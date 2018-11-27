Installation Service for New Kingsley Pastor By Editor | November 27, 2018 | 0 The First Lutheran Church of Kingsley recently welcomed a new pastor named Jason Letsche. These are a few photos from Pastor Letsche and his installation service. You can read more about him on page 7 of this week’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Lots of Photos from Kingsley’s Hometown Christmas November 27, 2018 | No Comments » Lawton-Bronson Veterans Day Programs November 27, 2018 | No Comments »