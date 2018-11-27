Leo Stickney

Leo F. Stickney, 95, a resident of Smithland passed away Monday, November 12, 2018 peacefully in the arms of his wife and his family at his bedside.

Services were held 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 16, 2018 at the United Methodist Church in Smithland IA with the Pastor Karen Handke officiating. Burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Leo Frank Stickney was born June 8, 1923 on a farm west of Anthon near the West Fork to Frank and Ida (Gothier) Stickney. He was the youngest of three children. He attended country school until their move to the “college” farm west of Smithland.

In 1940 he graduated from Smithland High School. While in high school he and his parents moved to a farm northeast of Smithland, where he lived and farmed with his parents until he met Phyllis Loraine Crosley. They were married on January 29, 1954 at Grace Methodist Church in Sioux City, Iowa.

His parents had moved to Sioux City and he and Phyllis began to raise their four children and continued farming the farm northeast of Smithland until he retired.

He was a hard worker and raised crops, hogs, feeder cows and also partnered with his older brother Norman working a cow/calf herd.

There are many great memories to cherish of cattle drives with the help from the community kids.

Leo was baptized and a member of the Smithland United Methodist Church and took pride in participating in their annual Fish Fry as one of their fish frying experts.

He loved fishing catfish on the Little Sioux and Red Rivers, walleye in So. Dakota, bowling Men’s and Mixed League, golfing and belonged to the Sloan Golf Club Ole Timers League. Hunting trophy whitetail deer and pheasants with family and friends was also a big joy he looked forward to every year.

Playing cards at Uhl’s Feed Store in Smithland was also a favorite pastime as it was for his dad before him.

He loved entertaining family & friends, gardening, his lawn, making Concord grape, Elderberry & Apple wine, making canes and walking sticks, picking and shelling walnuts and did most of these things until his nineties.

He was a 70+ year member of the Sioux City Scottish Rite, Masonic Lodge Attica Lodge No. 502 AF & AM, and a 53 year member of the Abu Bekr Shrine Oriental band, enjoying parading all over the country and Canada, marching and playing his musette horn.

He loved his Shrine friends and traveling to warm spots with them in the winter. He was a very faithful friend and had many lifelong relationships that were very important to him. He loved all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they brought great joy to him. He will be missed very much, but he will live in our hearts forever.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis; a son Larry and his wife Suzanne Stickney of Sgt. Bluff, IA; a daughter Kay and husband Mark Till of Smithland, IA; a son Brian and wife Brenda Stickney of Smithland, IA; a daughter Lisa and husband Robert Rucker of Cedar Park, TX; eight grandchildren, Weston and wife Kayla Till and their children Cambree and Asher, Aaron and wife Jerica Stickney and their children Cayden, Blake, and Liam, Renee and husband Matt McDonald and their children Rylee, Colton and Aiden, Sarah and husband Craig Timmerman and their children Rowan, Luna and Tamber, Ben Stickney, Lyle Stickney, Hannah Rucker, and William Rucker; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law John and Mary Crosley; Carl and Elaine Crosley, Betty Warren, Robert and Linda Crosley, Gloria and Roland Kluender, Carol and Bob Workman and numerous nieces and nephews.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ida Stickney; father-in-law and mother-in-law George and Hannah Crosley, Brother and wife Norman and Lois Stickney; sister and husband Elaine and Earle Hammer; sister-in-law Edna Warren; brother-in-law Dale Warren; nephew Alan Stickney; niece Denise Stickney; Nephew Jack Crosley.

The family would like to thank the caring hands and hearts from Maple Heights at Mapleton.

Memorials can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2025 E. River Park Way, Minneapolis, MN 55414.