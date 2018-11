Charles “Chuck” Cooper, 71, of Wilsonville, Oregon, formerly of Climbing Hill, died September 24, 2018.

Services for Chuck were held on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Edwards Catholic Church, located in Keizer, Oregon.

Chuck was born September 11, 1947. He was a 1965 graduate of Woodbury Central High School.