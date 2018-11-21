Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — November 12, 2018

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

November 12, 2018

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the school library on Nov. 12, 2018 with President Frafjord calling the annual meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors: Kent Baker, Jeff Locke, Theresa Archer, Makayla Archer, Lindsie Graff, Trisha Jackson, Emma Destigter, Maddie Schultz, Stephanie Destigter, Heath Destigter, Miah Manker.

Members Present: Frafjord, Koele, Reblitz, Thomsen, Nelson, Kluender. Absent: Lamp. Student rep: Emma Persons

Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thompson, second by Reblitz to waive the reading of the minutes from October 8, 2018 and approved them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Kluender to approve payments from the General Fund for $46,159.99, the PPEL Fund for $2,799.60, the Management Fund for $1,234.00, the Sales Tax Fund for $47,038.15, the Activity Fund for $10,094.54 and the Nutrition Fund for $220,372.50 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $44,511.79, the Activity Fund for $9,196.17, the Sales Tax Fund for $15,087.00, and the Nutrition Fund for $2,761.91. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports: Reports by Mrs. Gilbert, Mr. Bormann and Mr. Glackin — Reblitz volunteered for safety committee.

Policies and Procedures:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve the revisions as presented for Board Policy numbers 216.3 and 401.7 (Meal expense limits to $12 breakfast, $14 lunch, $20 dinner), 502.3 Student Expression, 505.2 Student Promotion-Retention, 604.6 Post-Secondary Ed, 604.10 Online Courses, and 704.3 Investments. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Discussion regarding school status as Peanut Aware vs. going to Peanut Free. Board recommended status quo with better communication of the school’s policy to staff and students.

Building, Grounds, & Transportation

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve additional cost for the Fire System, Shop Building Fire System, Video Surveillance Recorders, Burglar Alarm System, and Monitoring Costs of $1440.00. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to accept the resignation of Wane Miller as Ind. Tech Teacher, effective at the end of the school year, Austin Felts as Strength and Conditioning Coach, and Carla Hubert as Head Volleyball Coach. Discussion with visitors about Coach Hubert’s resignation and support for her to continue. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Nelson to approve Landie Willer as para at $12.24 per hour for 7.5 hours per day plus any additional due her under the Employee Handbook, Veronica Hood as Extended Day Program Director at $13.60 per hour for 3 hrs/ day and as a para at $12.24 per hour (plus any wages due under Employee Handbook) for up to 3 hrs per day, and Marc Cripps as mentor/consultant for 2 days/week thru Dec. 21 at $200/day. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Moved by Kluender, second by Koele to approve the resolution to request Modified Allowable Growth from the SBRC for the cost of the increase in enrollment of $4,715.20 for on-time funding. Motion carried, all voting aye. President Frafjord declared the resolution adopted.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Reblitz to approve

the resolution to request Modified Allowable Growth from the SBRC for the cost of the additional 11.2 students which we will be paying open enrollment out for that we did not count last year in the amount of $74,636.80.

Motion carried, all voting aye. President Frafjord declared the resolution adopted.

• No visitor/community comments

• For the Good of the Cause – Reblitz asked about an update on projects that stemmed from the survey. Glackin updated. Board discussed possible bonds. Reblitz and Glackin will attend session on Bonds for information.

Adjourn: Moved by Kluender , second by Thomsen to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 9:00 p.m.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR NOVEMBER 2018

OPERATING FUND

ACE REFRIGERATION, CO. FREEZER – PERKINS 3,031.00

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS

November 2018 Fee 97.50

October 2018 Fee 97.50

Vendor Total: 195.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. Legal Services 517.00

Anthony’s Express Wash Bus Wash 38.00

Beelner Service Inc. DRAIN/WINTERIZE SPRINKLERS 356.90

BEKINS FIRE AND SAFETY SERVICES FIRE EXTINGUISHER 80.38

Bret Peterson Plumbing & Construction LLC REPAIRS 2,767.90

Clark’s Hardware

GLUE 3.38

INTEREST CHARGE 0.05

Vendor Total: 3.43

Cornhusker International 15 – Blade Assembly 268.83

Data Management Inc. SOFTWARE SUPPORT FOR TIME CLOCK 596.72

EMERSON, DAVID

PIANO TUNING 18-19 240.00

PIANO TUNING 18-19 240.00

Vendor Total: 480.00

Fleet US LLC Field Paint 480.00

IHSAA PARKING PASS – CROSS COUNTRY 20.00

IMED MOBILITY 11-2 – ROLLSTOP SWITCH INSTALL 385.00

Iowa Lakes Music Department JAZZ FEST REGISTRATION 80.00

Knowbuddy Resources LIBRARY BOOKS 1,155.48

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC. DRUG/ALCOHOL TESTING PROGRAM 575.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 10.00

Natural Gas 107.93

ELECTRICITY 106.51

ELECTRICITY 559.64

NATURAL GAS 160.26

ELECTRICITY 43.60

ELECTRICITY 46.77

ELECTRICITY 5,815.61

Vendor Total: 6,850.32

MID-BELL MUSIC

Reeds – resale 79.77

Credit for duplicate payment (373.64)

drum heads 166.14

mallets 101.62

Alto sax repair 245.42

Alto sax repair 210.58

CLARINET REPAIR 74.44

TUBA REPAIR 13.40

MALLETS 31.34

Vendor Total: 549.07

MIDWEST WHEEL

09 – reman dryer 199.95

Fuel Tank Filter 10.34

Vendor Total: 210.29

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 1,146.25

Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC Filters 60.00

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC SCHOOL PUBLISHING Maynes – Inst. supplies 104.50

Neustrom, Kelly CDL REIMB. 17.50

NWAEA

GILBERT – MANDT RECERT 35.00

REGIST. CONNECT MATTERS 180.00

READING RECOVERY. 900.00

GERNHART – AUTISM COURSE 50.00

Vendor Total: 1,165.00

ONE SOURCE

Background checks 230.00

Background checks 203.00

Background checks 102.00

Vendor Total: 535.00

PEARSON EDUCATION HS SCIENCE KITS 7,475.64

RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 343.36

Rolling Oil FUEL 3,275.21

Scholastic Book Fairs-8 INST. SUPPLIES – DEMAREST 226.88

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. DESKS – 6 536.40

FIRST AID KITS – EMERG. RESPONDERS 623.94

Vendor Total: 1,160.34

Shane’s Glass & More CLASS-ROOM WINDOW 228.62

Sioux City Truck Sales, Inc. 01 – ADJ. CLUTCH/AIR FILTER 902.17

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. REPAIR 2 OUTLETS 281.11

ADD OUTLETS IN SHOP AND A BREAKER 3,232.03

Vendor Total: 3,513.14

SUTER SERVICES, C.W. 4 AHU NOT RUNNING 630.00

Thinking Cap Quiz Bowl TAG ONLINE QUIZ BOWL 143.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING ADMIN CHG. 50.88

West Sioux Ceramics & Dakota Potters Sup KILN SERVICE CALL 70.00

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS

OPEN ENROLLMENT SEM. 1 6,664.00

OPEN ENROLLMENT SEM. 1 632.52

Vendor Total: 7,296.52

Fund Total: 46,984.33

Checking Account Total: 46,984.33

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

FOLLET SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC. DESTINY MIGRATION 1,830.60

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC Copier Lease 969.00

Fund Total: 2,799.60

Checking Account Total: 2,799.60

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR Insurance Inc. Work Comp Audit 1,234.00

Fund Total: 1,234.00

Checking Account Total: 1,234.00

SALES TAX FUND

3D Security, Inc. FIRE ALARMS/SECURITY 27,995.15

Apple Inc. IPADS 14,700.00

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. OCC SENSORS IN BATHROOMS 4,343.00

Fund Total: 47,038.15

Checking Account Total: 47,038.15

ACTIVITY FUND

CHESTERMAN CO.

concess 23.50

CLUB’S CHOICE CHOIR FUNDRAISER 5,241.04

Galva Holstein Schools JVR VB ENTRY FEE 70.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS

GBB BALLS 475.00

TAPE 193.50

Vendor Total: 668.50

HEMPSTEAD, BRAD WORKSHOP 100.00

HESSE, PATTI VB OFFICIAL 105.00

IHSAA LEADERSHIP CONF. 700.00

Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union VB REGIONAL GATES 846.00

KREBER, CHRISTOPHER JV FB OFFICIAL 85.00

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA KIT FUNDRAISING PROGRAM TRACK FUNDRAISER 1,040.00

Maple Valley Anthon Oto School JV ENTRY FEE 90.00

MCPIKE, MILT FB OFFICIAL 110.00

MOUNTS, KIMBERLEY VB OFFICIAL 105.00

RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 100.00

SOUTH O’BRIEN SCHOOL DISTRICT QUIZ BOWL 50.00

Sunnybrook

SR. PARENT NIGHT 13.50

SR. PARENT NIGHT 11.00

SR. PARENT NIGHT 11.00

Vendor Total: 35.50

TEAM FITZ GRAPHICS BREAK-AWAY BANNER 725.00

Fund Total: 10,094.54

Checking Account Total: 10,094.54

NUTRITION FUND

CULLIGAN

SALT 27.60

SALT 18.40

SALT 24.50

SALT 19.50

SALT 24.50

SALT 19.50

Vendor Total: 134.00

DEAN FOODS

FOOD 280.42

FOOD 145.43

FOOD 182.00

FOOD 217.56

FOOD 332.64

FOOD 41.56

FOOD 186.81

FOOD 290.67

FOOD 186.81

FOOD 311.56

FOOD 41.38

Vendor Total: 2,216.84

EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.

FOOD 107.20

FOOD 72.03

FOOD 103.60

FOOD 27.20

FOOD 51.70

FOOD 115.36

Vendor Total: 477.09

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

CREDIT (139.98)

FOOD 189.93

FOOD 7.96

FOOD 218.87

FOOD 203.89

FOOD 406.80

FOOD 139.98

FOOD 411.91

FOOD 543.85

FOOD 71.97

FOOD 99.97

FOOD 304.87

CREDIT (84.96)

Vendor Total: 2,375.06

HOBART SALES AND SERVICE

BAKER PADS 27.96

BAKER PADS 55.92

Vendor Total: 83.88

Keck Foods FOOD 2,674.60

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC. CREDIT (45.00)

FOOD 2,015.44

GENERAL SUPPLIES 212.71

CREDIT (27.04)

GENERAL SUPPLIES 386.43

FOOD 1,168.52

FOOD 114.66

FOOD 1,318.07

GENERAL SUPPLIES 161.36

GENERAL SUPPLIES 56.52

FOOD 1,723.51

FOOD 383.25

FOOD 1,686.08

GENERAL SUPPLIES 473.94

Vendor Total: 9,628.45

VARIETY FOODS LLC

FOOD 459.53

FOOD 52.08

FOOD 546.33

FOOD 179.83

FOOD 634.81

FOOD 52.88

FOOD 448.81

FOOD 408.31

Vendor Total: 2,782.58

Fund Total: 20,372.50

Checking Account Total: 20,372.50

BMO PAYMENT — NOVEMBER 2018

Amount: 22,679.72

Description: MAINT., INSTRUCTION, FUEL, SUPPLIES

CLEANING SUPPLIES 1,535.35

GASOLINE 83.27

DIESEL ADDITIVE & HITCH 228.67

SUPT. MEETING 9.62

GASOLINE 25.97

IASBO MEMBERSHIP & CONFERENCE 303.00

FACS INST. SUPPLIES 498.60

SERVICE 99.24

18 QTS. OIL 63.00

HEATER CABLE 147.95

15-2 – AXLE LEAK 285.34

REPAIR/PATCH TIRE 17.00

IMPALA – REPAIR/PATCH TIRE 17.00

15-2 – REPLACE AIR DRYER 184.56

SILVER 1 – SERVICE 19.50

SILVER 1 – 5 QTS. OIL 17.50

SERVICE/FILTERS 126.89

26 QTS. OIL 117.00

HEATER MOTOR 360.44

IASBO CONF 100.00

GASOLINE 34.00

VAN WASH 10.00

PIPE REPAIR SUPPLIES 119.92

CLEANING SUPPLIES 8.25

INSTRUCTIONAL IMPROVEMENT 11.97

GASOLINE 304.49

GARBAGE COLLECTION 2,786.51

PEST CONTROL 52.00

GASOLINE 64.95

TELEPHONE 548.24

GASOLINE 20.03

PATREON MEMBERSHIP 20.00

GAS 123.43

EXT. DAY PROG. SUPPLIES 275.70

FACS SUPPLIES 97.21

SHOP SUPPLIES 48.91

HOMECOMING MEAL 306.30

GENERAL SUPPLIES 52.44

SCIENCE LAB SUPPLIES 19.36

WORKING LUNCH 34.62

WORKING LUNCH 9.93

GASOLINE 167.45

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 23.60

RED RIBBON SUPPLIES 216.75

STORAGE RACK 254.00

KB SUPPLIES 31.07

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 24.10

GENERAL SUPPLIES 59.45

GROWTH MINDSET BOOKS 137.41

BIOHAZARD CONTAINERS 6.20

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 27.07

GENERAL SUPPLIES 396.25

FINGERPRINT BACKGROUND CHECK 26.00

RECORDERS 64.75

GENERAL SUPPLIES 42.79

ELEM. INST. 343.42

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 21.09

INSTRUCTIONAL IMPROVEMENT 15.69

GENERAL SUPPLIES 27.71

PAPER 1,392.51

GENERAL SUPPLIES 470.90

CHAIRS 199.99

GASOLINE 34.46

HOOKS – DATA WALL 41.97

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 11.33

VELCRO 12.74

BALL 28.44

POSTAGE 716.50

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 1,460.19

INSTRUCTIONAL IMPROVEMENT 71.18

STUDENT PRIZES/PROJECT 67.87

HG STUDENT MATERIALS 97.60

CD CLASS 35.00

MR CLASS 35.00

READING CURRICULUM 214.75

SCIENCE MAGNETS 104.17

AR HEARING AID BATTERIES 36.27

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 7.26

GASOLINE 8.30

SAI CONF 55.00

SAI CONF 55.00

SHOP SUPPLIES 87.07

SAFETY GLASSES 124.54

WELDING CART – PERKINS 319.99

PLASMA CUTTER – PERKINS 1,231.99

MIG WELDER 789.99

CLASSROOM SUPPLIES 806.77

KEYS 27.80

PROJECT SUPPLIES 52.22

REPAIR BAND SAW 110.19

CREDIT MATHESON (44.65)

RED RIBBON – ELEM. 165.30

MEAL AT CONF. 19.21

CONFERENCE 199.00

INK/PHONES, MISC. 1,038.67

DRILL/HEADLIGHT/DRIVER MAX SOFTWARE 104.20

CABLES FOR HUDL VIDEO PKG. 31.44

CHROMBOOK STORAGE – RAPP/ANDERSON 286.98

POWER STRIPS – RAPP/ANDERSON 60.46

TAG INST. SUPPLIES 81.63

TAG REGISTRATIONS 338.00

CHRISTMAS/POPS HS 92.99

MS CHRISTMAS/HONOR..156.47

LESSON CD 15.98

LIFE SKILLS PB 14.10

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 3.00

POPS CONCERT MUSIC 343.98

APPLE REFUND (6.99)

Amount: 15,087.00

Description: CHROMEBOOKS AND SMARTBOARDS

CHROMEBOOKS – RAPP/ANDERSON & LICENSES 5,880.00

4 SMARTBOARDS AND PROJECTORS 9,207.00

Amount: 6,596.17

Description: SUPPLIES

SUPPLIES 84.97

PREDICAMENT AD 60.00

TRAINING ROOM SUPPLIES 10.82

IMPACT CONCUSSION TEST 435.00

FOOTBALL CHAIN SET 244.99

HOMECOMING SPIRIT ITEMS 91.62

VB Fundraiser 2,413.37

VB JERSEYS 52.00

XC MEDALS 215.00

XC MEDALS 70.00

$100 WIN PLAQUES 24.00

TRACK TAILGATE 170.88

LUMBER FOR FLOAT 38.50

CONCESS. 194.21

MS QB WRIST BANDS 35.20

PIZZA CONCESSIONS 215.79

QUIZ BOWL 20.00

FUNDRAISER FORMS TO MAIL 7.15

SAMUEL FRENCH – PLAY 2,117.67

PEN PALS 95.00

Amount: 326.54

Description: SUPPLIES

BUN PAN RACK 272.08

FOOD (1.54)

GENERAL SUPPLIES 41.27

FOOD 14.73

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 44,689.43

OCTOBER 2018 PREPAID CHECKS

OPERATING FUND

Center Point Energy Natural Gas 615.22

HILLYARD INC. cleaning supplies 315.79

IDVILLE lanyards/badge holders 267.54

LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC DOT DRIVER PHYSICAL 85.00

Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Association ENTRY FEE 5.00

PEARSON EDUCATION HS SCIENCE TEXTBOOK 19,764.68

Shape SD Membership and Convention – Forrer 190.00

VERIZON WIRELESS cell phones 588.84

Fund Total: 21,832.07

Checking Account Total: 21,832.07

ACTIVITY FUND

IOWA CHEER COACHES COMPETITION/TRYOUT/HONOR SQUAD FEES 255.00

Fund Total 255.00

Checking Account Total 255.00

NUTRITION FUND

Hinton Community School District credit lunch balance transfer schools 20.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC. FOOD/SUPPLIES 2,415.37

Fund Total: 2,435.37

Checking Account Total: 2,435.37

October 2018 Prepaid Checks

BERWYN ABERSON 75.00

DAVID BAKER 110.00

Russ Basalyga 115.00

KOREY BEHR 110.00

RYAN DUNKEL 110.00

Dave Harris 85.00

Mark Harris 85.00

Nick Hytrek 85.00

JASON KREBER 85.00

CALEB LUBBERS 75.00

JILL MONELL 115.00

JACOB TRIERWEILER 110.00

Stan Wickstrom 115.00

BERWYN ABERSON 75.00

ANNE COWLEY 75.00

Mark Harris 85.00

Nick Hytrek 85.00

LLOYD JENNESS 75.00

JASON KREBER 85.00

Scott Lamp 75.00

CALEB LUBBERS 75.00

MONTE KONOPASEK 110.00

JASON KREBER 110.00

ZACHARY NELSON 110.00

MIKE ORLANDO 110.00

Check Type Total: Direct Deposit Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 2,345.00

Checking Account Total: 6 Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 2,345.00

Grand Total:

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 2,345.00

