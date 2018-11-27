Betsy Schweitzberger

Betsy B. Schweitzberger, 88, of Kingsley, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018 at Kingsley Specialty Care.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at the Kingsley United Methodist Church. Rev. Michael Stevens will officiate. Burial will follow at the Kingsley Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at the Johnson – Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley. The family will be present from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service scheduled at 7:00 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church prior to the service on Thursday.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com

Betsy Belle Dennler was born on November 23, 1929 in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of Alvin and Margaret (Robertson) Dennler.

She was raised on a farm west of Le Mars and attended country school. The family later moved to Kingsley, Iowa, where Betsy graduated from high school in 1947.

On March 20, 1950, Betsy and Harold William Schweitzberger were united in marriage in Le Mars. The couple made their home on a farm near Kingsley.

Harold entered the United States Army and returned to Kingsley in October of 1951. Betsy and Harold purchased a home in Kingsley where they raised their six boys.

Betsy did all the bookkeeping for the family business, Schweitzberger Trucking. Following Harold’s passing, she worked at the Pierson school cafeteria and at the Kingsley Nursing Home.

She also enjoyed cleaning houses with friends as well as cleaning the post office.

Betsy was never afraid of hard work. Betsy was a member of the Kingsley United Methodist Church and the Eve Circle. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Her hobbies included camping, bowling, flower and vegetable gardening, baking cookies and spending time with her family.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sons: Ron (Vicki) of Kingsley, IA; Steve (Mary) of Sioux Falls, SD; Billy (Leslie Arndt) of Kingsley, IA; and Richard (Cheri Goeden) of Kingsley, IA; 16 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harold on January 31, 1992; her sons, Denny and Gerald; a grandson, Matthew Warren Schweitzberger; sisters Gladys Zieger and Jean Manning; and a brother, Gale Dennler.

Memorials in Betsy’s name may be directed the Alzheimer’s Association.