.09
GREENBERG FRUIT CO.
CREDIT    (139.98)
FOOD    189.93
FOOD    7.96
FOOD    218.87
FOOD    203.89
FOOD    406.80
FOOD    139.98
FOOD    411.91
FOOD    543.85
FOOD    71.97
FOOD    99.97
FOOD    304.87
CREDIT    (84.96)
Vendor Total:    2,375.06
HOBART SALES AND SERVICE
BAKER PADS    27.96
BAKER PADS    55.92
Vendor Total:    83.88
Keck Foods  FOOD    2,674.60
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC.  CREDIT    (45.00)
FOOD    2,015.44
GENERAL SUPPLIES    212.71
CREDIT    (27.04)
GENERAL SUPPLIES    386.43
FOOD    1,168.52
FOOD    114.66
FOOD    1,318.07
GENERAL SUPPLIES    161.36
GENERAL SUPPLIES    56.52
FOOD    1,723.51
FOOD    383.25
FOOD    1,686.08
GENERAL SUPPLIES    473.94
Vendor Total:    9,628.45
VARIETY FOODS LLC
FOOD    459.53
FOOD    52.08
FOOD    546.33
FOOD    179.83
FOOD    634.81
FOOD    52.88
FOOD    448.81
FOOD    408.31
Vendor Total:    2,782.58
Fund Total:    20,372.50    
Checking Account Total:    20,372.50    

BMO PAYMENT — NOVEMBER 2018
Amount:    22,679.72    
Description:  MAINT., INSTRUCTION, FUEL, SUPPLIES
CLEANING SUPPLIES    1,535.35
GASOLINE    83.27
DIESEL ADDITIVE & HITCH    228.67
SUPT. MEETING    9.62
GASOLINE    25.97
IASBO MEMBERSHIP & CONFERENCE    303.00
FACS INST. SUPPLIES    498.60
SERVICE    99.24
18 QTS. OIL    63.00
HEATER CABLE    147.95
15-2 – AXLE LEAK    285.34
REPAIR/PATCH TIRE    17.00
IMPALA – REPAIR/PATCH TIRE    17.00
15-2 – REPLACE AIR DRYER    184.56
SILVER 1 – SERVICE    19.50
SILVER 1 – 5 QTS. OIL    17.50
SERVICE/FILTERS    126.89
26 QTS. OIL    117.00
HEATER MOTOR    360.44
IASBO CONF    100.00
GASOLINE    34.00
VAN WASH    10.00
PIPE REPAIR SUPPLIES    119.92
CLEANING SUPPLIES    8.25
INSTRUCTIONAL IMPROVEMENT    11.97
GASOLINE    304.49
GARBAGE COLLECTION    2,786.51
PEST CONTROL    52.00
GASOLINE    64.95
TELEPHONE    548.24
GASOLINE    20.03
PATREON MEMBERSHIP    20.00
GAS    123.43
EXT. DAY PROG. SUPPLIES    275.70
FACS SUPPLIES    97.21
SHOP SUPPLIES    48.91
HOMECOMING MEAL    306.30
GENERAL SUPPLIES    52.44
SCIENCE LAB SUPPLIES    19.36
WORKING LUNCH    34.62
WORKING LUNCH    9.93
GASOLINE    167.45
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    23.60
RED RIBBON SUPPLIES    216.75
STORAGE RACK    254.00
KB SUPPLIES    31.07
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    24.10
GENERAL SUPPLIES    59.45
GROWTH MINDSET BOOKS    137.41
BIOHAZARD CONTAINERS    6.20
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    27.07
GENERAL SUPPLIES    396.25
FINGERPRINT BACKGROUND CHECK    26.00
RECORDERS    64.75
GENERAL SUPPLIES    42.79
ELEM. INST.    343.42
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    21.09
INSTRUCTIONAL IMPROVEMENT    15.69
GENERAL SUPPLIES    27.71
PAPER    1,392.51
GENERAL SUPPLIES    470.90
CHAIRS    199.99
GASOLINE    34.46
HOOKS – DATA WALL    41.97
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    11.33
VELCRO    12.74
BALL    28.44
POSTAGE    716.50
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    1,460.19
INSTRUCTIONAL IMPROVEMENT    71.18
STUDENT PRIZES/PROJECT    67.87
HG STUDENT MATERIALS    97.60
CD CLASS    35.00
MR CLASS    35.00
READING CURRICULUM    214.75
SCIENCE MAGNETS    104.17
AR HEARING AID BATTERIES    36.27
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    7.26
GASOLINE    8.30
SAI CONF    55.00
SAI CONF    55.00
SHOP SUPPLIES    87.07
SAFETY GLASSES    124.54
WELDING CART – PERKINS    319.99
PLASMA CUTTER – PERKINS    1,231.99
MIG WELDER    789.99
CLASSROOM SUPPLIES    806.77
KEYS    27.80
PROJECT SUPPLIES    52.22
REPAIR BAND SAW    110.19
CREDIT MATHESON    (44.65)
RED RIBBON – ELEM.    165.30
MEAL AT CONF.    19.21
CONFERENCE    199.00
INK/PHONES, MISC.    1,038.67
DRILL/HEADLIGHT/DRIVER MAX SOFTWARE    104.20
CABLES FOR HUDL VIDEO PKG.    31.44
CHROMBOOK STORAGE – RAPP/ANDERSON    286.98
POWER STRIPS – RAPP/ANDERSON    60.46
TAG INST. SUPPLIES    81.63
TAG REGISTRATIONS    338.00
CHRISTMAS/POPS HS    92.99
MS CHRISTMAS/HONOR..156.47
LESSON CD    15.98
LIFE SKILLS PB    14.10
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    3.00
POPS CONCERT MUSIC    343.98
APPLE REFUND    (6.99)

Amount:    15,087.00    
Description: CHROMEBOOKS AND SMARTBOARDS  
CHROMEBOOKS – RAPP/ANDERSON & LICENSES    5,880.00
4 SMARTBOARDS AND PROJECTORS    9,207.00

Amount:    6,596.17    
Description: SUPPLIES
SUPPLIES    84.97
PREDICAMENT AD    60.00
TRAINING ROOM SUPPLIES    10.82
IMPACT CONCUSSION TEST    435.00
FOOTBALL CHAIN SET    244.99
HOMECOMING SPIRIT ITEMS    91.62
VB Fundraiser    2,413.37
VB JERSEYS    52.00
XC MEDALS    215.00
XC MEDALS    70.00
$100 WIN PLAQUES    24.00
TRACK TAILGATE    170.88
LUMBER FOR FLOAT    38.50
CONCESS.    194.21
MS QB WRIST BANDS    35.20
PIZZA CONCESSIONS    215.79
QUIZ BOWL    20.00
FUNDRAISER FORMS TO MAIL    7.15
SAMUEL FRENCH – PLAY    2,117.67
PEN PALS    95.00

Amount:    326.54    
Description: SUPPLIES
BUN PAN RACK    272.08
FOOD    (1.54)
GENERAL SUPPLIES    41.27
FOOD    14.73

Report 1099 Total:    0.00
Report Total:    44,689.43    

OCTOBER 2018 PREPAID CHECKS
OPERATING FUND
Center Point Energy  Natural Gas    615.22
HILLYARD INC.  cleaning supplies    315.79
IDVILLE  lanyards/badge holders    267.54
LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC  DOT DRIVER PHYSICAL    85.00
Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Association ENTRY FEE    5.00
PEARSON EDUCATION  HS SCIENCE TEXTBOOK    19,764.68
Shape SD  Membership and Convention – Forrer    190.00
VERIZON WIRELESS  cell phones    588.84
Fund Total:    21,832.07    
Checking Account Total:    21,832.07

ACTIVITY FUND
IOWA CHEER COACHES  COMPETITION/TRYOUT/HONOR SQUAD FEES    255.00
Fund Total    255.00    
Checking Account Total    255.00

NUTRITION FUND
Hinton Community School District  credit lunch balance transfer schools    20.00
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC.  FOOD/SUPPLIES    2,415.37
Fund Total:    2,435.37    
Checking Account Total:    2,435.37

October 2018 Prepaid Checks
BERWYN ABERSON    75.00
DAVID BAKER    110.00
Russ Basalyga    115.00
KOREY BEHR    110.00
RYAN DUNKEL    110.00
Dave Harris    85.00
Mark Harris    85.00
Nick Hytrek    85.00
JASON KREBER    85.00
CALEB LUBBERS    75.00
JILL MONELL    115.00
JACOB TRIERWEILER    110.00
Stan Wickstrom    115.00
BERWYN ABERSON    75.00
ANNE COWLEY    75.00
Mark Harris    85.00
Nick Hytrek    85.00
LLOYD JENNESS    75.00
JASON KREBER    85.00
Scott Lamp    75.00
CALEB LUBBERS    75.00
MONTE KONOPASEK    110.00
JASON KREBER    110.00
ZACHARY NELSON    110.00
MIKE ORLANDO    110.00

Check Type Total:    Direct Deposit    Void Total:    0.00
Total without Voids:    2,345.00
Checking Account Total:    6    Void Total:    0.00
Total without Voids:    2,345.00
Grand Total:
Void Total:    0.00
Total without Voids:    2,345.00

Published in The Record
Thursday, November 22, 2018

Posted in Public Notices

